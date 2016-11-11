A simple string template function based on named or indexed arguments
var format = require("string-template")
var greeting
// Format using an object hash with keys matching [0-9a-zA-Z]+
greeting = format("Hello {name}, you have {count} unread messages", {
name: "Robert",
count: 12
})
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"
// Format using a number indexed array
greeting = format("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages", ["Robert", 12])
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"
// Format using optional arguments
greeting = format("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages",
"Robert",
12)
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"
// Escape {} pairs by using double {{}}
var text = format("{{0}}")
// text -> "{0}"
string-template exposes two template compiling options for when you need the
additional performance. Arguments passed to the compiled template are of the
same structure as the main
string-template function, so either a single
object/array or a list of arguments.
var compile = require("string-template/compile")
var greetingTemplate = compile("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages")
var greeting = greetingTemplate("Robert", 12)
// -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"
Passing a truthy second argument to
compile will opt into using
new Function
to generate a function. The function returned contains a literal string
concatenation statement, interleaving the correct arguments you have passed in.
var compile = require("string-template/compile")
var greetingTemplate = compile("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages", true)
// -> greetingTemplate generated using new Function
var greeting = greetingTemplate(["Robert", 12])
// -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"
npm install string-template