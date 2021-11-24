openbase logo
strip-json-comments

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Strip comments from JSON. Lets you use comments in your JSON files!

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.1M

GitHub Stars

523

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

strip-json-comments

Strip comments from JSON. Lets you use comments in your JSON files!

This is now possible:

{
    // Rainbows
    "unicorn": /* ❤ */ "cake"
}

It will replace single-line comments // and multi-line comments /**/ with whitespace. This allows JSON error positions to remain as close as possible to the original source.

Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.

Install

$ npm install strip-json-comments

Usage

import stripJsonComments from 'strip-json-comments';

const json = `{
    // Rainbows
    "unicorn": /* ❤ */ "cake"
}`;

JSON.parse(stripJsonComments(json));
//=> {unicorn: 'cake'}

API

stripJsonComments(jsonString, options?)

jsonString

Type: string

Accepts a string with JSON and returns a string without comments.

options

Type: object

whitespace

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.

Benchmark

$ npm run bench
