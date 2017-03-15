strip-combining-marks removes Unicode combining marks from strings. It leaves unmatched combining marks (i.e. marks that appear at the start of the string, and don’t belong to a symbol) intact.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install strip-combining-marks

Via Bower:

bower install strip-combining-marks

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/strip-combining-marks

In a browser:

< script src = "strip-combining-marks.js" > </ script >

In Node.js, io.js, Narwhal, and RingoJS:

var stripCombiningMarks = require ( 'strip-combining-marks' );

In Rhino:

load( 'strip-combining-marks.js' );

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require ( { 'paths' : { 'strip-combining-marks' : 'path/to/strip-combining-marks' } }, [ 'strip-combining-marks' ], function ( stripCombiningMarks ) { console .log(stripCombiningMarks); } );

API

A string representing the semantic version number.

This function takes a string and returns the stripped version of that string, where any combining marks that were applied to other symbols have been removed.

Usage example

stripCombiningMarks( 'Z͑ͫ̓ͪ̂ͫ̽͏̴̙̤̞͉͚̯̞̠͍A̴̵̜̰͔ͫ͗͢L̠ͨͧͩ͘G̴̻͈͍͔̹̑͗̎̅͛́Ǫ̵̹̻̝̳͂̌̌͘!͖̬̰̙̗̿̋ͥͥ̂ͣ̐́́͜͞' ); 'ZALGO!'

Support

strip-combining-marks has been tested in Chrome 27, Firefox 3, Safari 4, Opera 10, IE 6, Node.js v0.10.0, io.js v1.0.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8, PhantomJS 1.9.1, and Rhino 1.7RC4.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for strip-combining-marks development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g .

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js . To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test .

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover .

Author

License

strip-combining-marks is available under the MIT license.