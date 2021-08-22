Stringify an object/array like JSON.stringify just without all the double-quotes

Useful for when you want to get the string representation of an object in a formatted way.

It also handles circular references and lets you specify quote type.

Install

$ npm install stringify- object

Usage

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object' ; const object = { foo : 'bar' , 'arr' : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], nested : { hello : "world" } }; const pretty = stringifyObject(object, { indent : ' ' , singleQuotes : false }); console .log(pretty);

API

Circular references will be replaced with "[Circular]" .

Object keys are only quoted when necessary, for example, {'foo-bar': true} .

input

Type: object | Array

options

Type: object

indent

Type: string \ Default: \t

Preferred indentation.

singleQuotes

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Set to false to get double-quoted strings.

Type: Function

Expected to return a boolean of whether to include the property property of the object object in the output.

Type: Function \ Default: undefined

Expected to return a string that transforms the string that resulted from stringifying object[property] . This can be used to detect special types of objects that need to be stringified in a particular way. The transform function might return an alternate string in this case, otherwise returning the originalResult .

Here's an example that uses the transform option to mask fields named "password":

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object' ; const object = { user : 'becky' , password : 'secret' }; const pretty = stringifyObject(object, { transform : ( object, property, originalResult ) => { if (property === 'password' ) { return originalResult.replace( /\w/g , '*' ); } return originalResult; } }); console .log(pretty);

inlineCharacterLimit

Type: number

When set, will inline values up to inlineCharacterLimit length for the sake of more terse output.

For example, given the example at the top of the README:

import stringifyObject from 'stringify-object' ; const object = { foo : 'bar' , 'arr' : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], nested : { hello : "world" } }; const pretty = stringifyObject(object, { indent : ' ' , singleQuotes : false , inlineCharacterLimit : 12 }); console .log(pretty);

As you can see, arr was printed as a one-liner because its string was shorter than 12 characters.