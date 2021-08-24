Works just like
String.prototype.replace but outputs an array instead of a string.
We built this for use with React, but it's very generic and doesn't depend on any environment. Consider the following scenario.
Given this string:
var content = 'Hello\nworld'
and this React markup:
<span>{ content }</span>
We'll get this output:
Hello world
The newline character is ignored when the browser renders the resulting html.
The solution is to replace
\n with
<br>:
<span>{ replace(content, '\n', <br>) }</span>
and the output will be:
<span>Hello</br>world</span>
When rendered:
Hello
world
Now the newline will be rendered properly. Yay!
var replace = require('string-replace-to-array')
replace('Hello Amy', 'Amy', { name: 'Amy' })
// output: ['Hello ', { name: 'Amy' }]
replace(
'Hello Hermione Granger...',
/(Hermione) (Granger)/g,
function (fullName, firstName, lastName, offset, string) {
return <Person firstName={ firstName } lastName={ lastName } />
}
)
// output: ['Hello ', <Person firstName="Hermione" lastName="Granger" />, ...]
For a real-life example check out react-easy-emoji, where this this is used to replace emoji unicode characters with
<img> tags.
npm install --save string-replace-to-array
(string, regexp|substr, newValue|function) => array
The API mimics String.prototype.replace. The only differences are:
Mainly inspired by this conversation: https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/3386
Because we needed the full API of
String.replace, especially the regex match parameters which get passed to the replace function.