string.prototype.trim

by es-shims
1.2.5 (see all)

ES5 spec-compliant shim for String.prototype.trim

2.8M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

String.prototype.trim Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

![npm badge][npm-badge-png]

An ES5 spec-compliant String.prototype.trim shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim String.prototype.trim if it is unavailable.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec (both ES5 and current).

Most common usage:

var assert = require('assert');
var trim = require('string.prototype.trim');

assert(trim(' \t\na \t\n') === 'a');

trim.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed

assert(trim(' \t\na \t\n') === ' \t\na \t\n'.trim());

Engine Bugs

Some implementations of String#trim incorrectly trim zero-width spaces. This shim detects and corrects this behavior.

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

