Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install strip-markdown

Use

import {remark} from 'remark' import strip from 'strip-markdown' remark() .use(strip) .process( 'Some *emphasis*, **importance**, and `code`.' ) .then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) })

Yields:

Some emphasis, importance, and code.

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is stripMarkdown .

Plugin remove markdown formatting.

Removes html (note), code , horizontalRule , table , yaml , toml , and their content

(note), , , , , , and their content Render everything else as simple paragraphs without formatting

Uses alt text for images

Security

Use of strip-markdown does not involve rehype (hast) or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

