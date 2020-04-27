Yet another stringify function.
stringifier is a function like
JSON.stringify but intended to be more customizable. For example,
Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed.
stringifier is a spin-off product of power-assert project.
require('stringifier') exports single function
stringifier that accepts
options as optional parameters and returns configured function for stringify. This is the comprehensive usage.
var stringifier = require('stringifier');
var stringify = stringifier(options);
console.log(stringify(anyVar));
For more simplified usage,
stringifier has a function
stringify, that simply takes target object/value and returns stringified result string.
stringifier.stringify accepts
options as optional parameter too.
var stringify = require('stringifier').stringify;
console.log(stringify(anyVar));
Install
$ npm install --save stringifier
Use
var stringify = require('stringifier').stringify;
console.log(stringify(anyVar));
For given context,
var stringifier = require('stringifier'),
assert = require('assert');
function Student (name, age, gender) {
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.gender = gender;
}
var AnonStudent = function(name, age, gender) {
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.gender = gender;
};
var student = new Student('tom', 10, 'M');
var anonStudent = new AnonStudent('mary', 9, 'F');
var values = [
'string',
[null, undefined],
{
primitives: [true, false, -5, 98.6],
specific: {
regex: /^not/,
numbers: [NaN, Infinity, -Infinity]
},
userDefined: [
student,
anonStudent
]
}
];
var stringify = stringifier();
console.log(stringify(values));
result:
["string",[null,undefined],Object{primitives:[true,false,-5,98.6],specific:Object{regex:/^not/,numbers:[NaN,Infinity,-Infinity]},userDefined:[Student{name:"tom",age:10,gender:"M"},@Anonymous{name:"mary",age:9,gender:"F"}]}]
Use
indent option for pretty printing. Using four spaces for indentation in this case.
var stringify = stringifier({indent: ' '});
console.log(stringify(values));
result:
[
"string",
[
null,
undefined
],
Object{
primitives: [
true,
false,
-5,
98.6
],
specific: Object{
regex: /^not/,
numbers: [
NaN,
Infinity,
-Infinity
]
},
userDefined: [
Student{
name: "tom",
age: 10,
gender: "M"
},
@Anonymous{
name: "mary",
age: 9,
gender: "F"
}
]
}
]
Use
maxDepth option to stringify at most specified levels.
var stringify = stringifier({maxDepth: 3, indent: ' '});
console.log(stringify(values));
result:
[
"string",
[
null,
undefined
],
Object{
primitives: [
true,
false,
-5,
98.6
],
specific: Object{
regex: /^not/,
numbers: #Array#
},
userDefined: [
#Student#,
#@Anonymous#
]
}
]
Use
anonymous option to specify alternate type name for anonymous constructors.
var stringify = stringifier({anonymous: 'ANON'});
assert(stringify(anonStudent) === 'ANON{name:"mary",age:9,gender:"F"}');
Customize
options.handlers
var stringify;
// property whitelist and reordering
stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object(null, ['gender', 'age'])
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{gender:"M",age:10}');
// blacklist by property name
stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
return ['age', 'gender'].indexOf(kvp.key) === -1;
})
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom"}');
// blacklist by property value
stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
return kvp.value !== 'M';
})
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10}');
// whitelist by property value
stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
return typeName(kvp.value) === 'string';
})
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",gender:"M"}');
Return number from object predicate
stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
if (kvp.key === 'name') {
return 3;
}
return true;
})
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"to..(snip),age:10,gender:"M"}');
Type:
number
Default value:
null
Max depth for recursive Object tree traversal
Type:
String
Default value:
null
string value for indentation. If this value is not empty, stringified result may contain multiple lines.
Type:
String
Default value:
'\n'
string value for line-separator.
Makes sense only if
options.indent is not empty.
Type:
String
Default value:
'@Anonymous'
Type name string alternative for displaying Object created by anonymous constructor
Type:
String
Default value:
'#@Circular#'
Alternative string for displaying Circular reference
Type:
String
Default value:
'..(snip)'
For displaying truncated string
options.handlers is a object where property names are type names (string, number, ...) and values are per-type stringify strategy functions. Various strategies are defined in
stringifier.strategies, and default strategies are defined as follows.
var s = require('./strategies');
function defaultHandlers () {
return {
'null': s.always('null'),
'undefined': s.always('undefined'),
'function': s.prune(),
'string': s.json(),
'boolean': s.json(),
'number': s.number(),
'bigint': s.bigint(),
'symbol': s.toStr(),
'RegExp': s.toStr(),
'String': s.newLike(),
'Boolean': s.newLike(),
'Number': s.newLike(),
'Date': s.newLike(),
'Array': s.array(),
'Object': s.object(),
'Error': s.object(null, ['message', 'code']),
'@default': s.object()
};
}
If unknown type is detected, strategy function registered by
'@default' key will be used.
For given
Student pseudo-class and a
stringifier,
var stringifier = require('stringifier'),
s = stringifier.strategies,
assert = require('assert'),
function Student (name, age, gender) {
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.gender = gender;
}
var student = new Student('tom', 10, 'M');
always strategy always returns passed constant (In this case,
'foo').
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.always('foo')
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'foo');
json strategy applies
JSON.stringify to input value then return the result string.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.json()
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === '{"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"}');
toStr strategy calls
toString() to input value then return the result string.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.toStr()
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === '[object Object]');
prune strategy does not serialize target value but returns target type name surrounded by
#.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.prune()
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === '#Student#');
newLike strategy emulates "new constructor call pattern".
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.newLike()
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'new Student({"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"})');
object strategy stringifies target object recursively and decorate object literal-like syntax with its type name.
object is a default strategy for objects, and any other unknown types.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Student': s.object()
}
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10,gender:"M"}');
array strategy is an array specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for arrays.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Array': s.array()
}
});
assert(stringify(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) === '["foo","bar","baz"]');
number strategy is a number specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for number.
number strategy also provides
NaN,
Infinity and
-Infinity handling.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'Array': s.array(),
'number': s.number()
}
});
assert(stringify([NaN, 0, Infinity, -0, -Infinity]) === '[NaN,0,Infinity,0,-Infinity]');
bigint strategy stringifies
BigInt values as literals with a trailing
n.
var stringify = stringifier({
handlers: {
'bigint': s.bigint()
}
});
assert(stringify(BigInt('-100000000000000005')) === '-100000000000000005n');
Licensed under the MIT license.