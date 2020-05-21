ES6 String.prototype.includes polyfill

A robust & optimized polyfill for the String.prototype.includes method (previously known as String.prototype.contains ) in ECMAScript 6.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.

Other polyfills for String.prototype.includes are available:

Installation

Via npm:

npm install string.prototype.includes

Then, in Node.js:

var includes = require ( 'string.prototype.includes' );

In a browser:

< script src = "https://bundle.run/string.prototype.includes" > </ script >

NOTE: It's recommended that you install this module using a package manager such as npm , because loading multiple polyfills from a CDN (such as bundle.run ) will lead to duplicated code.

Notes

Polyfills + test suites for String.prototype.startsWith and String.prototype.endsWith are available, too.

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.