An ES5 spec-compliant
String.prototype.trim shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
String.prototype.trim if it is unavailable.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec (both ES5 and current).
Most common usage:
var assert = require('assert');
var trim = require('string.prototype.trim');
assert(trim(' \t\na \t\n') === 'a');
trim.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed
assert(trim(' \t\na \t\n') === ' \t\na \t\n'.trim());
Some implementations of
String#trim incorrectly trim zero-width spaces. This shim detects and corrects this behavior.
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test