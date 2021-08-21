Strip comments from CSS
Also available as a Gulp/Grunt/Broccoli plugin.
$ npm install strip-css-comments
import stripCssComments from 'strip-css-comments';
// By default important comments `/*!` are preserved
stripCssComments('/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }');
//=> '/*! <copyright> */ body { color: hotpink; }'
// `preserve: false` will strip all comments including `/*!`
stripCssComments(
'/*! <copyright> */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
{preserve: false}
);
//=> 'body { color: hotpink; }'
// Preserve comments based on a regex
stripCssComments(
'/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
{preserve: /^#/}
);
//=> '/*# preserved */ body { color: hotpink; }'
// Preserve comments based on the return value of the supplied function
stripCssComments(
'/*# preserved */ body { /* unicorns */color: hotpink; }',
{
preserve: comment => comment.charAt(0) === '#'
}
);
//=> '/*# preserved */ body { color: hotpink; }'
Type:
string
String with CSS.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean | RegExp | Function\
Default:
true
true - Preserve important comments
/*! */.
false - Strip all comments.
RegExp - Preserve comments where the comment body matches a regular expression.
Function - Preserve comments for which a function returns
true. The function is called on each comment, gets the comment body as the first argument, and is expected to return a boolean of whether to preserve the comment.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Replace comments with whitespace instead of stripping them entirely.
$ npm run bench