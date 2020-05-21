String.prototype.codePointAt polyfill
A robust & optimized polyfill for the
String.prototype.codePointAt method in ECMAScript 6.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.
Other polyfills for
String.prototype.codePointAt are available:
Via npm:
npm install string.prototype.codepointat
Then, in Node.js:
require('string.prototype.codepointat');
// On Windows and on Mac systems with default settings, case doesn’t matter,
// which allows you to do this instead:
require('String.prototype.codePointAt');
In a browser:
<script src="https://bundle.run/string.prototype.codepointat"></script>
NOTE: It's recommended that you install this module using a package manager such as
npm, because loading multiple polyfills from a CDN (such as
bundle.run) will lead to duplicated code.
A polyfill + test suite for
String.fromCodePoint is available, too.
|Mathias Bynens
This polyfill is available under the MIT license.