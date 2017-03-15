openbase logo
scm

strip-combining-marks

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.0 (see all)

Easily remove Unicode combining marks from strings.

Readme

strip-combining-marks Build status Dependency status

strip-combining-marks removes Unicode combining marks from strings. It leaves unmatched combining marks (i.e. marks that appear at the start of the string, and don’t belong to a symbol) intact.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install strip-combining-marks

Via Bower:

bower install strip-combining-marks

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/strip-combining-marks

In a browser:

<script src="strip-combining-marks.js"></script>

In Node.js, io.js, Narwhal, and RingoJS:

var stripCombiningMarks = require('strip-combining-marks');

In Rhino:

load('strip-combining-marks.js');

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require(
  {
    'paths': {
      'strip-combining-marks': 'path/to/strip-combining-marks'
    }
  },
  ['strip-combining-marks'],
  function(stripCombiningMarks) {
    console.log(stripCombiningMarks);
  }
);

API

stripCombiningMarks.version

A string representing the semantic version number.

stripCombiningMarks.reverse(string)

This function takes a string and returns the stripped version of that string, where any combining marks that were applied to other symbols have been removed.

Usage example

stripCombiningMarks('Z͑ͫ̓ͪ̂ͫ̽͏̴̙̤̞͉͚̯̞̠͍A̴̵̜̰͔ͫ͗͢L̠ͨͧͩ͘G̴̻͈͍͔̹̑͗̎̅͛́Ǫ̵̹̻̝̳͂̌̌͘!͖̬̰̙̗̿̋ͥͥ̂ͣ̐́́͜͞');
'ZALGO!'

Support

strip-combining-marks has been tested in Chrome 27, Firefox 3, Safari 4, Opera 10, IE 6, Node.js v0.10.0, io.js v1.0.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8, PhantomJS 1.9.1, and Rhino 1.7RC4.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for strip-combining-marks development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g.

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test.

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

strip-combining-marks is available under the MIT license.

