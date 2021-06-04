Strip console , alert , and debugger statements from JavaScript code

Useful for making sure you didn't leave any logging in production code.

Usage

$ npm install /core strip-debug

Usage

import {transformSync} from '@babel/core' ; import stripDebug from 'strip-debug' ; transformSync( 'function foo(){console.log("foo");alert("foo");debugger;}' , { plugins : [stripDebug] }).code;

To prevent any side-effects, console.* / alert* is replaced with void 0 instead of being stripped.

If you shadow the console global with your own local variable, it will still be removed.

Related