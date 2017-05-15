This Project Is Deprecated
There have been a lot of long standing issues that haven't been addressed and we haven't had the time to dedicate to this library. If I were to restart this project today, it would probably be a codemod script using Facebook's jscodeshift. The regex based approach in this loader only works for very basic use cases.
The most common use case is when trying to strip
console.log from your code. You can actually do this without using this loader at all. You can use uglifyjs's
drop_console option. Here is what that would look like in a webpack plugin:
new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin({
compress: {
drop_console: true
}
})
Simple Webpack loader to strip custom functions from your code. This can be useful if you want to use debug statements while developing your app but don't want this info exposed in your production code.
npm install --save-dev strip-loader
In your client js source files:
var debug = require('debug')('MyFile');
var makeFoo = function () {
// The following two lines of code will be stripped with our webpack loader
debug('makeFoo called');
debug('makeFoo args', arguments);
// This code would remain
return 'Foo';
};
In your webpack config:
{
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.js$/, loader: "strip-loader?strip[]=debug" }
]
}
};
In your webpack config:
{
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.js$/, loader: "strip-loader?strip[]=debug,strip[]=console.log" }
]
}
};
In your webpack config:
var WebpackStrip = require('strip-loader');
var webpackConfig = {
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.js$/, loader: WebpackStrip.loader('debug', 'console.log') }
]
}
};
So far we've removed the calls to the debug function, but your app still requires the
debug module in the final bundle. Use the
NormalModuleReplacementPlugin to replace it with an empty function:
// webpack config
{
plugins: [
new webpack.NormalModuleReplacementPlugin(/debug/, process.cwd() + '/emptyDebug.js'),
]
}
// emptyDebug.js
module.exports = function() { return new Function(); };
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.