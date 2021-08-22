Stringify an object/array like JSON.stringify just without all the double-quotes
Useful for when you want to get the string representation of an object in a formatted way.
It also handles circular references and lets you specify quote type.
$ npm install stringify-object
import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';
const object = {
foo: 'bar',
'arr': [1, 2, 3],
nested: {
hello: "world"
}
};
const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
indent: ' ',
singleQuotes: false
});
console.log(pretty);
/*
{
foo: "bar",
arr: [
1,
2,
3
],
nested: {
hello: "world"
}
}
*/
Circular references will be replaced with
"[Circular]".
Object keys are only quoted when necessary, for example,
{'foo-bar': true}.
Type:
object | Array
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
\t
Preferred indentation.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Set to false to get double-quoted strings.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a
boolean of whether to include the property
property of the object
object in the output.
Type:
Function\
Default:
undefined
Expected to return a
string that transforms the string that resulted from stringifying
object[property]. This can be used to detect special types of objects that need to be stringified in a particular way. The
transform function might return an alternate string in this case, otherwise returning the
originalResult.
Here's an example that uses the
transform option to mask fields named "password":
import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';
const object = {
user: 'becky',
password: 'secret'
};
const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
transform: (object, property, originalResult) => {
if (property === 'password') {
return originalResult.replace(/\w/g, '*');
}
return originalResult;
}
});
console.log(pretty);
/*
{
user: 'becky',
password: '******'
}
*/
Type:
number
When set, will inline values up to
inlineCharacterLimit length for the sake of more terse output.
For example, given the example at the top of the README:
import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';
const object = {
foo: 'bar',
'arr': [1, 2, 3],
nested: {
hello: "world"
}
};
const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
indent: ' ',
singleQuotes: false,
inlineCharacterLimit: 12
});
console.log(pretty);
/*
{
foo: "bar",
arr: [1, 2, 3],
nested: {
hello: "world"
}
}
*/
As you can see,
arr was printed as a one-liner because its string was shorter than 12 characters.