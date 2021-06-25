provides an easy way to string together match/replacement operations in an error-free manner
npm install string-saw
or
bower install string-saw
or head over to cdnjs
var saw = require('string-saw');
saw('one two three four five six hello 323423 hello')
.remove(/\d+/g, 'hello')
.split(' ')
.slice(3,4)
.toString(); // returns "four"
saw('1 2 3')
.match(/\d+$/)
.toNumber(); // returns the number 3
saw('1 2 3')
.split(' ')
.last()
.toNumber(); // returns the number 3
saw('joe:56, bob:57')
.matchAll(/(?<name>(\S+)):(?<age>(\d+))/g)
/* returns
[
{name: 'joe', age: '56'},
{name: 'bob', age: '57'}
]
*/
saw('joe:56, bob:57')
.matchAll(/(\S+):(\d+)/g)
/* returns
[
['joe', '56'],
['bob', '57']
]
*/
saw('1 2 3 4 5')
.split(' ')
.itemFromRight(2)
.toNumber(); // returns the number 3
saw([' one ', ' two ', ' three '])
.trim()
.join(',')
.toString(); // returns "one,two,three"
saw('John. Smith.')
.match(/\S+/g)
.remove('.')
.toObject('first', 'last'); // returns {first: "John", last: "Smith"}