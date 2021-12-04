ES2020 spec-compliant shim for String.prototype.matchAll. Invoke its "shim" method to shim String.prototype.matchAll if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment, and complies with the spec.

Most common usage:

const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const matchAll = require ( 'string.prototype.matchall' ); const str = 'aabc' ; const nonRegexStr = 'ab' ; const globalRegex = /[ac]/g ; const nonGlobalRegex = /[bc]/i ; assert.deepEqual( [...matchAll(str, nonRegexStr)], [...matchAll(str, new RegExp (nonRegexStr, 'g' ))] ); assert.deepEqual([...matchAll(str, globalRegex)], [ Object .assign([ 'a' ], { index : 0 , input : str, groups : undefined }), Object .assign([ 'a' ], { index : 1 , input : str, groups : undefined }), Object .assign([ 'c' ], { index : 3 , input : str, groups : undefined }), ]); assert.throws( () => matchAll(str, nonGlobalRegex)); matchAll.shim(); assert.deepEqual( [...str.matchAll(nonRegexStr)], [...str.matchAll( new RegExp (nonRegexStr, 'g' ))] ); assert.deepEqual([...str.matchAll(globalRegex)], [ Object .assign([ 'a' ], { index : 0 , input : str, groups : undefined }), Object .assign([ 'a' ], { index : 1 , input : str, groups : undefined }), Object .assign([ 'c' ], { index : 3 , input : str, groups : undefined }), ]); assert.throws( () => matchAll(str, nonGlobalRegex));

Tests