A simple string template function based on named or indexed arguments

Example

var format = require ( "string-template" ) var greeting greeting = format( "Hello {name}, you have {count} unread messages" , { name : "Robert" , count : 12 }) greeting = format( "Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages" , [ "Robert" , 12 ]) greeting = format( "Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages" , "Robert" , 12 ) var text = format( "{{0}}" )

Compiling templates

string-template exposes two template compiling options for when you need the additional performance. Arguments passed to the compiled template are of the same structure as the main string-template function, so either a single object/array or a list of arguments.

var compile = require ( "string-template/compile" ) var greetingTemplate = compile( "Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages" ) var greeting = greetingTemplate( "Robert" , 12 )

Passing a truthy second argument to compile will opt into using new Function to generate a function. The function returned contains a literal string concatenation statement, interleaving the correct arguments you have passed in.

var compile = require ( "string-template/compile" ) var greetingTemplate = compile( "Hello {0}, you have {1} unread messages" , true ) var greeting = greetingTemplate([ "Robert" , 12 ])

Installation

npm install string-template

Contributors

Matt-Esch

MIT Licenced