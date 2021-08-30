String pixel width measurement on the backend in Javascript.

Why I created this package? Read more about purpose

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save string-pixel-width

Supported fonts:

Andale Mono

Arial

Avenir

Avenir Next

Comic Sans MS

Courier New

Georgia

Helvetica

Impact

Times New Roman

Trebuchet MS

Verdana

Webdings

Open Sans

Tahoma

Example

var pixelWidth = require ( 'string-pixel-width' ); const width = pixelWidth( 'My text ...' , { size : 10 }); console .log( 'This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.' );

var pixelWidth = require ( 'string-pixel-width' ); const width = pixelWidth( 'My text ...' , { font : 'impact' , size : 10 }); console .log( 'This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.' );

var pixelWidth = require ( 'string-pixel-width' ); const width = pixelWidth( 'My text ...' , { font : 'open sans' , size : 10 , bold : true , italic : true }); console .log( 'This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.' );

How to contribute

PRs are welcome :) This library uses static map of width of every ASCII letter for all supported fonts.

Clone the repository Open file src/pixelWidthCalculator.html in your editor Add your font name into array of fonts (currently var websafe) and save Open up src/pixelWidthCalculator.html in Google Chrome. It should look like this: Map of withs will be generated for you - copy it and replace content of file src/widthsMap.js

Please everytime make sure you don't broke existing fonts - remove any font or broke his widths.