Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

stringify-keys NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Build an array of key paths from an object.

Please consider following this project's author, Brian Woodward, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save stringify-keys

See the Release History for changes.

Usage

const stringify = require('stringify-keys');

let obj = { a: 'a', b: { c: { d: { e: 'f' } } } };
console.log(stringify(obj));
//=> [ 'a', 'b.c.d.e' ]

Include values in the result:

console.log(stringify(obj, { values: true }));
//=> { a: 'a', 'b.c.d.e': 'f' }

Keys with dots are automatically escaped with backslashes (this can be customized):

let obj = { 'a.b.c': { d: 'e' } };
console.log(stringify(obj));
//=> [ 'a\\.b\\.c.d' ]

console.log(stringify(obj, { values: true }));
//=> { 'a\\.b\\.c.d': 'e' }

Objects with arrays return the array indices as part of the paths:

let obj = { a: 'a', b: [{ c: { d: 'e' } }, { f: { g: 'h' } }] };

console.log(stringify(obj));
//=> [ 'a', 'b.0.c.d', 'b.1.f.g' ]

console.log(stringify(obj, { values: true }));
//=> { a: 'a', 'b.0.c.d': 'e', 'b.1.f.g': 'h' }

Options

options.separator

Type: string

Default: .

Custom separator to use for creating object paths (a.b.c):

Example

let obj = { 'a.b.c': { d: 'e' } };
console.log(stringify(obj, { separator: '/' }));
//=>  [ 'a.b.c/d' ]

console.log(stringify(obj, { separator: '/', values: true }));
//=>  { 'a.b.c/d': 'e' }

options.escape

Type: function

Default: adds \\ before dots

Custom function to use for escaping keys.

Example

let obj = { 'a.b.c': { d: 'e' } };
let escape = str => str.split('.').join('/');

console.log(stringify(obj, { escape }));
//=>  [ 'a/b/c.d' ]

console.log(stringify(obj, { escape, values: true }));
//=>  { 'a/b/c.d': 'e' }

Release History

v3.0

  • Redundant (parent) keys are no longer included in the output. Thus { a: { b: 'c' } } now returns ['a.b'] instead of ['a', 'a.b'].

v2.0

  • Added support for traversing into arrays.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
19doowb
17jonschlinkert
1contra

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2019, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on January 22, 2019.

