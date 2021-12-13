ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for String.prototype.replaceAll. Invoke its "shim" method to shim String.prototype.replaceAll if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const replaceAll = require ( 'string.prototype.replaceall' ); const str = 'aabc' ; assert.equal(replaceAll(str, /a/g, 'z' ), str.replace( /a/g , 'z' )); assert.equal(str.replace( 'a' , 'z' ), 'zabc' ); assert.equal(replaceAll(str, 'a' , 'z' ), 'zzbc' ); replaceAll.shim(); assert.equal(str.replaceAll( /a/g , 'z' ), str.replace( /a/g , 'z' )); assert.equal(str.replace( 'a' , 'z' ), 'zabc' ); assert.equal(str.replaceAll( 'a' , 'z' ), 'zzbc' );

Tests