Convert a string representation of dot-notion key into json format object. It is particularly useful for converting req.query with dot notation as the key into json.
e.g. a http query like this:
canada.bc.yvr.name=Vancouver&canada.bc.yvr.id=1234&usa.ny.nyc.name=New%20York
or a req.query like this:
req.query = { "canada.bc.yvr.name":"Vancouver", "canada.bc.yvr.id":1234, "usa.ny.nyc.name"="New%20York" }
will result in: {"canada":{"bc":{"yvr":{"name":"Vancouver","id":"1234"}}},"usa":{"ny":{"nyc":{"name":"New York"}}}}
$ npm install string-to-json
var str2json = require('string-to-json');
var output = str2json.convert({"abc.def.g":2});
// result: output = {'abc':{'def':{{'g':2}}}
var output = str2json.convert({"abc.def.g":2, "abc.def.h":[1,2,3], "abc.def.i":"xxxxx"});
// result: output = {abc:{def:{g:2, h:[1,2,3], i:"xxxxx"}}}