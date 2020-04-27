openbase logo
Readme

stringifier

Yet another stringify function.

Build Status NPM package Code Style License

DESCRIPTION

stringifier is a function like JSON.stringify but intended to be more customizable. For example,

  • Max depth for recursive object tree traversal
  • Per-type output customization
  • Circular reference handling

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. stringifier is a spin-off product of power-assert project.

API

stringifier(options)

require('stringifier') exports single function stringifier that accepts options as optional parameters and returns configured function for stringify. This is the comprehensive usage.

var stringifier = require('stringifier');
var stringify = stringifier(options);
console.log(stringify(anyVar));

stringifier.stringify(val, options)

For more simplified usage, stringifier has a function stringify, that simply takes target object/value and returns stringified result string. stringifier.stringify accepts options as optional parameter too.

var stringify = require('stringifier').stringify;
console.log(stringify(anyVar));

INSTALL

via npm

Install

$ npm install --save stringifier

Use

var stringify = require('stringifier').stringify;
console.log(stringify(anyVar));

EXAMPLE

For given context,

var stringifier = require('stringifier'),
    assert = require('assert');

function Student (name, age, gender) {
    this.name = name;
    this.age = age;
    this.gender = gender;
}

var AnonStudent = function(name, age, gender) {
    this.name = name;
    this.age = age;
    this.gender = gender;
};

var student = new Student('tom', 10, 'M');
var anonStudent = new AnonStudent('mary', 9, 'F');

var values = [
    'string', 
    [null, undefined],
    {
        primitives: [true, false, -5, 98.6],
        specific: {
            regex: /^not/,
            numbers: [NaN, Infinity, -Infinity]
        },
        userDefined: [
            student,
            anonStudent
        ]
    }
];

default single-line output

var stringify = stringifier();
console.log(stringify(values));

result:

["string",[null,undefined],Object{primitives:[true,false,-5,98.6],specific:Object{regex:/^not/,numbers:[NaN,Infinity,-Infinity]},userDefined:[Student{name:"tom",age:10,gender:"M"},@Anonymous{name:"mary",age:9,gender:"F"}]}]

pretty printing with indentation

Use indent option for pretty printing. Using four spaces for indentation in this case.

var stringify = stringifier({indent: '    '});
console.log(stringify(values));

result:

[
    "string",
    [
        null,
        undefined
    ],
    Object{
        primitives: [
            true,
            false,
            -5,
            98.6
        ],
        specific: Object{
            regex: /^not/,
            numbers: [
                NaN,
                Infinity,
                -Infinity
            ]
        },
        userDefined: [
            Student{
                name: "tom",
                age: 10,
                gender: "M"
            },
            @Anonymous{
                name: "mary",
                age: 9,
                gender: "F"
            }
        ]
    }
]

depth limitation

Use maxDepth option to stringify at most specified levels.

var stringify = stringifier({maxDepth: 3, indent: '    '});
console.log(stringify(values));

result:

[
    "string",
    [
        null,
        undefined
    ],
    Object{
        primitives: [
            true,
            false,
            -5,
            98.6
        ],
        specific: Object{
            regex: /^not/,
            numbers: #Array#
        },
        userDefined: [
            #Student#,
            #@Anonymous#
        ]
    }
]

anonymous class label

Use anonymous option to specify alternate type name for anonymous constructors.

var stringify = stringifier({anonymous: 'ANON'});
assert(stringify(anonStudent) === 'ANON{name:"mary",age:9,gender:"F"}');

omit specific property from output

Customize options.handlers

var stringify;

// property whitelist and reordering
stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object(null, ['gender', 'age'])
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{gender:"M",age:10}');

// blacklist by property name
stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
            return ['age', 'gender'].indexOf(kvp.key) === -1;
        })
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom"}');

// blacklist by property value
stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
            return kvp.value !== 'M';
        })
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10}');

// whitelist by property value
stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
            return typeName(kvp.value) === 'string';
        })
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",gender:"M"}');

truncate property value

Return number from object predicate

stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object(function (kvp) {
            if (kvp.key === 'name') {
                return 3;
            }
            return true;
        })
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"to..(snip),age:10,gender:"M"}');

CONFIGURATION

options

options.maxDepth

Type: number Default value: null

Max depth for recursive Object tree traversal

options.indent

Type: String Default value: null

string value for indentation. If this value is not empty, stringified result may contain multiple lines.

options.lineSeparator

Type: String Default value: '\n'

string value for line-separator. Makes sense only if options.indent is not empty.

options.anonymous

Type: String Default value: '@Anonymous'

Type name string alternative for displaying Object created by anonymous constructor

options.circular

Type: String Default value: '#@Circular#'

Alternative string for displaying Circular reference

options.snip

Type: String Default value: '..(snip)'

For displaying truncated string

options.handlers

options.handlers is a object where property names are type names (string, number, ...) and values are per-type stringify strategy functions. Various strategies are defined in stringifier.strategies, and default strategies are defined as follows.

var s = require('./strategies');
function defaultHandlers () {
    return {
        'null': s.always('null'),
        'undefined': s.always('undefined'),
        'function': s.prune(),
        'string': s.json(),
        'boolean': s.json(),
        'number': s.number(),
        'bigint': s.bigint(),
        'symbol': s.toStr(),
        'RegExp': s.toStr(),
        'String': s.newLike(),
        'Boolean': s.newLike(),
        'Number': s.newLike(),
        'Date': s.newLike(),
        'Array': s.array(),
        'Object': s.object(),
        'Error': s.object(null, ['message', 'code']),
        '@default': s.object()
    };
}

If unknown type is detected, strategy function registered by '@default' key will be used.

strategies

For given Student pseudo-class and a stringifier,

var stringifier = require('stringifier'),
    s = stringifier.strategies,
    assert = require('assert'),

function Student (name, age, gender) {
    this.name = name;
    this.age = age;
    this.gender = gender;
}

var student = new Student('tom', 10, 'M');

always

always strategy always returns passed constant (In this case, 'foo').

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.always('foo')
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'foo');

json

json strategy applies JSON.stringify to input value then return the result string.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.json()
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === '{"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"}');

toStr

toStr strategy calls toString() to input value then return the result string.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.toStr()
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === '[object Object]');

prune

prune strategy does not serialize target value but returns target type name surrounded by #.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.prune()
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === '#Student#');

newLike

newLike strategy emulates "new constructor call pattern".

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.newLike()
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'new Student({"name":"tom","age":10,"gender":"M"})');

object

object strategy stringifies target object recursively and decorate object literal-like syntax with its type name. object is a default strategy for objects, and any other unknown types.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Student': s.object()
    }
});
assert(stringify(student) === 'Student{name:"tom",age:10,gender:"M"}');

array

array strategy is an array specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for arrays.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Array': s.array()
    }
});
assert(stringify(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) === '["foo","bar","baz"]');

number

number strategy is a number specific stringification strategy, and is a default strategy for number. number strategy also provides NaN,Infinity and -Infinity handling.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'Array': s.array(),
        'number': s.number()
    }
});
assert(stringify([NaN, 0, Infinity, -0, -Infinity]) === '[NaN,0,Infinity,0,-Infinity]');

bigint

bigint strategy stringifies BigInt values as literals with a trailing n.

var stringify = stringifier({
    handlers: {
        'bigint': s.bigint()
    }
});
assert(stringify(BigInt('-100000000000000005')) === '-100000000000000005n');

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.

