Finds degree of similarity between two strings, based on Dice's Coefficient, which is mostly better than Levenshtein distance.
Install using:
npm install string-similarity --save
In your code:
var stringSimilarity = require("string-similarity");
var similarity = stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings("healed", "sealed");
var matches = stringSimilarity.findBestMatch("healed", [
"edward",
"sealed",
"theatre",
]);
Include
<script src="//unpkg.com/string-similarity/umd/string-similarity.min.js"></script> to get the latest version.
Or
<script src="//unpkg.com/string-similarity@4.0.1/umd/string-similarity.min.js"></script> to get a specific version (4.0.1) in this case.
This exposes a global variable called
stringSimilarity which you can start using.
<script>
stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings('what!', 'who?');
</script>
(The package is exposed as UMD, so you can consume it as such)
The package contains two methods:
Returns a fraction between 0 and 1, which indicates the degree of similarity between the two strings. 0 indicates completely different strings, 1 indicates identical strings. The comparison is case-sensitive.
Order does not make a difference.
(number): A fraction from 0 to 1, both inclusive. Higher number indicates more similarity.
stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings("healed", "sealed");
// → 0.8
stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings(
"Olive-green table for sale, in extremely good condition.",
"For sale: table in very good condition, olive green in colour."
);
// → 0.6060606060606061
stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings(
"Olive-green table for sale, in extremely good condition.",
"For sale: green Subaru Impreza, 210,000 miles"
);
// → 0.2558139534883721
stringSimilarity.compareTwoStrings(
"Olive-green table for sale, in extremely good condition.",
"Wanted: mountain bike with at least 21 gears."
);
// → 0.1411764705882353
Compares
mainString against each string in
targetStrings.
(Object): An object with a
ratings property, which gives a similarity rating for each target string, a
bestMatch property, which specifies which target string was most similar to the main string, and a
bestMatchIndex property, which specifies the index of the bestMatch in the targetStrings array.
stringSimilarity.findBestMatch('Olive-green table for sale, in extremely good condition.', [
'For sale: green Subaru Impreza, 210,000 miles',
'For sale: table in very good condition, olive green in colour.',
'Wanted: mountain bike with at least 21 gears.'
]);
// →
{ ratings:
[ { target: 'For sale: green Subaru Impreza, 210,000 miles',
rating: 0.2558139534883721 },
{ target: 'For sale: table in very good condition, olive green in colour.',
rating: 0.6060606060606061 },
{ target: 'Wanted: mountain bike with at least 21 gears.',
rating: 0.1411764705882353 } ],
bestMatch:
{ target: 'For sale: table in very good condition, olive green in colour.',
rating: 0.6060606060606061 },
bestMatchIndex: 1
}
compareTwoStrings(..): now O(n) instead of O(n^2)
bestMatchIndex to the results for
findBestMatch(..) to point to the best match in the supplied
targetStrings array
substring instead of
substr