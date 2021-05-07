About

String Progressbar is a customizable progress bar generator manily made for discord bots that are made in Discord.js and Eris. It generates string so its pretty much usable everywhere.

Advantages

Simple

Lightweight

Fully customizable

2 Different Styles Installation

npm install string-progressbar

Splitbar Usage

const progressbar = require ( 'string-progressbar' ); var total = 100 ; var current = 50 ; progressbar.splitBar(total, current, [options]);

Filledbar Usage

const progressbar = require ( 'string-progressbar' ); var total = 100 ; var current = 50 ; progressbar.filledBar(total, current, [options]);

Optional Parameters

Parameter name Type Default Description size Integer 40 Determines the length of the bar line String ▬ and □ Determines the Static part of the bar slider String 🔘 and ■ Determines the Progressive part of the bar

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.