openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spw

string-pixel-width

by Adam Bisek
1.10.0 (see all)

Blazingly fast measure string width in pixels on the server in Javascript (Node.Js)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

string-pixel-width

Build Status npm version Coverage Status

String pixel width measurement on the backend in Javascript.

Why I created this package? Read more about purpose

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save string-pixel-width

Supported fonts:

  • Andale Mono
  • Arial
  • Avenir
  • Avenir Next
  • Comic Sans MS
  • Courier New
  • Georgia
  • Helvetica
  • Impact
  • Times New Roman
  • Trebuchet MS
  • Verdana
  • Webdings
  • Open Sans
  • Tahoma

Example

var pixelWidth = require('string-pixel-width');

const width = pixelWidth('My text ...', { size: 10 });
console.log('This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.');

// This text is 43.5px long in the size of 10px.

var pixelWidth = require('string-pixel-width');

const width = pixelWidth('My text ...', { font: 'impact', size: 10 });
console.log('This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.');

// This text is 42px long in the size of 10px.

var pixelWidth = require('string-pixel-width');

const width = pixelWidth('My text ...', { font: 'open sans', size: 10, bold: true, italic: true });
console.log('This text is ' + width + 'px long in the size of 10px.');

// This text is 47px long in the size of 10px using bold and italic proportions.

How to contribute

PRs are welcome :) This library uses static map of width of every ASCII letter for all supported fonts.

  1. Clone the repository
  2. Open file src/pixelWidthCalculator.html in your editor
  3. Add your font name into array of fonts (currently var websafe) and save
  4. Open up src/pixelWidthCalculator.html in Google Chrome. It should look like this: PHPStan
  5. Map of withs will be generated for you - copy it and replace content of file src/widthsMap.js

Please everytime make sure you don't broke existing fonts - remove any font or broke his widths.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial