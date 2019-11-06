THIS PACKAGE HAS BEEN DEPRECATED!

With the official release of Stripe CLI, this project is no longer under active development.

Stripe Local

A library to receive Stripe Webhooks locally with Node. Uses real events from your Stripe account by polling for them at a defined interval and passing the data to your local server.

Stripe Local will only receive events that occur while it is running. Because of this, you will never receive old events.

NOTE: This package is meant for a local development environment. For live environments with a publicly accessible URL, you should use Stripe webhooks themselves.

Getting Started

$ npm install -g stripe-local $ npm install --save-dev stripe-local docker run jsonmaur/stripe-local

CLI

$ stripe-local --key $STRIPE_KEY --url http://localhost:7000/stripe $ stripe-local help

API

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ) { require ( 'stripe-local' )({ secretKey : process.env.STRIPE_KEY, webhookUrl : 'http://localhost:7000/stripe' }) }

Using Docker

If you want a quick and easy way to get started, use Docker. This image is located at jsonmaur/stripe-local on Docker Hub. The two required environment variables are STRIPE_KEY and WEBHOOK_URL .

docker run -e "STRIPE_KEY=..." -e "WEBHOOK_URL=..." jsonmaur/stripe-local

Options

secretKey Your Stripe test secret key. You should set this in an environment variable to avoid committing to version control. Type: string

Required

webhookUrl The local URL to send Stripe webhooks as events are received. This endpoint should be setup in your application to handle Stripe webhooks. Type: string

Required

interval The amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait between polling for new events. Type: number

Default: 5000 (5s)

overlap The amount of time (in milliseconds) to overlap with the last request. Because multiple stripe events can happen per second if there is no overlap some events may be missed. Type: number Default: 2000 (2s)

quiet Whether to hide all logged messages. Type: boolean

Default: false

Todo

Store requests so we can monitor their statuses

Store requests so we can monitor their statuses Retry failed requests

Retry failed requests Log request responses

License

MIT © Jason Maurer