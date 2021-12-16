![npm badge][npm-badge-png]

An ES5 spec-compliant String.prototype.trim shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim String.prototype.trim if it is unavailable.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec (both ES5 and current).

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var trim = require ( 'string.prototype.trim' ); assert(trim( ' \t

a \t

' ) === 'a' ); trim.shim(); assert(trim( ' \t

a \t

' ) === ' \t

a \t

' .trim());

Engine Bugs

Some implementations of String#trim incorrectly trim zero-width spaces. This shim detects and corrects this behavior.

Tests