openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

strip-ansi

by chalk
7.0.1 (see all)

Strip ANSI escape codes from a string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120M

GitHub Stars

316

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

winstonA logger for just about everything.
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
10M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
13Performant
chalk🖍 Terminal string styling done right
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant
log
loglevel:ledger: Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ftc
fetch-to-curlConvert javascript fetch requests to curl
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cabin:evergreen_tree: Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jl
js-loggerLightweight, unobtrusive, configurable JavaScript logger.
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial