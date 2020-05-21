openbase logo
string.prototype.endswith

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.0 (see all)

A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the `String.prototype.endsWith` method in ECMAScript 6.

Overview

Readme

ES6 String.prototype.endsWith polyfill Build status

A robust & optimized polyfill for the String.prototype.endsWith method in ECMAScript 6.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.

Other polyfills for String.prototype.endsWith are available:

Installation

Via npm:

npm install string.prototype.endswith

Then, in Node.js:

var endsWith = require('string.prototype.endswith');

<script src="https://bundle.run/string.prototype.endswith"></script>

NOTE: It's recommended that you install this module using a package manager such as npm, because loading multiple polyfills from a CDN (such as bundle.run) will lead to duplicated code.

Notes

Polyfills + test suites for String.prototype.startsWith and String.prototype.contains are available, too.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.

