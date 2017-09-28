String template parsing utilities.

parseStringTemplate uses the default configuration (i.e. variable start is marked by ${ and variable end by } , the escape character is \ , a pipe is started with | and a pipe parameter starts after a : , e.g. 'string ${var | pipe : parameter}' ).

parseStringTemplateGenerator returns a string parsing function that uses the supplied expressions from the configuration parameter to parse the string.

evaluateStringTemplate takes a string and a list of variables and one of pipe functions and returns a string where the variables are replaced with their values (transformed by the pipe functions if necessary).