A fast and robust stringmap implementation that can hold any string keys, including __proto__ , with minimal overhead compared to a plain object. Works in node and browsers.

The API is created to be as close to the ES6 Map API as possible. Prefer sm.remove("key") for deleting a key. ES6 Map uses map.delete("key") instead and for that reason sm['delete']("key") is available as a stringmap alias as well. Never do sm.delete("key") unless you're certain to be in the land of ES5 or later.

Examples

Available in examples.js

var StringMap = require ( "stringmap" ); var sm1 = new StringMap(); sm1.set( "greeting" , "yoyoma" ); sm1.set( "check" , true ); sm1.set( "__proto__" , -1 ); console .log(sm1.has( "greeting" )); console .log(sm1.get( "__proto__" )); sm1.remove( "greeting" ); console .log(sm1.keys()); console .log(sm1.values()); console .log(sm1.items()); console .log(sm1.toString()); var sm2 = new StringMap({ one : 1 , two : 2 , }); console .log(sm2.map( function ( value, key ) { return value * value; })); sm2.forEach( function ( value, key ) { }); console .log(sm2.isEmpty()); console .log(sm2.size()); var sm3 = sm1.clone(); sm3.merge(sm2); sm3.setMany({ a : {}, b : [], }); console .log(sm3.toString());

Installation

Node

Install using npm

npm install stringmap

var StringMap = require ( "stringmap" );

Browser

Clone the repo and include it in a script tag

git clone https://github.com/olov/stringmap.git