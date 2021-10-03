remark plugin remove markdown formatting. This essentially removes everything but paragraphs and text nodes.
This is one of the first remark plugins, before prefixing with
remark-got cool.
This plugin is ready for the new parser in remark
(
remarkjs/remark#536).
No change is needed: it works exactly the same now as it did before!
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install strip-markdown
import {remark} from 'remark'
import strip from 'strip-markdown'
remark()
.use(strip)
.process('Some *emphasis*, **importance**, and `code`.')
.then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
})
Yields:
Some emphasis, importance, and code.
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
stripMarkdown.
unified().use(stripMarkdown[, options])
Plugin remove markdown formatting.
html (note),
code,
horizontalRule,
table,
yaml,
toml, and their content
alt text for images
Use of
strip-markdown does not involve rehype (hast)
or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
