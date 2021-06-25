openbase logo
string-saw

by Chad Sh
0.0.46 (see all)

string-saw

by Chad Sh

0.0.46 (see all)

provides an easy way to string together match/replacement operations in an error-free manner

766

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

string-saw Build Status

provides an easy way to string together match/replacement operations in an error-free manner

String Saw Sandbox

install

npm install string-saw

or

bower install string-saw

or head over to cdnjs

methods

  • match (Array/String/Function/Saw) -> Saw
  • matchAll (RegExp) -> [Array/Object]
  • replace (Array/RegExp/String match, String/Function replacement) -> Saw
  • remove (String/RegExp [match]) -> Saw
  • map (Function func) -> Saw
  • item (Integer index) -> Saw
  • itemFromRight (Integer offset) -> Saw
  • first () -> Saw
  • last () -> Saw
  • trim () -> Saw
  • uniq () -> Saw
  • join (String separator/Function separator) -> Saw
  • each (Function func) -> Saw
  • find(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw
  • filter(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw
  • filterNot(String/RegExp/Function match) -> Saw
  • reduce (Function func) -> Saw
  • slice (Integer start, Integer end) -> Saw
  • split (String/RegExp match) -> Saw
  • transform (Function context) -> Saw
  • upperCase () -> Saw
  • lowerCase () -> Saw
  • prepend (String) -> Saw
  • append (String) -> Saw
  • capitalize () -> Saw
  • reverse () -> Saw
  • sort (Function func) -> Saw
  • length () -> Integer
  • has (String/RegExp match/Function match) -> Boolean
  • startsWith(String/[String]) -> Boolean
  • endsWith(String/[String]) -> Boolean
  • toString () -> String
  • toArray (returns an array) -> Array
  • toNumber () -> Integer (0 if no match)
  • toInt () -> Integer (can return NaN)
  • toFloat () -> Float
  • toBoolean () -> Boolean
  • toObject () -> Object
  • indexOf (String/RegExp/Function match) -> Integer
  • indexesOf (String/RegExp/Function match) -> [Integer]

examples

var saw = require('string-saw');

saw('one two three four five six hello 323423 hello')
    .remove(/\d+/g, 'hello')
    .split(' ')
    .slice(3,4)
    .toString(); // returns "four"

saw('1 2 3')
    .match(/\d+$/)
    .toNumber(); // returns the number 3

saw('1 2 3')
    .split(' ')
    .last()
    .toNumber(); // returns the number 3

saw('joe:56, bob:57')
    .matchAll(/(?<name>(\S+)):(?<age>(\d+))/g) 
    /* returns 
    [
        {name: 'joe', age: '56'},
        {name: 'bob', age: '57'}
    ]
    */

saw('joe:56, bob:57')
    .matchAll(/(\S+):(\d+)/g) 
    /* returns 
    [
        ['joe', '56'],
        ['bob', '57']
    ]
    */


saw('1 2 3 4 5')
    .split(' ')
    .itemFromRight(2)
    .toNumber(); // returns the number 3

saw([' one ', ' two ', ' three '])
    .trim()
    .join(',')
    .toString(); // returns "one,two,three"

saw('John. Smith.')
    .match(/\S+/g)
    .remove('.')
    .toObject('first', 'last'); // returns {first: "John", last: "Smith"}

