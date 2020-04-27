stringifier

Yet another stringify function.

DESCRIPTION

stringifier is a function like JSON.stringify but intended to be more customizable. For example,

Max depth for recursive object tree traversal

Per-type output customization

Circular reference handling

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. stringifier is a spin-off product of power-assert project.

API

require('stringifier') exports single function stringifier that accepts options as optional parameters and returns configured function for stringify. This is the comprehensive usage.

var stringifier = require ( 'stringifier' ); var stringify = stringifier(options); console .log(stringify(anyVar));

For more simplified usage, stringifier has a function stringify , that simply takes target object/value and returns stringified result string. stringifier.stringify accepts options as optional parameter too.

var stringify = require ( 'stringifier' ).stringify; console .log(stringify(anyVar));

INSTALL

via npm

Install

$ npm install

Use

var stringify = require ( 'stringifier' ).stringify; console .log(stringify(anyVar));

EXAMPLE

For given context,

var stringifier = require ( 'stringifier' ), assert = require ( 'assert' ); function Student ( name, age, gender ) { this .name = name; this .age = age; this .gender = gender; } var AnonStudent = function ( name, age, gender ) { this .name = name; this .age = age; this .gender = gender; }; var student = new Student( 'tom' , 10 , 'M' ); var anonStudent = new AnonStudent( 'mary' , 9 , 'F' ); var values = [ 'string' , [ null , undefined ], { primitives : [ true , false , -5 , 98.6 ], specific : { regex : /^not/ , numbers : [ NaN , Infinity , - Infinity ] }, userDefined : [ student, anonStudent ] } ];

default single-line output

var stringify = stringifier(); console .log(stringify(values));

result:

[ "string" ,[ null , undefined ], Object { primitives :[ true , false , -5 , 98.6 ], specific : Object { regex : /^not/ , numbers :[ NaN , Infinity ,- Infinity ]}, userDefined :[Student{ name : "tom" , age : 10 , gender : "M" },@Anonymous{ name : "mary" , age : 9 , gender : "F" }]}]

pretty printing with indentation

Use indent option for pretty printing. Using four spaces for indentation in this case.

var stringify = stringifier({ indent : ' ' }); console .log(stringify(values));

result:

[ "string" , [ null , undefined ], Object { primitives : [ true , false , -5 , 98.6 ], specific : Object { regex : /^not/ , numbers : [ NaN , Infinity , - Infinity ] }, userDefined : [ Student{ name : "tom" , age : 10 , gender : "M" }, @Anonymous{ name : "mary" , age : 9 , gender : "F" } ] } ]

depth limitation

Use maxDepth option to stringify at most specified levels.

var stringify = stringifier({ maxDepth : 3 , indent : ' ' }); console .log(stringify(values));

result:

[ "string" , [ null , undefined ], Object { primitives : [ true , false , -5 , 98.6 ], specific : Object { regex : /^not/ , numbers : # Array # }, userDefined : [ #Student#, #@Anonymous# ] } ]

anonymous class label

Use anonymous option to specify alternate type name for anonymous constructors.

var stringify = stringifier({ anonymous : 'ANON' }); assert(stringify(anonStudent) === 'ANON{name:"mary",age:9,gender:"F"}' );

omit specific property from output

Customize options.handlers

var stringify; stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object( null , [ 'gender' , 'age' ]) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{gender:"M",age:10}' ); stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object( function ( kvp ) { return [ 'age' , 'gender' ].indexOf(kvp.key) === -1 ; }) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom"}' ); stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object( function ( kvp ) { return kvp.value !== 'M' ; }) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10}' ); stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object( function ( kvp ) { return typeName(kvp.value) === 'string' ; }) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",gender:"M"}' );

truncate property value

Return number from object predicate

stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object( function ( kvp ) { if (kvp.key === 'name' ) { return 3 ; } return true ; }) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"to..(snip),age:10,gender:"M"}' );

CONFIGURATION

options

Type: number Default value: null

Max depth for recursive Object tree traversal

Type: String Default value: null

string value for indentation. If this value is not empty, stringified result may contain multiple lines.

Type: String Default value: '

'

string value for line-separator. Makes sense only if options.indent is not empty.

Type: String Default value: '@Anonymous'

Type name string alternative for displaying Object created by anonymous constructor

Type: String Default value: '#@Circular#'

Alternative string for displaying Circular reference

Type: String Default value: '..(snip)'

For displaying truncated string

options.handlers is a object where property names are type names (string, number, ...) and values are per-type stringify strategy functions. Various strategies are defined in stringifier.strategies , and default strategies are defined as follows.

var s = require ( './strategies' ); function defaultHandlers ( ) { return { 'null' : s.always( 'null' ), 'undefined' : s.always( 'undefined' ), 'function' : s.prune(), 'string' : s.json(), 'boolean' : s.json(), 'number' : s.number(), 'bigint' : s.bigint(), 'symbol' : s.toStr(), 'RegExp' : s.toStr(), 'String' : s.newLike(), 'Boolean' : s.newLike(), 'Number' : s.newLike(), 'Date' : s.newLike(), 'Array' : s.array(), 'Object' : s.object(), 'Error' : s.object( null , [ 'message' , 'code' ]), '@default' : s.object() }; }

If unknown type is detected, strategy function registered by '@default' key will be used.

strategies

For given Student pseudo-class and a stringifier ,

var stringifier = require ( 'stringifier' ), s = stringifier.strategies, assert = require ( 'assert' ), function Student ( name, age, gender ) { this .name = name; this .age = age; this .gender = gender; } var student = new Student( 'tom' , 10 , 'M' );

always

always strategy always returns passed constant (In this case, 'foo' ).

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.always( 'foo' ) } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'foo' );

json

json strategy applies JSON.stringify to input value then return the result string.

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.json() } }); assert(stringify(student) === '{"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"}' );

toStr

toStr strategy calls toString() to input value then return the result string.

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.toStr() } }); assert(stringify(student) === '[object Object]' );

prune

prune strategy does not serialize target value but returns target type name surrounded by # .

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.prune() } }); assert(stringify(student) === '#Student#' );

newLike

newLike strategy emulates "new constructor call pattern".

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.newLike() } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'new Student({"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"})' );

object

object strategy stringifies target object recursively and decorate object literal-like syntax with its type name. object is a default strategy for objects, and any other unknown types.

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Student' : s.object() } }); assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10,gender:"M"}' );

array

array strategy is an array specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for arrays.

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Array' : s.array() } }); assert(stringify([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) === '["foo","bar","baz"]' );

number

number strategy is a number specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for number. number strategy also provides NaN , Infinity and -Infinity handling.

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'Array' : s.array(), 'number' : s.number() } }); assert(stringify([ NaN , 0 , Infinity , -0 , - Infinity ]) === '[NaN,0,Infinity,0,-Infinity]' );

bigint

bigint strategy stringifies BigInt values as literals with a trailing n .

var stringify = stringifier({ handlers : { 'bigint' : s.bigint() } }); assert(stringify(BigInt( '-100000000000000005' )) === '-100000000000000005n' );

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.