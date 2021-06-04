Strip
console,
alert, and
debuggerstatements from JavaScript code
Useful for making sure you didn't leave any logging in production code.
$ npm install @babel/core strip-debug
import {transformSync} from '@babel/core';
import stripDebug from 'strip-debug';
transformSync('function foo(){console.log("foo");alert("foo");debugger;}', {
plugins: [stripDebug]
}).code;
//=> 'function foo() { void 0;void 0; }'
To prevent any side-effects,
console.*/
alert* is replaced with
void 0 instead of being stripped.
If you shadow the
console global with your own local variable, it will still be removed.