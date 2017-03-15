strip-combining-marks removes Unicode combining marks from strings. It leaves unmatched combining marks (i.e. marks that appear at the start of the string, and don’t belong to a symbol) intact.
Via npm:
npm install strip-combining-marks
Via Bower:
bower install strip-combining-marks
Via Component:
component install mathiasbynens/strip-combining-marks
In a browser:
<script src="strip-combining-marks.js"></script>
In Node.js, io.js, Narwhal, and RingoJS:
var stripCombiningMarks = require('strip-combining-marks');
In Rhino:
load('strip-combining-marks.js');
Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:
require(
{
'paths': {
'strip-combining-marks': 'path/to/strip-combining-marks'
}
},
['strip-combining-marks'],
function(stripCombiningMarks) {
console.log(stripCombiningMarks);
}
);
stripCombiningMarks.version
A string representing the semantic version number.
stripCombiningMarks.reverse(string)
This function takes a string and returns the stripped version of that string, where any combining marks that were applied to other symbols have been removed.
stripCombiningMarks('Z͑ͫ̓ͪ̂ͫ̽͏̴̙̤̞͉͚̯̞̠͍A̴̵̜̰͔ͫ͗͢L̠ͨͧͩ͘G̴̻͈͍͔̹̑͗̎̅͛́Ǫ̵̹̻̝̳͂̌̌͘!͖̬̰̙̗̿̋ͥͥ̂ͣ̐́́͜͞');
'ZALGO!'
strip-combining-marks has been tested in Chrome 27, Firefox 3, Safari 4, Opera 10, IE 6, Node.js v0.10.0, io.js v1.0.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8, PhantomJS 1.9.1, and Rhino 1.7RC4.
After cloning this repository, run
npm install to install the dependencies needed for strip-combining-marks development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using
npm install istanbul -g.
Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using
npm test or
node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use
grunt test.
To generate the code coverage report, use
grunt cover.
strip-combining-marks is available under the MIT license.