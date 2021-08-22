openbase logo
Readme

stringify-object

Stringify an object/array like JSON.stringify just without all the double-quotes

Useful for when you want to get the string representation of an object in a formatted way.

It also handles circular references and lets you specify quote type.

Install

$ npm install stringify-object

Usage

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';

const object = {
    foo: 'bar',
    'arr': [1, 2, 3],
    nested: {
        hello: "world"
    }
};

const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
    indent: '  ',
    singleQuotes: false
});

console.log(pretty);
/*
{
    foo: "bar",
    arr: [
        1,
        2,
        3
    ],
    nested: {
        hello: "world"
    }
}
*/

API

stringifyObject(input, options?)

Circular references will be replaced with "[Circular]".

Object keys are only quoted when necessary, for example, {'foo-bar': true}.

input

Type: object | Array

options

Type: object

indent

Type: string\ Default: \t

Preferred indentation.

singleQuotes

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Set to false to get double-quoted strings.

filter(object, property)

Type: Function

Expected to return a boolean of whether to include the property property of the object object in the output.

transform(object, property, originalResult)

Type: Function\ Default: undefined

Expected to return a string that transforms the string that resulted from stringifying object[property]. This can be used to detect special types of objects that need to be stringified in a particular way. The transform function might return an alternate string in this case, otherwise returning the originalResult.

Here's an example that uses the transform option to mask fields named "password":

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';

const object = {
    user: 'becky',
    password: 'secret'
};

const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
    transform: (object, property, originalResult) => {
        if (property === 'password') {
            return originalResult.replace(/\w/g, '*');
        }

        return originalResult;
    }
});

console.log(pretty);
/*
{
    user: 'becky',
    password: '******'
}
*/
inlineCharacterLimit

Type: number

When set, will inline values up to inlineCharacterLimit length for the sake of more terse output.

For example, given the example at the top of the README:

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object';

const object = {
    foo: 'bar',
    'arr': [1, 2, 3],
    nested: {
        hello: "world"
    }
};

const pretty = stringifyObject(object, {
    indent: '  ',
    singleQuotes: false,
    inlineCharacterLimit: 12
});

console.log(pretty);
/*
{
    foo: "bar",
    arr: [1, 2, 3],
    nested: {
        hello: "world"
    }
}
*/

As you can see, arr was printed as a one-liner because its string was shorter than 12 characters.

