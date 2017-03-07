openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srw

string-replace-webpack-plugin

by James Andersen
0.1.3 (see all)

Replace string tokens in a bundle.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.3K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

string replace plugin for webpack

Usage example

var StringReplacePlugin = require("string-replace-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
   module: {
      loaders: [
         // configure replacements for file patterns
         { 
            test: /index.html$/,
            loader: StringReplacePlugin.replace({
                replacements: [
                    {
                        pattern: /<!-- @secret (\w*?) -->/ig,
                        replacement: function (match, p1, offset, string) {
                            return secrets.web[p1];
                        }
                    }
                ]})
            }
      ]
   },
   plugins: [
      // an instance of the plugin must be present
      new StringReplacePlugin()
   ]
}

This allows for arbitrary strings to be replaced as part of the module build process. The original intent is to replace API keys in modules prior to deployment.

API

StringReplacePlugin.replace([nextLoaders: string], options, [prevLoaders: string])
  • nextLoaders loaders to follow the replacement
  • options
    • replacements disables the plugin
  • prevLoaders loaders to apply prior to the replacement

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial