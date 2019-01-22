Build an array of key paths from an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save stringify-keys

Usage

const stringify = require ( 'stringify-keys' ); let obj = { a : 'a' , b : { c : { d : { e : 'f' } } } }; console .log(stringify(obj));

Include values in the result:

console .log(stringify(obj, { values : true }));

Keys with dots are automatically escaped with backslashes (this can be customized):

let obj = { 'a.b.c' : { d : 'e' } }; console .log(stringify(obj)); console .log(stringify(obj, { values : true }));

Objects with arrays return the array indices as part of the paths:

let obj = { a : 'a' , b : [{ c : { d : 'e' } }, { f : { g : 'h' } }] }; console .log(stringify(obj)); console .log(stringify(obj, { values : true }));

Options

Type: string

Default: .

Custom separator to use for creating object paths ( a.b.c ):

Example

let obj = { 'a.b.c' : { d : 'e' } }; console .log(stringify(obj, { separator : '/' })); console .log(stringify(obj, { separator : '/' , values : true }));

Type: function

Default: adds \\ before dots

Custom function to use for escaping keys.

Example

let obj = { 'a.b.c' : { d : 'e' } }; let escape = str => str.split( '.' ).join( '/' ); console .log(stringify(obj, { escape })); console .log(stringify(obj, { escape , values : true }));

Release History

Redundant (parent) keys are no longer included in the output. Thus { a: { b: 'c' } } now returns ['a.b'] instead of ['a', 'a.b'] .

Added support for traversing into arrays.

