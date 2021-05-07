String Progressbar is a customizable progress bar generator manily made for discord bots that are made in Discord.js and Eris. It generates string so its pretty much usable everywhere.
Simple
Lightweight
Fully customizable
2 Different Styles
npm install string-progressbar
const progressbar = require('string-progressbar');
// Assaign values to total and current values
var total = 100;
var current = 50;
// First two arguments are mandatory
progressbar.splitBar(total, current, [options]);
// Returns: Array<String, String>
const progressbar = require('string-progressbar');
// Assaign values to total and current values
var total = 100;
var current = 50;
// First two arguments are mandatory
progressbar.filledBar(total, current, [options]);
// Returns: Array<String, String>
|Parameter name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|Integer
|40
|Determines the length of the bar
|line
|String
|▬ and □
|Determines the Static part of the bar
|slider
|String
|🔘 and ■
|Determines the Progressive part of the bar
