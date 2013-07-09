Convert a string representation of dot-notion key into json format object. It is particularly useful for converting req.query with dot notation as the key into json.

e.g. a http query like this : canada.bc.yvr.name=Vancouver&canada.bc.yvr.id= 1234 &usa.ny.nyc.name=New% 20 York or a req.query like this : req.query = { "canada.bc.yvr.name" : "Vancouver" , "canada.bc.yvr.id" : 1234 , "usa.ny.nyc.name" = "New%20York" } will result in : { "canada" :{ "bc" :{ "yvr" :{ "name" : "Vancouver" , "id" : "1234" }}}, "usa" :{ "ny" :{ "nyc" :{ "name" : "New York" }}}}

Purpose

Installation

$ npm install string - to -json

Quick Start

var str2json = require ( 'string-to-json' ); var output = str2json.convert({ "abc.def.g" : 2 }); var output = str2json.convert({ "abc.def.g" : 2 , "abc.def.h" :[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "abc.def.i" : "xxxxx" });

Upcoming