String replace to array

Works just like String.prototype.replace but outputs an array instead of a string.

We built this for use with React, but it's very generic and doesn't depend on any environment. Consider the following scenario.

Given this string:

var content = 'Hello

world'

and this React markup:

< span > { content } </ span >

We'll get this output:

Hello world

The newline character is ignored when the browser renders the resulting html.

The solution is to replace

with <br> :

< span > { replace(content, '

', < br > ) } </ span >

and the output will be:

< span > Hello </ br > world </ span >

When rendered:

Hello world

Now the newline will be rendered properly. Yay!

Example usage

Simple example

var replace = require( 'string-replace-to-array' ) replace( 'Hello Amy' , 'Amy' , { name : 'Amy' }) // output: [ 'Hello ' , { name : 'Amy' }]

Full example

replace( 'Hello Hermione Granger...' , /(Hermione) (Granger)/g , function ( fullName, firstName, lastName, offset, string ) { return <Person firstName={ firstName } lastName={ lastName } /> } )

For a real-life example check out react-easy-emoji, where this this is used to replace emoji unicode characters with <img> tags.

Installation

npm install --save string -replace- to - array

API

( string , regexp|substr, newValue| function ) => array

The API mimics String.prototype.replace. The only differences are:

The replacer (third parameter) doesn't have to be a string

Returns an array instead of a string

Inspiration

Mainly inspired by this conversation: https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/3386

Why not use react-replace-string?