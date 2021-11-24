Strip comments from JSON. Lets you use comments in your JSON files!

This is now possible:

{ "unicorn" : "cake" }

It will replace single-line comments // and multi-line comments /**/ with whitespace. This allows JSON error positions to remain as close as possible to the original source.

Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.

Install

$ npm install strip- json -comments

Usage

import stripJsonComments from 'strip-json-comments' ; const json = `{ // Rainbows "unicorn": /* ❤ */ "cake" }` ; JSON .parse(stripJsonComments(json));

API

jsonString

Type: string

Accepts a string with JSON and returns a string without comments.

options

Type: object

whitespace

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.

Benchmark

npm run bench

