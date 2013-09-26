openbase logo
str

stringmap

by Olov Lassus
0.2.2 (see all)

Fast and robust stringmap for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stringmap.js

A fast and robust stringmap implementation that can hold any string keys, including __proto__, with minimal overhead compared to a plain object. Works in node and browsers.

The API is created to be as close to the ES6 Map API as possible. Prefer sm.remove("key") for deleting a key. ES6 Map uses map.delete("key") instead and for that reason sm['delete']("key") is available as a stringmap alias as well. Never do sm.delete("key") unless you're certain to be in the land of ES5 or later.

Examples

Available in examples.js

var StringMap = require("stringmap");

var sm1 = new StringMap();
sm1.set("greeting", "yoyoma");
sm1.set("check", true);
sm1.set("__proto__", -1);
console.log(sm1.has("greeting")); // true
console.log(sm1.get("__proto__")); // -1
sm1.remove("greeting");
console.log(sm1.keys()); // [ 'check', '__proto__' ]
console.log(sm1.values()); // [ true, -1 ]
console.log(sm1.items()); // [ [ 'check', true ], [ '__proto__', -1 ] ]
console.log(sm1.toString()); // {"check":true,"__proto__":-1}

var sm2 = new StringMap({
    one: 1,
    two: 2,
});
console.log(sm2.map(function(value, key) {
    return value * value;
})); // [ 1, 4 ]
sm2.forEach(function(value, key) {
    // ...
});
console.log(sm2.isEmpty()); // false
console.log(sm2.size()); // 2

var sm3 = sm1.clone();
sm3.merge(sm2);
sm3.setMany({
    a: {},
    b: [],
});
console.log(sm3.toString()); // {"check":true,"one":1,"two":2,"a":{},"b":[],"__proto__":-1}

Installation

Node

Install using npm

npm install stringmap

var StringMap = require("stringmap");

Browser

Clone the repo and include it in a script tag

git clone https://github.com/olov/stringmap.git

<script src="stringmap/stringmap.js"></script>

