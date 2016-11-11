openbase logo
string-template

by Matt-Esch
1.0.0 (see all)

A lightweight string replace engine for text-based templates

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4M

GitHub Stars

262

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

string-template

build status dependency status coverage report stability index

npm stats

browser support

A simple string template function based on named or indexed arguments

Example

var format = require("string-template")
var greeting

// Format using an object hash with keys matching [0-9a-zA-Z]+

greeting = format("Hello {name}, you have {count} unread messages", {
    name: "Robert",
    count: 12
})
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"


// Format using a number indexed array

greeting = format("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages", ["Robert", 12])
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"


// Format using optional arguments

greeting = format("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages",
     "Robert",
     12)
// greeting -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"


// Escape {} pairs by using double {{}}

var text = format("{{0}}")
// text -> "{0}"

Compiling templates

string-template exposes two template compiling options for when you need the additional performance. Arguments passed to the compiled template are of the same structure as the main string-template function, so either a single object/array or a list of arguments.

var compile = require("string-template/compile")

var greetingTemplate = compile("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages")

var greeting = greetingTemplate("Robert", 12)
// -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"

Passing a truthy second argument to compile will opt into using new Function to generate a function. The function returned contains a literal string concatenation statement, interleaving the correct arguments you have passed in.

var compile = require("string-template/compile")

var greetingTemplate = compile("Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages", true)
// -> greetingTemplate generated using new Function

var greeting = greetingTemplate(["Robert", 12])
// -> "Hello Robert, you have 12 unread messages"

Installation

npm install string-template

Contributors

  • Matt-Esch

MIT Licenced

