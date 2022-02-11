The Stripe Node library provides convenient access to the Stripe API from applications written in server-side JavaScript.
For collecting customer and payment information in the browser, use Stripe.js.
Node 8, 10 or higher.
Install the package with:
npm install stripe --save
# or
yarn add stripe
The package needs to be configured with your account's secret key, which is available in the Stripe Dashboard. Require it with the key's value:
const stripe = require('stripe')('sk_test_...');
stripe.customers.create({
email: 'customer@example.com',
})
.then(customer => console.log(customer.id))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
Or using ES modules and
async/
await:
import Stripe from 'stripe';
const stripe = new Stripe('sk_test_...');
(async () => {
const customer = await stripe.customers.create({
email: 'customer@example.com',
});
console.log(customer.id);
})();
As of 8.0.1, Stripe maintains types for the latest API version.
Import Stripe as a default import (not
* as Stripe, unlike the DefinitelyTyped version)
and instantiate it as
new Stripe() with the latest API version.
import Stripe from 'stripe';
const stripe = new Stripe('sk_test_...', {
apiVersion: '2020-08-27',
});
const createCustomer = async () => {
const params: Stripe.CustomerCreateParams = {
description: 'test customer',
};
const customer: Stripe.Customer = await stripe.customers.create(params);
console.log(customer.id);
};
createCustomer();
You can find a full TS server example in stripe-samples.
Types can change between API versions (e.g., Stripe may have changed a field from a string to a hash), so our types only reflect the latest API version.
We therefore encourage upgrading your API version if you would like to take advantage of Stripe's TypeScript definitions.
If you are on an older API version (e.g.,
2019-10-17) and not able to upgrade,
you may pass another version or
apiVersion: null to use your account's default API version,
and use a comment like
// @ts-ignore stripe-version-2019-10-17 to silence type errors here
and anywhere the types differ between your API version and the latest.
When you upgrade, you should remove these comments.
We also recommend using
// @ts-ignore if you have access to a beta feature and need to send parameters beyond the type definitions.
expand with TypeScript
Expandable fields are typed as
string | Foo,
so you must cast them appropriately, e.g.,
const paymentIntent: Stripe.PaymentIntent = await stripe.paymentIntents.retrieve(
'pi_123456789',
{
expand: ['customer'],
}
);
const customerEmail: string = (paymentIntent.customer as Stripe.Customer).email;
Every method returns a chainable promise which can be used instead of a regular callback:
// Create a new customer and then create an invoice item then invoice it:
stripe.customers
.create({
email: 'customer@example.com',
})
.then((customer) => {
// have access to the customer object
return stripe.invoiceItems
.create({
customer: customer.id, // set the customer id
amount: 2500, // 25
currency: 'usd',
description: 'One-time setup fee',
})
.then((invoiceItem) => {
return stripe.invoices.create({
collection_method: 'send_invoice',
customer: invoiceItem.customer,
});
})
.then((invoice) => {
// New invoice created on a new customer
})
.catch((err) => {
// Deal with an error
});
});
The package can be initialized with several options:
import ProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent';
const stripe = Stripe('sk_test_...', {
apiVersion: '2019-08-08',
maxNetworkRetries: 1,
httpAgent: new ProxyAgent(process.env.http_proxy),
timeout: 1000,
host: 'api.example.com',
port: 123,
telemetry: true,
});
|Option
|Default
|Description
apiVersion
null
|Stripe API version to be used. If not set the account's default version will be used.
maxNetworkRetries
|0
|The amount of times a request should be retried.
httpAgent
null
|Proxy agent to be used by the library.
timeout
|80000
|Maximum time each request can take in ms.
host
'api.stripe.com'
|Host that requests are made to.
port
|443
|Port that requests are made to.
protocol
'https'
'https' or
'http'.
http is never appropriate for sending requests to Stripe servers, and we strongly discourage
http, even in local testing scenarios, as this can result in your credentials being transmitted over an insecure channel.
telemetry
true
|Allow Stripe to send latency telemetry.
Note: Both
maxNetworkRetries and
timeout can be overridden on a per-request basis.
Timeout can be set globally via the config object:
const stripe = Stripe('sk_test_...', {
timeout: 20 * 1000, // 20 seconds
});
And overridden on a per-request basis:
stripe.customers.create(
{
email: 'customer@example.com',
},
{
timeout: 1000, // 1 second
}
);
A per-request
Stripe-Account header for use with Stripe Connect
can be added to any method:
// List the balance transactions for a connected account:
stripe.balanceTransactions.list(
{
limit: 10,
},
{
stripeAccount: 'acct_foo',
}
);
To use stripe behind a proxy you can pass an https-proxy-agent on initialization:
if (process.env.http_proxy) {
const ProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');
const stripe = Stripe('sk_test_...', {
httpProxy: new ProxyAgent(process.env.http_proxy),
});
}
Automatic network retries can be enabled with the
maxNetworkRetries config option.
This will retry requests
n times with exponential backoff if they fail due to an intermittent network problem.
Idempotency keys are added where appropriate to prevent duplication.
const stripe = Stripe('sk_test_...', {
maxNetworkRetries: 2, // Retry a request twice before giving up
});
Network retries can also be set on a per-request basis:
stripe.customers.create(
{
email: 'customer@example.com',
},
{
maxNetworkRetries: 2, // Retry this specific request twice before giving up
}
);
Some information about the response which generated a resource is available
with the
lastResponse property:
customer.lastResponse.requestId; // see: https://stripe.com/docs/api/request_ids?lang=node
customer.lastResponse.statusCode;
request and
response events
The Stripe object emits
request and
response events. You can use them like this:
const stripe = require('stripe')('sk_test_...');
const onRequest = (request) => {
// Do something.
};
// Add the event handler function:
stripe.on('request', onRequest);
// Remove the event handler function:
stripe.off('request', onRequest);
request object
{
api_version: 'latest',
account: 'acct_TEST', // Only present if provided
idempotency_key: 'abc123', // Only present if provided
method: 'POST',
path: '/v1/customers',
request_start_time: 1565125303932 // Unix timestamp in milliseconds
}
response object
{
api_version: 'latest',
account: 'acct_TEST', // Only present if provided
idempotency_key: 'abc123', // Only present if provided
method: 'POST',
path: '/v1/customers',
status: 402,
request_id: 'req_Ghc9r26ts73DRf',
elapsed: 445, // Elapsed time in milliseconds
request_start_time: 1565125303932, // Unix timestamp in milliseconds
request_end_time: 1565125304377 // Unix timestamp in milliseconds
}
Stripe can optionally sign the webhook events it sends to your endpoint, allowing you to validate that they were not sent by a third-party. You can read more about it here.
Please note that you must pass the raw request body, exactly as received from Stripe, to the
constructEvent() function; this will not work with a parsed (i.e., JSON) request body.
You can find an example of how to use this with Express in the
examples/webhook-signing folder, but here's what it looks like:
const event = stripe.webhooks.constructEvent(
webhookRawBody,
webhookStripeSignatureHeader,
webhookSecret
);
You can use
stripe.webhooks.generateTestHeaderString to mock webhook events that come from Stripe:
const payload = {
id: 'evt_test_webhook',
object: 'event',
};
const payloadString = JSON.stringify(payload, null, 2);
const secret = 'whsec_test_secret';
const header = stripe.webhooks.generateTestHeaderString({
payload: payloadString,
secret,
});
const event = stripe.webhooks.constructEvent(payloadString, header, secret);
// Do something with mocked signed event
expect(event.id).to.equal(payload.id);
If you're writing a plugin that uses the library, we'd appreciate it if you identified using
stripe.setAppInfo():
stripe.setAppInfo({
name: 'MyAwesomePlugin',
version: '1.2.34', // Optional
url: 'https://myawesomeplugin.info', // Optional
});
This information is passed along when the library makes calls to the Stripe API.
We provide a few different APIs for this to aid with a variety of node versions and styles.
for-await-of)
If you are in a Node environment that has support for async iteration, such as Node 10+ or babel, the following will auto-paginate:
for await (const customer of stripe.customers.list()) {
doSomething(customer);
if (shouldStop()) {
break;
}
}
autoPagingEach
If you are in a Node environment that has support for
await, such as Node 7.9 and greater,
you may pass an async function to
.autoPagingEach:
await stripe.customers.list().autoPagingEach(async (customer) => {
await doSomething(customer);
if (shouldBreak()) {
return false;
}
});
console.log('Done iterating.');
Equivalently, without
await, you may return a Promise, which can resolve to
false to break:
stripe.customers
.list()
.autoPagingEach((customer) => {
return doSomething(customer).then(() => {
if (shouldBreak()) {
return false;
}
});
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Done iterating.');
})
.catch(handleError);
autoPagingToArray
This is a convenience for cases where you expect the number of items
to be relatively small; accordingly, you must pass a
limit option
to prevent runaway list growth from consuming too much memory.
Returns a promise of an array of all items across pages for a list request.
const allNewCustomers = await stripe.customers
.list({created: {gt: lastMonth}})
.autoPagingToArray({limit: 10000});
By default, the library sends request latency telemetry to Stripe. These numbers help Stripe improve the overall latency of its API for all users.
You can disable this behavior if you prefer:
const stripe = new Stripe('sk_test_...', {
telemetry: false,
});
Run all tests:
$ yarn install
$ yarn test
If you do not have
yarn installed, you can get it with
npm install --global yarn.
The tests also depends on stripe-mock, so make sure to fetch and run it from a background terminal (stripe-mock's README also contains instructions for installing via Homebrew and other methods):
go get -u github.com/stripe/stripe-mock
stripe-mock
Run a single test suite without a coverage report:
$ yarn mocha-only test/Error.spec.js
Run a single test (case sensitive) in watch mode:
$ yarn mocha-only test/Error.spec.js --grep 'Populates with type' --watch
If you wish, you may run tests using your Stripe Test API key by setting the
environment variable
STRIPE_TEST_API_KEY before running the tests:
$ export STRIPE_TEST_API_KEY='sk_test....'
$ yarn test
Run prettier:
Add an editor integration or:
$ yarn fix
Stripe is probably the nicest API I ever worked with. The documentation is great and the stripe support is very responsive. They also have a great developer dashboard. You can test and see your changes like if you were in production. Compared to the Paypal API, Stripe is better in every way : - Better Front-End pack that you can use if you don't have any Back-end (You have more freedom than the paypal buttons) - Better development dashboard & painless turn to production - Better packages (Stripe comes with a lot of Back-End. PHP, NodeJS, Ruby, Python... All developed by Stripe & explained in the documentation) - More freedom, you can setup almost everything. - Better support - Better documentation - Better subscription
Pretty simple library for such a complex thing. Stripe is heaven for developers, working with any other kind of payment method apis is hair pulling to say the least. They are so complicated. Stripe is holding developers back and made the Library so rich, it supports typescript and and library provides methods for each and every api they say on their documentation. They have made their docs a gold standard. Everyone should make a template out of their docs and follow, they care developers so much. The community and the support is also awesome, you will get response quickly. Their testing stuff is also amazing, you can test easily, create webhooks etc. Working with clients is way easier with stripe. No hassle.
Amazing! Stripe has been so good with their developer experience. I am just stunned how an organisation can do so well with their documentation and packages updation, regardless this is just a joy to work in. They have made the foundation pieces of the gateway solution, now you just have to integrate which is very easy to do. Use Stripe even if they take a little bit more money.
I used this awesome API while building e-commerce react application. Applying payment functionalities in the app using a credit card is no more a nightmare for the developers. The thing I like most is it shows payment analytics in the dashboard. As it is one of the most secure payment gateways you can easily integrate it into your app. Highly recommended to use.
Stripe has the best and easiest to use API to help you build payment and checkout experiences better. I myself have created a customized checkout page using Stripe, React & Material-UI. They provide a proper dashboard with details for payments, customers, etc. The only problem I had with Stripe was with 3D secure authentication. I found the docs good but some things were not beginner-friendly or we can say not in-depth. I wasn't able to figure out how to use 3D secure authentication for a long time and had to use other tutorials on the web to do so. So, docs should be made beginner-friendly. Also, the customization options are good, so you can customize checkout pages, subscription payments, and you can also make custom invoices (this I have not tried) or invoices using the dashboard, and receipts is an add-on. In all, it's a worthy and bulky package with many options for a good payment experience.