Strip comments from CSS

Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.

Usage

npm install strip-css-comments

import stripCssComments from 'strip-css-comments' ; stripCssComments( '/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }' ); stripCssComments( '/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }' , { preserve : false } ); stripCssComments( '/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }' , { preserve : /^#/ } ); stripCssComments( '/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }' , { preserve : comment => comment.charAt( 0 ) === '#' } );

API

cssString

Type: string

String with CSS.

options

Type: object

preserve

Type: boolean | RegExp | Function \ Default: true

true - Preserve important comments /*! */ .

- Preserve important comments . false - Strip all comments.

- Strip all comments. RegExp - Preserve comments where the comment body matches a regular expression.

- Preserve comments where the comment body matches a regular expression. Function - Preserve comments for which a function returns true . The function is called on each comment, gets the comment body as the first argument, and is expected to return a boolean of whether to preserve the comment.

whitespace

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.

Benchmark

npm run bench

