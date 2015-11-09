Node module that carries out regex search on given multi-line string and returns match information.

Features

string-search finds and returns match information for each match.

Accepts a multi-line string and regular expression in string format.

Searches the given string with provided regular expression.

Returns a promise that eventually resolves to an array. The array contains match objects each having following attributes - line - line number(s) that the matched result was found on. term - the search term. text - the entire line(s) that the matched result was found in.



Getting Started

Install with NPM - npm install --save string-search

Usage

var stringSearcher = require ( 'string-search' ); stringSearcher.find( 'This is the string to search text in' , 'string' ) .then( function ( resultArr ) { });

API

Name Type Argument Description targetString string <required> target string to be searched. Can be multi-line(can contain line breaks). regex string <required> a string in regular expression format to search.

Returns promise that resolves to an array of objects containing following attributes -

Name Type Description line integer line number that the matched result was found on. term string The search term text string the entire line(s) that the matched result was found in.

The promise is rejected in case of missing or invalid arguments.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Notes

Heavily inspired by lineder. I needed file reading part separated from text searching part so that a file can be read only once and multiple searches can be carried out on it. I also used promise to return results instead of a callback.

License

Copyright © 2015 Omkar Patil

Licensed under the MIT license.