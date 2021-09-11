Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
strip-ansi
●
by chalk
●
7.0.1 (see all)
Strip ANSI escape codes from a string
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i strip-ansi
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
120M
GitHub Stars
316
Maintenance
Last Commit
5mos
ago
Contributors
10
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Vanilla JavaScript Logging
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
No Readme
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
winston
A logger for just about everything.
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
10M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
20
Highly Customizable
13
Performant
chalk
🖍 Terminal string styling done right
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31
Easy to Use
21
Great Documentation
14
Performant
log
loglevel
:ledger: Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10M
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ftc
fetch-to-curl
Convert javascript fetch requests to curl
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cabin
:evergreen_tree: Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jl
js-logger
Lightweight, unobtrusive, configurable JavaScript logger.
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 8 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial