Strip comments from JSON. Lets you use comments in your JSON files!
This is now possible:
{
// Rainbows
"unicorn": /* ❤ */ "cake"
}
It will replace single-line comments
// and multi-line comments
/**/ with whitespace. This allows JSON error positions to remain as close as possible to the original source.
Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.
$ npm install strip-json-comments
import stripJsonComments from 'strip-json-comments';
const json = `{
// Rainbows
"unicorn": /* ❤ */ "cake"
}`;
JSON.parse(stripJsonComments(json));
//=> {unicorn: 'cake'}
Type:
string
Accepts a string with JSON and returns a string without comments.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.
$ npm run bench