A really small, performant, unicode-aware library for working with Strings in Node.js.
Javascript has a serious problem with unicode. Even ES6 can’t solve the problem
entirely since some characters like the new colored emojis are three bytes
instead of two bytes. Sometimes even more!
"👍🏽".length returns
4 which is
totally wrong (hint: it should be 1!). ES6's
Array.from tried to solve this,
but that even fails:
Array.from("👍🏽") returns
["👍", "🏽"] which is
incorrect. This library tries to tackle all these problems with a mega RegExp.
Read More Here.
$ npm install stringz --save
And import it in your awesome node app:
// ES2015+
import * as stringz from 'stringz'; // OR:
import { limit, substring, length, substr } from 'stringz';
// CommonJS
const stringz = require('stringz'); // OR:
const { limit, substr } = require('stringz');
function limit(str[, limit[, padStr[, padPosition]]])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|The string to be limited
|limit
Number
16
|Desired string length
|padStr
String
"#"
|Character to pad the output with
|padPosition
String
"right"
|Pad position:
"right" or
"left"
// Truncate:
limit('Life’s like a box of chocolates.', 20); // "Life's like a box of"
// Pad:
limit('Everybody loves emojis!', 26, '💩'); // "Everybody loves emojis!💩💩💩"
limit('What are you looking at?', 30, '+', 'left'); // "++++++What are you looking at?"
// Unicode Aware:
limit('🤔🤔🤔', 2); // "🤔🤔"
limit('👍🏽👍🏽', 4, '👍🏽'); // "👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽"
function length(str)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|String to return the length for
length('Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'); // 22
function substring(str, start[, end])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|String to be devided
|start
Number
|none
|Start position
|end
Number
|End of string
|End position
substring('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 7, 14); // "👍🏽 are 🍆"
function substr(str[, start[, length]])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|String to be devided
|start
Number
|Start of string
|Start position
|length
Number
|String length minus
start parameter
|Length of result
substr('A.C. Milan 🇮🇹⚽️', 5, 7); // "Milan 🇮🇹"
function indexOf(str[, searchStr[, position]])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|String to get index
|searchStr
String
|none
|String to be searched
|position
Number
|0
|Start of searching
indexOf('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 'are'); // 9
indexOf('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 'are', 10); // 26
function toArray(str)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|str
String
|none
|String to convert to array
toArray('👍🏽🍆🌮'); // ['👍🏽', '🍆', '🌮']
$ npm test
This library scores high in a length benchmark (it's intended usage) and should be fast for most use case.
Stringz .length (accurate) x 861,039 ops/sec ±1.57% (84 runs sampled)
Lodash .toArray (accurate) x 795,108 ops/sec ±2.13% (82 runs sampled)
Emoji Aware .split (inaccurate) x 2,269 ops/sec ±1.38% (85 runs sampled)
Spliddit .length (inaccurate) x 487,718 ops/sec ±2.21% (83 runs sampled)
UTF8 Length (inaccurate) x 232,918 ops/sec ±1.02% (87 runs sampled)
Fastest is Stringz .length
To run benchmarks yourself:
$ cd ./benchmark
$ npm install
$ node run.js
This software is released under the MIT License.