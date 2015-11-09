Node module that carries out regex search on given multi-line string and returns match information.
string-search finds and returns match information for each match.
Install with NPM -
npm install --save string-search
var stringSearcher = require('string-search');
stringSearcher.find('This is the string to search text in', 'string')
.then(function(resultArr) {
//resultArr => [ {line: 1, term: 'string', text: 'This is the string to search text in'} ]
});
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Description
|targetString
string
<required>
|target string to be searched. Can be multi-line(can contain line breaks).
|regex
string
<required>
|a string in regular expression format to search.
Returns promise that resolves to an array of objects containing following attributes -
|Name
|Type
|Description
|line
integer
|line number that the matched result was found on.
|term
string
|The search term
|text
string
|the entire line(s) that the matched result was found in.
The promise is rejected in case of missing or invalid arguments.
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Heavily inspired by lineder. I needed file reading part separated from text searching part so that a file can be read only once and multiple searches can be carried out on it. I also used promise to return results instead of a callback.
Copyright © 2015 Omkar Patil
Licensed under the MIT license.