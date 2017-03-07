string replace plugin for webpack

Usage example

var StringReplacePlugin = require ( "string-replace-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /index.html$/ , loader : StringReplacePlugin.replace({ replacements : [ { pattern : /<!-- @secret (\w*?) -->/ig , replacement : function ( match, p1, offset, string ) { return secrets.web[p1]; } } ]}) } ] }, plugins : [ new StringReplacePlugin() ] }

This allows for arbitrary strings to be replaced as part of the module build process. The original intent is to replace API keys in modules prior to deployment.

API

StringReplacePlugin.replace([nextLoaders: string], options, [prevLoaders: string])

nextLoaders loaders to follow the replacement

loaders to follow the replacement options replacements disables the plugin pattern a regex to match against the file contents replacement an ECMAScript string replacement function

prevLoaders loaders to apply prior to the replacement

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)