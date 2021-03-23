Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives
From a command terminal type the following
npm install stripe-angular @types/stripe-v3 --save
Make stripe-angular available throughout your app
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { StripeModule } from "stripe-angular"
@NgModule({
imports: [ StripeModule.forRoot("...YOUR-STRIPE-KEY-HERE...") ]
}) export class AppModule {}
Please note, you only use
.forRoot()on your base app module
This ONLY matters if you need to support lazy loading via loadChildren()
NOTE WORTHY Here are the operations preformed on construction on Stripe functionality
https://js.stripe.com/v3/ is append to html head tag
The stripe key can be set asynchronously.
Step 1, In app.module.ts set key to empty string
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { StripeModule } from "stripe-angular"
@NgModule({imports: [ StripeModule.forRoot("") ]}) export class AppModule {}
Step 2, Where you use Stripe elements, do a variation of this code below, according to your needs.
import { StripeScriptTag } from "stripe-angular"
class Component {
constructor(private stripeScriptTag: StripeScriptTag) {
if (!this.stripeScriptTag.StripeInstance) {
this.stripeScriptTag.setPublishableKey('');
}
}
}
The Payment Methods API replaces the existing Tokens and Sources APIs as the recommended way for integrations to collect and store payment information.
It is not longer recommended to use Stripe terminologies for "Source" and "Token". Use "Payment Method" instead.
A practical example to convert card data into a Stripe Payment Method
Requires you to have already initialized Stripe
import { Component } from "@angular/core"
const template=
`
<div *ngIf="invalidError" style="color:red">
{{ invalidError.message }}
</div>
<stripe-card #stripeCard
(catch) = "onStripeError($event)"
[(complete)] = "cardDetailsFilledOut"
[(invalid)] = "invalidError"
(cardMounted) = "cardCaptureReady = 1"
(paymentMethodChange) = "setPaymentMethod($event)"
(tokenChange) = "setStripeToken($event)"
(sourceChange) = "setStripeSource($event)"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createPaymentMethod(extraData)">createPaymentMethod</button>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createSource(extraData)">createSource</button>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createToken(extraData)">createToken</button>
`
@Component({
selector: "app-sub-page",
template: template
}) export class AppComponent{
cardCaptureReady = false
onStripeInvalid( error: Error ){
console.log('Validation Error', error)
}
onStripeError( error: Error ){
console.error('Stripe error', error)
}
setPaymentMethod( token: stripe.paymentMethod.PaymentMethod ){
console.log('Stripe Payment Method', token)
}
setStripeToken( token: stripe.Token ){
console.log('Stripe Token', token)
}
setStripeSource( source: stripe.Source ){
console.log('Stripe Source', source)
}
}
Builds a display for card intake and then helps tokenize those inputs
|Value
|Description
|Default
|token
@Output the generated token hash
|invalid
@Output any invalid error
|complete
@Output card details
|options
|Card Element options
|ElementsOptions
|createOptions
|Elements options
|ElementsCreateOptions
|tokenChange
<EventEmitter>token has been changed
|invalidChange
<EventEmitter>invalid data has been changed
|completeChange
<EventEmitter>details has been completed
|cardMounted
<EventEmitter>card has been mounted
|changed
<EventEmitter>details has been changed
|catcher
<EventEmitter>catch any errors
stripe-card common example
<stripe-card #stripeCard
[(token)] = "token"
(catch) = "$event"
(changed) = "$event"
[(invalid)] = "invalidError"
(cardMounted) = "cardCaptureReady = 1"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createToken(extraData)">createToken</button>
stripe-card token bindings
<stripe-card #stripeCard
[(token)] = "token"
(tokenChange) = "$event"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createToken()">createToken</button>
Helps tokenize banking data. Does NOT include display inputs like stripe-card does. see stripe docs
|Value
|Description
|Default
|token
@Output the generated token hash
|invalid
@Output any invalid error
|options
|Card Element options
|ElementsOptions
|tokenChange
<EventEmitter>token has been changed
|invalidChange
<EventEmitter>invalid data has been changed
|catcher
<EventEmitter>catch any errors
For stripe-bank input fields, be sure to use the above mentioned link
Here is the most commonly used input fields:
country: "US",
currency: "usd",
routing_number: "110000000",
account_number: "000123456789",
account_holder_name: "Jenny Rosen",
account_holder_type: "individual"
<stripe-bank #stripeBank
(catch) = "$event"
[(token)] = "token"
[(invalid)] = "invalidError"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeBank.createToken({...bank_account...})">createToken</button>
This approach is not recommended any more and it is instead recommended to use the Payment Method terminology and functionality
|Value
|Description
|Default
|source
@Output the generated source hash
|invalid
@Output any invalid error
|paymentMethod
|Reference to Stripe Payment Method
|sourceChange
<EventEmitter>source has been changed
|invalidChange
<EventEmitter>invalid data has been changed
|paymentMethodChange
<EventEmitter>payment method has been changed
|catcher
<EventEmitter>catch any errors
stripe-card source bindings
<stripe-card #stripeCard
[(source)] = "source"
(sourceChange) = "$event"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createSource()">createSource</button>
stripe-card payment method bindings
<stripe-card #stripeCard
(catch) = "$event"
(changed) = "$event"
[(invalid)] = "invalidError"
[(complete)] = "cardDetailsFilledOut"
(cardMounted) = "cardCaptureReady = 1"
[(paymentMethod)] = "source"
(paymentMethodChange) = "setPaymentMethod($event)"
></stripe-card>
<button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createPaymentMethod()">createPaymentMethod</button>