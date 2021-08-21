openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scc

strip-css-comments

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Strip comments from CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.9K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

strip-css-comments

Strip comments from CSS

Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.

Usage

$ npm install strip-css-comments

Usage

import stripCssComments from 'strip-css-comments';

// By default important comments `/*!` are preserved
stripCssComments('/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }');
//=> '/*! <copyright> */ body { color: hotpink; }'

// `preserve: false` will strip all comments including `/*!`
stripCssComments(
    '/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
    {preserve: false}
);
//=> 'body { color: hotpink; }'

// Preserve comments based on a regex
stripCssComments(
    '/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
    {preserve: /^#/}
);
//=> '/*# preserved */ body { color: hotpink; }'

// Preserve comments based on the return value of the supplied function
stripCssComments(
    '/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
    {
        preserve: comment => comment.charAt(0) === '#'
    }
);
//=> '/*# preserved */ body { color: hotpink; }'

API

stripCssComments(cssString, options?)

cssString

Type: string

String with CSS.

options

Type: object

preserve

Type: boolean | RegExp | Function\ Default: true

  • true - Preserve important comments /*! */.
  • false - Strip all comments.
  • RegExp - Preserve comments where the comment body matches a regular expression.
  • Function - Preserve comments for which a function returns true. The function is called on each comment, gets the comment body as the first argument, and is expected to return a boolean of whether to preserve the comment.

whitespace

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.

Benchmark

$ npm run bench

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial