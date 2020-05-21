openbase logo
spc

string.prototype.codepointat

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.0 (see all)

A robust & optimized `String.prototype.codePointAt` polyfill, based on the ECMAScript 6 specification.

Readme

ES6 String.prototype.codePointAt polyfill Build status

A robust & optimized polyfill for the String.prototype.codePointAt method in ECMAScript 6.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.

Other polyfills for String.prototype.codePointAt are available:

Installation

Via npm:

npm install string.prototype.codepointat

Then, in Node.js:

require('string.prototype.codepointat');

// On Windows and on Mac systems with default settings, case doesn’t matter,
// which allows you to do this instead:
require('String.prototype.codePointAt');

In a browser:

<script src="https://bundle.run/string.prototype.codepointat"></script>

NOTE: It's recommended that you install this module using a package manager such as npm, because loading multiple polyfills from a CDN (such as bundle.run) will lead to duplicated code.

Notes

A polyfill + test suite for String.fromCodePoint is available, too.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.

