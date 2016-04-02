A string formatter and validator based on masks.
With npm:
npm install --save string-mask
With bower:
bower install --save string-mask
|Character
|Description
0
|Any numbers
9
|Any numbers (Optional)
#
|Any numbers (recursive)
A
|Any alphanumeric character
a
|Any alphanumeric character (Optional) Not implemented yet
S
|Any letter
U
|Any letter (All lower case character will be mapped to uppercase)
L
|Any letter (All upper case character will be mapped to lowercase)
$
|Escape character, used to escape any of the special formatting characters.
Optional characters: Used to parse characters that cold exist in the source string or not. See Date and time.
Recursive characters: Used to parse patterns that repeat in the end or in the start of the source string. See Two decimal number with thousands separators
Note: Any character of the mask positioned after a recursive character will be handled as a non special character.
Use it creating an mask instance with the StringMask contructor:
/**
* - optionsObject parameter is optional in the constructor
* - apply will return the a masked string value
* - validate will return `true` if the string matchs the mask
*/
var mask = new StringMask('some mask', optionsObject); //optionsObject is optional
var maskedValue = mask.apply('some value string');
var isValid = mask.validate('some value string to validate');
Or by the static interface:
/**
* - optionsObject parameter is optional in all methods
* - apply will return the a masked string value
* - validate will return `true` if the string matchs the mask
* - process will return a object: {result: <maskedValue>, valid: <isValid>}
*/
var maskedValue = StringMask.apply('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject);
var isValid = StringMask.validate('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject);
var result = StringMask.process('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject);
var formatter = new StringMask('#0');
var result = formatter.apply('123'); // 123
var formatter = new StringMask('#.##0,00', {reverse: true});
var result = formatter.apply('100123456'); // 1.001.234,56
result = formatter.apply('6'); // 0,06
var formatter = new StringMask('+00 (00) 0000-0000');
var result = formatter.apply('553122222222'); // +55 (31) 2222-2222
var formatter = new StringMask('#0,00%');
var result = formatter.apply('001'); // 0,01%
var formatter = new StringMask('000.000.000-00');
var result = formatter.apply('12965815620'); // 129.658.156-20
var formatter = new StringMask('90/90/9900');
var result = formatter.apply('1187'); // 1/1/87
var formatter = new StringMask('UUUUUUUUUUUUU');
var result = formatter.apply('To Upper Case'); // TO UPPER CASE
var formatter = new StringMask('LLLLLLLLLLLLL');
var result = formatter.apply('To Lower Case'); // to lower case
var formatter = new StringMask('UUAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAA');
var result = formatter.apply('FR761111900069410000AA33222');
// result: FR76 1111 BBBB 6941 0000 AA33 222
We'd love for you to contribute to our source code! We just ask to:
$ gulp pre-push)
$gulp pre-push task
Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Campos
Licensed under the MIT license.