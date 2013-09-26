A fast and robust stringmap implementation that can hold any string keys,
including
__proto__, with minimal overhead compared to a plain object.
Works in node and browsers.
The API is created to be as close to the ES6 Map API as possible. Prefer
sm.remove("key") for deleting a key. ES6 Map uses
map.delete("key")
instead and for that reason
sm['delete']("key") is available as a
stringmap alias as well. Never do
sm.delete("key") unless you're
certain to be in the land of ES5 or later.
Available in
examples.js
var StringMap = require("stringmap");
var sm1 = new StringMap();
sm1.set("greeting", "yoyoma");
sm1.set("check", true);
sm1.set("__proto__", -1);
console.log(sm1.has("greeting")); // true
console.log(sm1.get("__proto__")); // -1
sm1.remove("greeting");
console.log(sm1.keys()); // [ 'check', '__proto__' ]
console.log(sm1.values()); // [ true, -1 ]
console.log(sm1.items()); // [ [ 'check', true ], [ '__proto__', -1 ] ]
console.log(sm1.toString()); // {"check":true,"__proto__":-1}
var sm2 = new StringMap({
one: 1,
two: 2,
});
console.log(sm2.map(function(value, key) {
return value * value;
})); // [ 1, 4 ]
sm2.forEach(function(value, key) {
// ...
});
console.log(sm2.isEmpty()); // false
console.log(sm2.size()); // 2
var sm3 = sm1.clone();
sm3.merge(sm2);
sm3.setMany({
a: {},
b: [],
});
console.log(sm3.toString()); // {"check":true,"one":1,"two":2,"a":{},"b":[],"__proto__":-1}
Install using npm
npm install stringmap
var StringMap = require("stringmap");
Clone the repo and include it in a script tag
git clone https://github.com/olov/stringmap.git
<script src="stringmap/stringmap.js"></script>