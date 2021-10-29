Serialize (encode) HTML character references.
This is a small and powerful encoder of HTML character references (often called
entities).
This one has either all the options you need for a minifier/formatter, or a
tiny size when using
stringifyEntitiesLight.
You can use this for spec-compliant encoding of character references.
It’s small and fast enough to do that well.
You can also use this when making an HTML formatter or minifier, because there
are different ways to produce pretty or tiny output.
This package is reliable:
'`' characters are encoded to ensure no scripts
run in Internet Explorer 6 to 8.
Additionally, only named references recognized by HTML 4 are encoded, meaning
the infamous
' (which people think is a virus) won’t show up.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install stringify-entities
In Deno with Skypack:
import {stringifyEntities} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/stringify-entities@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {stringifyEntities} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/stringify-entities@4?min'
</script>
import {stringifyEntities} from 'stringify-entities'
stringifyEntities('alpha © bravo ≠ charlie 𝌆 delta')
// => 'alpha © bravo ≠ charlie 𝌆 delta'
stringifyEntities('alpha © bravo ≠ charlie 𝌆 delta', {useNamedReferences: true})
// => 'alpha © bravo ≠ charlie 𝌆 delta'
This package exports the following identifiers:
stringifyEntities,
stringifyEntitiesLight.
There is no default export.
stringifyEntities(value[, options])
Encode special characters in
value.
options.escapeOnly
Whether to only escape possibly dangerous characters (
boolean, default:
false).
Those characters are
",
&,
',
<,
>, and
`.
options.subset
Whether to only escape the given subset of characters (
Array.<string>).
Note that only BMP characters are supported here (so no emoji).
If you do not care about the following options, use
stringifyEntitiesLight,
which always outputs hexadecimal character references.
options.useNamedReferences
Prefer named character references (
&) where possible (
boolean?, default:
false).
options.useShortestReferences
Prefer the shortest possible reference, if that results in less bytes
(
boolean?, default:
false).
⚠️ Note:
useNamedReferencescan be omitted when using
useShortestReferences.
options.omitOptionalSemicolons
Whether to omit semicolons when possible (
boolean?, default:
false).
⚠️ Note: This creates what HTML calls “parse errors” but is otherwise still valid HTML — don’t use this except when building a minifier. Omitting semicolons is possible for certain named and numeric references in some cases.
options.attribute
Create character references which don’t fail in attributes (
boolean?, default:
false).
⚠️ Note:
attributeonly applies when operating dangerously with
omitOptionalSemicolons: true.
string — encoded value.
By default, all dangerous, non-ASCII, and non-printable ASCII characters are
encoded.
A subset of characters can be given to encode just those characters.
Alternatively, pass
escapeOnly to escape just the dangerous
characters (
",
',
<,
>,
&,
`).
By default, hexadecimal character references are used.
Pass
useNamedReferences to use named character references when
possible, or
useShortestReferences to use whichever is shortest:
decimal, hexadecimal, or named.
There is also a
stringifyEntitiesLight export, which works just like
stringifyEntities but without the formatting options: it’s much smaller but
always outputs hexadecimal character references.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
Additional
Options and
LightOptions types, that model their respective
values, are exported.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
parse-entities
— parse (decode) HTML character references
wooorm/character-entities
— info on character references
wooorm/character-entities-html4
— info on HTML 4 character references
wooorm/character-entities-legacy
— info on legacy character references
wooorm/character-reference-invalid
— info on invalid numeric character references
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.