string.prototype.replaceall

by es-shims
1.0.6 (see all)

Spec-compliant polyfill for String.prototype.replaceAll ESnext proposal.

Readme

string.prototype.replaceall Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for String.prototype.replaceAll. Invoke its "shim" method to shim String.prototype.replaceAll if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

const assert = require('assert');
const replaceAll = require('string.prototype.replaceall');

const str = 'aabc';

// replaceAll and replace are the same, when given a global regex to replace
assert.equal(replaceAll(str, /a/g, 'z'), str.replace(/a/g, 'z'));

// replace, with a string, replaces once
assert.equal(str.replace('a', 'z'), 'zabc');

// replaceAll, with a string, replaces all
assert.equal(replaceAll(str, 'a', 'z'), 'zzbc');

replaceAll.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed

// replaceAll and replace are the same, when given a global regex to replace
assert.equal(str.replaceAll(/a/g, 'z'), str.replace(/a/g, 'z'));

// replace, with a string, replaces once
assert.equal(str.replace('a', 'z'), 'zabc');

// replaceAll, with a string, replaces all
assert.equal(str.replaceAll('a', 'z'), 'zzbc');

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

