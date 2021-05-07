openbase logo
string-progressbar

by Sparker
1.0.4 (see all)

A simple and customizable progress bar generator

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

478K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme


progressbar


Discord server NPM downloads

About

String Progressbar is a customizable progress bar generator manily made for discord bots that are made in Discord.js and Eris. It generates string so its pretty much usable everywhere.

Advantages

  • Simple

  • Lightweight

  • Fully customizable

  • 2 Different Styles

    Installation

npm install string-progressbar

Splitbar Usage

const progressbar = require('string-progressbar');
// Assaign values to total and current values
var total = 100;
var current = 50;
// First two arguments are mandatory
progressbar.splitBar(total, current, [options]);
// Returns: Array<String, String>

Filledbar Usage

const progressbar = require('string-progressbar');
// Assaign values to total and current values
var total = 100;
var current = 50;
// First two arguments are mandatory
progressbar.filledBar(total, current, [options]);
// Returns: Array<String, String>

Optional Parameters

Parameter nameTypeDefaultDescription
sizeInteger40Determines the length of the bar
lineString▬ and □Determines the Static part of the bar
sliderString🔘 and ■Determines the Progressive part of the bar

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.

