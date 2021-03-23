Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives

Install

From a command terminal type the following

npm install stripe-angular @ types / stripe - v3 --save

Inject

Make stripe-angular available throughout your app

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { StripeModule } from "stripe-angular" ({ imports: [ StripeModule.forRoot( "...YOUR-STRIPE-KEY-HERE..." ) ] }) export class AppModule {}

Please note, you only use .forRoot() on your base app module This ONLY matters if you need to support lazy loading via loadChildren()

NOTE WORTHY Here are the operations preformed on construction on Stripe functionality

Checking for window.Stripe existence If undefined THEN script tag with src https://js.stripe.com/v3/ is append to html head tag

Set publishableKey in StripeJs library

All stripe-angular components reuse the same initialized Stripe instance (Injector)

Inject Async

The stripe key can be set asynchronously.

Step 1, In app.module.ts set key to empty string

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { StripeModule } from "stripe-angular" ({imports: [ StripeModule.forRoot( "" ) ]}) export class AppModule {}

Step 2, Where you use Stripe elements, do a variation of this code below, according to your needs.

import { StripeScriptTag } from "stripe-angular" class Component { constructor ( private stripeScriptTag: StripeScriptTag ) { if (! this .stripeScriptTag.StripeInstance) { this .stripeScriptTag.setPublishableKey( '' ); } } }

Capture Payment Method

The Payment Methods API replaces the existing Tokens and Sources APIs as the recommended way for integrations to collect and store payment information.

It is not longer recommended to use Stripe terminologies for "Source" and "Token". Use "Payment Method" instead.

Read more here

Use

A practical example to convert card data into a Stripe Payment Method

Requires you to have already initialized Stripe

import { Component } from "@angular/core" const template= ` <div *ngIf="invalidError" style="color:red"> {{ invalidError.message }} </div> <stripe-card #stripeCard (catch) = "onStripeError($event)" [(complete)] = "cardDetailsFilledOut" [(invalid)] = "invalidError" (cardMounted) = "cardCaptureReady = 1" (paymentMethodChange) = "setPaymentMethod($event)" (tokenChange) = "setStripeToken($event)" (sourceChange) = "setStripeSource($event)" ></stripe-card> <button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createPaymentMethod(extraData)">createPaymentMethod</button> <button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createSource(extraData)">createSource</button> <button type="button" (click)="stripeCard.createToken(extraData)">createToken</button> ` ({ selector: "app-sub-page" , template: template }) export class AppComponent{ cardCaptureReady = false onStripeInvalid( error: Error ){ console .log( 'Validation Error' , error) } onStripeError( error: Error ){ console .error( 'Stripe error' , error) } setPaymentMethod( token: stripe.paymentMethod.PaymentMethod ){ console .log( 'Stripe Payment Method' , token) } setStripeToken( token: stripe.Token ){ console .log( 'Stripe Token' , token) } setStripeSource( source: stripe.Source ){ console .log( 'Stripe Source' , source) } }

Builds a display for card intake and then helps tokenize those inputs

Value Description Default token @Output the generated token hash invalid @Output any invalid error complete @Output card details options Card Element options ElementsOptions createOptions Elements options ElementsCreateOptions tokenChange <EventEmitter> token has been changed invalidChange <EventEmitter> invalid data has been changed completeChange <EventEmitter> details has been completed cardMounted <EventEmitter> card has been mounted changed <EventEmitter> details has been changed catcher <EventEmitter> catch any errors

Examples

stripe-card common example

< stripe-card # stripeCard [( token )] = "token" ( catch ) = "$event" ( changed ) = "$event" [( invalid )] = "invalidError" ( cardMounted ) = "cardCaptureReady = 1" > </ stripe-card > < button type = "button" ( click )= "stripeCard.createToken(extraData)" > createToken </ button >

stripe-card token bindings

< stripe-card # stripeCard [( token )] = "token" ( tokenChange ) = "$event" > </ stripe-card > < button type = "button" ( click )= "stripeCard.createToken()" > createToken </ button >

Helps tokenize banking data. Does NOT include display inputs like stripe-card does. see stripe docs

Value Description Default token @Output the generated token hash invalid @Output any invalid error options Card Element options ElementsOptions tokenChange <EventEmitter> token has been changed invalidChange <EventEmitter> invalid data has been changed catcher <EventEmitter> catch any errors

For stripe-bank input fields, be sure to use the above mentioned link Here is the most commonly used input fields: country : "US" , currency : "usd" , routing_number : "110000000" , account_number : "000123456789" , account_holder_name : "Jenny Rosen" , account_holder_type : "individual"

Example

< stripe-bank # stripeBank ( catch ) = "$event" [( token )] = "token" [( invalid )] = "invalidError" > </ stripe-card > < button type = "button" ( click )= "stripeBank.createToken({...bank_account...})" > createToken </ button >

This approach is not recommended any more and it is instead recommended to use the Payment Method terminology and functionality Documentation can be read here

Value Description Default source @Output the generated source hash invalid @Output any invalid error paymentMethod Reference to Stripe Payment Method sourceChange <EventEmitter> source has been changed invalidChange <EventEmitter> invalid data has been changed paymentMethodChange <EventEmitter> payment method has been changed catcher <EventEmitter> catch any errors

Example

stripe-card source bindings

< stripe-card # stripeCard [( source )] = "source" ( sourceChange ) = "$event" > </ stripe-card > < button type = "button" ( click )= "stripeCard.createSource()" > createSource </ button >

Another Examples

