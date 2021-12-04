ES2020 spec-compliant shim for String.prototype.matchAll. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
String.prototype.matchAll if it is unavailable or noncompliant.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment, and complies with the spec.
Most common usage:
const assert = require('assert');
const matchAll = require('string.prototype.matchall');
const str = 'aabc';
const nonRegexStr = 'ab';
const globalRegex = /[ac]/g;
const nonGlobalRegex = /[bc]/i;
// non-regex arguments are coerced into a global regex
assert.deepEqual(
[...matchAll(str, nonRegexStr)],
[...matchAll(str, new RegExp(nonRegexStr, 'g'))]
);
assert.deepEqual([...matchAll(str, globalRegex)], [
Object.assign(['a'], { index: 0, input: str, groups: undefined }),
Object.assign(['a'], { index: 1, input: str, groups: undefined }),
Object.assign(['c'], { index: 3, input: str, groups: undefined }),
]);
assert.throws(() => matchAll(str, nonGlobalRegex)); // non-global regexes throw
matchAll.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed
// non-regex arguments are coerced into a global regex
assert.deepEqual(
[...str.matchAll(nonRegexStr)],
[...str.matchAll(new RegExp(nonRegexStr, 'g'))]
);
assert.deepEqual([...str.matchAll(globalRegex)], [
Object.assign(['a'], { index: 0, input: str, groups: undefined }),
Object.assign(['a'], { index: 1, input: str, groups: undefined }),
Object.assign(['c'], { index: 3, input: str, groups: undefined }),
]);
assert.throws(() => matchAll(str, nonGlobalRegex)); // non-global regexes throw
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test