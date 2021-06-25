provides an easy way to string together match/replacement operations in an error-free manner

install

npm install string-saw

or

bower install string-saw

or head over to cdnjs

methods

match (Array/String/Function/Saw) -> Saw

matchAll (RegExp) -> [Array/Object]

replace (Array/RegExp/String match, String/Function replacement) -> Saw

remove (String/RegExp [match]) -> Saw

map (Function func) -> Saw

item (Integer index) -> Saw

itemFromRight (Integer offset) -> Saw

first () -> Saw

last () -> Saw

trim () -> Saw

uniq () -> Saw

join (String separator/Function separator) -> Saw

each (Function func) -> Saw

find(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw

filter(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw

filterNot(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw

reduce (Function func) -> Saw

slice (Integer start, Integer end) -> Saw

split (String/RegExp match) -> Saw

transform (Function context) -> Saw

upperCase () -> Saw

lowerCase () -> Saw

prepend (String) -> Saw

append (String) -> Saw

capitalize () -> Saw

reverse () -> Saw

sort (Function func) -> Saw

length () -> Integer

has (String/RegExp match/Function match) -> Boolean

startsWith(String/[String]) -> Boolean

endsWith(String/[String]) -> Boolean

toString () -> String

toArray (returns an array) -> Array

toNumber () -> Integer (0 if no match)

toInt () -> Integer (can return NaN)

toFloat () -> Float

toBoolean () -> Boolean

toObject () -> Object

indexOf (String/RegExp/Function match) -> Integer

indexesOf (String/RegExp/Function match) -> [Integer]

examples