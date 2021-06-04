openbase logo
strip-debug

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Strip console, alert, and debugger statements from JavaScript code

10.9K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

strip-debug

Strip console, alert, and debugger statements from JavaScript code

Useful for making sure you didn't leave any logging in production code.

Usage

$ npm install @babel/core strip-debug

Usage

import {transformSync} from '@babel/core';
import stripDebug from 'strip-debug';

transformSync('function foo(){console.log("foo");alert("foo");debugger;}', {
    plugins: [stripDebug]
}).code;
//=> 'function foo() { void 0;void 0; }'

To prevent any side-effects, console.*/alert* is replaced with void 0 instead of being stripped.

If you shadow the console global with your own local variable, it will still be removed.

