A small, simple yet powerful JavaScript object stringifier / pretty-printer. Powers the
Ololog library.
RegExp instances now rendered correctly
npm install string.ify
In your code:
stringify = require ('string.ify')
stringify ({ obj: [{ someLongPropertyName: 1, propertyName: 2, anotherProp: 4, moreProps: 5 },
{ propertyName: { someVeryLongPropertyName: true, qux: 6, zap: "lol" } }] })
Will output:
{ obj: [ { someLongPropertyName: 1,
propertyName: 2,
anotherProp: 4,
moreProps: 5 },
{ propertyName: { someVeryLongPropertyName: true,
qux: 6,
zap: "lol" } } ] }
With
stringify.noRightAlignKeys (obj) or
rightAlignKeys: false, if you don't want the keys alignment:
{ obj: [ { someLongPropertyName: 1,
propertyName: 2,
anotherProp: 4,
moreProps: 5 },
{ propertyName: { someVeryLongPropertyName: true,
qux: 6,
zap: "lol" } } ] }
With
stringify.noFancy (obj) or
fancy: false, if you want classic nesting:
{
obj: [
{
someLongPropertyName: 1,
propertyName: 2,
anotherProp: 4,
moreProps: 5
},
{
propertyName: {
someVeryLongPropertyName: true,
qux: 6,
zap: "lol"
}
}
]
}
In the "no fancy" mode you can also set the indentation width by:
stringify.configure ({ fancy: false, indentation: ' ' }) (obj) // 2 spaces instead of 4
{
obj: [
{
propertyName: 2,
moreProps: 5
}
]
}
As you can see, by default it does some fancy alignment to make complex nested objects look more readable:
It automatically detects whether the pretty printing is nessesary. If the output isn't lenghty, it renders as single line:
stringify ({ foo: 1, bar: 2 }) // { foo: 1, bar: 2 }
It also works with nested objects. Setting
maxLength (defaults to
50):
stringify.maxLength (70) ({ asks: [{ price: "1000", amount: 10 }, { price: "2000", amount: 10 }],
bids: [{ price: "500", amount: 10 }, { price: "100", amount: 10 }] })
Example output for
maxLength set to
70,
50 and
20, respectively):
{ asks: [{ price: "1000", amount: 10 }, { price: "2000", amount: 10 }],
bids: [{ price: "500", amount: 10 }, { price: "100", amount: 10 }] }
{ asks: [ { price: "1000", amount: 10 },
{ price: "2000", amount: 10 } ],
bids: [ { price: "500", amount: 10 },
{ price: "100", amount: 10 } ] }
{ asks: [ { price: "1000",
amount: 10 },
{ price: "2000",
amount: 10 } ],
bids: [ { price: "500",
amount: 10 },
{ price: "100",
amount: 10 } ] }
Forcing single-line rendering by setting
{ pretty: false } or with
noPretty chain helper:
stringify.noPretty
({ nil: null, nope: undefined, fn: function ololo () {}, bar: [{ baz: "garply", qux: [1, 2, 3] }] })
// { nil: null, nope: undefined, fn: <function:ololo>, bar: [{ baz: "garply", qux: [1, 2, 3] }] }
Configuring goes like this:
stringify.configure ({ /* params */ }) (...)
You can stack
.configure calls, as it simply returns a new function instance with config params applied:
stringify = require ('string.ify').configure ({ ... }) // configure at import
...
stringify.configure ({ ... }) (obj) // ad-hoc configuration
Configuration parameters have chain-style setter methods:
stringify.pure.noPretty.maxDepth (10) (...)
It's the same as calling
configure with:
stringify.configure ({ pure: true, pretty: false, maxDepth: 10 }) (...)
All (default) config options:
stringify.configure ({
pure: false,
json: false,
maxDepth: 5,
maxLength: 50,
maxArrayLength: 60,
maxObjectLength: 200,
maxStringLength: 60,
precision: undefined,
formatter: undefined,
pretty: 'auto',
rightAlignKeys: true,
fancy: true,
indentation: ' ',
}) (...)
It handles
global and
window references, so it wont mess up your output:
stringify ({ root: global }) // { root: global }
Cyclic references:
var obj = {}
obj.foo = { bar: [obj] }
stringify (obj) // { foo: { bar: [<cyclic>] } }
Collapsing multiple references to the same object:
var obj = {}
stringify ([obj, obj, obj]) // [{ }, <ref:1>, <ref:1>]
It even understands jQuery objects and DOM nodes:
$('<button id="send" class="red" /><button class="blue" />']).appendTo (document.body)
stringify ($('button')) // "[ <button#send.red>, <button.blue> ]"
stringify (document.createTextNode ('some text')) // "@some text"
Setting
maxDepth (defaults to
5) and
maxArrayLength (defaults to
60):
stringify.maxDepth (2).maxArrayLength (5) ({ a: { b: { c: 0 } }, qux: [1,2,3,4,5,6] }),
// { a: { b: <object> }, qux: <array[6]> }
Setting
maxObjectLength (defaults to
200):
stringify.maxObjectLength (6) ({ long: { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4, e: 5, f: 6 } })
// { long: <object[6]> }
Setting
maxStringLength (default is
60):
stringify.maxStringLength (4) ({ yo: 'blablablabla' }) // { yo: "bla…" }
Empty argument means no limit:
stringify.maxDepth () (...) // will render arbitrarily deep
JSON-compatible output:
stringify.json ({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }) // { "foo": { "bar": "baz" } }
JavaScript output:
stringify.pure ({ yo: function () { return 123 } }) // { yo: function () { return 123 } }
Setting floating-point output precision:
stringify ({ a: 123, b: 123.000001 }) // { a: 123, b: 123.000001 }
stringify.precision (2) ({ a: 123, b: 123.000001 }) // { a: 123, b: 123.00 }
booleansAsYesNo = stringify.formatter (x => (typeof x === 'boolean' ? (x ? 'yes' : 'no') : undefined))
booleansAsYesNo ({ a: { b: true }, c: false }),
// { a: { b: yes }, c: no }
Return
undefined to fallback to the default formatter.
If you don't know what they are, read this article. Symbols are awesome! They allow to add hidden properties (i.e. metadata) to arbitrary objects. String.ify uses this mechanism to implement custom formatters on rendered objects:
Boolean.prototype[Symbol.for ('String.ify')] = function (stringify) {
return this ? 'yes' : 'no' }
stringify ({ a: { b: true }, c: false })
// '{ a: { b: yes }, c: no }'
Note how a
stringify is passed as an argument to a renderer function. Call it to render nested contents. Current config options are available as properties of that function. You can override them by calling the
configure method. Here's an example of adding purple ANSI color to rendered arrays:
Array.prototype[Symbol.for ('String.ify')] = function (stringify) {
return '\u001B[35m[' + this.map (stringify).join (', ') + ']\u001b[0m'
}
stringify ({ a: [{ foo: 42, bar: 43 }, 44, 45, 46] })
// '{ a: \u001B[35m[{ foo: 42, bar: 43 }, 44, 45, 46]\u001b[0m }')