string-mask

A string formatter and validator based on masks.

13.3K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

#string-mask npm version Bower version Build Status Coverage Status

A string formatter and validator based on masks.

INSTALLATION

With npm:

npm install --save string-mask

With bower:

bower install --save string-mask

SPECIAL MASK CHARACTERS

CharacterDescription
0Any numbers
9Any numbers (Optional)
#Any numbers (recursive)
AAny alphanumeric character
aAny alphanumeric character (Optional) Not implemented yet
SAny letter
UAny letter (All lower case character will be mapped to uppercase)
LAny letter (All upper case character will be mapped to lowercase)
$Escape character, used to escape any of the special formatting characters.

Special characters types

Note: Any character of the mask positioned after a recursive character will be handled as a non special character.

USAGE

Use it creating an mask instance with the StringMask contructor:

/**
 * - optionsObject parameter is optional in the constructor
 * - apply will return the a masked string value
 * - validate will return `true` if the string matchs the mask
 */
var mask = new StringMask('some mask', optionsObject); //optionsObject is optional
var maskedValue = mask.apply('some value string');
var isValid = mask.validate('some value string to validate');

Or by the static interface:

/**
 * - optionsObject parameter is optional in all methods
 * - apply will return the a masked string value
 * - validate will return `true` if the string matchs the mask
 * - process will return a object: {result: <maskedValue>, valid: <isValid>}
 */
var maskedValue = StringMask.apply('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject); 
var isValid = StringMask.validate('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject);
var result = StringMask.process('some value string', 'some mask', optionsObject);

Some masks examples

Number

    var formatter = new StringMask('#0');
    var result = formatter.apply('123'); // 123

Two decimal number with thousands separators

    var formatter = new StringMask('#.##0,00', {reverse: true});
    var result = formatter.apply('100123456'); // 1.001.234,56
    result = formatter.apply('6'); // 0,06

Phone number

    var formatter = new StringMask('+00 (00) 0000-0000');
    var result = formatter.apply('553122222222'); // +55 (31) 2222-2222

Percentage

    var formatter = new StringMask('#0,00%');
    var result = formatter.apply('001'); // 0,01%

Brazilian CPF number

    var formatter = new StringMask('000.000.000-00');
    var result = formatter.apply('12965815620'); // 129.658.156-20

Date and time

    var formatter = new StringMask('90/90/9900');
    var result = formatter.apply('1187'); // 1/1/87

Convert Case

    var formatter = new StringMask('UUUUUUUUUUUUU');
    var result = formatter.apply('To Upper Case'); // TO UPPER CASE

    var formatter = new StringMask('LLLLLLLLLLLLL');
    var result = formatter.apply('To Lower Case'); // to lower case

International Bank Number

    var formatter = new StringMask('UUAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAA');
    var result = formatter.apply('FR761111900069410000AA33222');
    // result: FR76 1111 BBBB 6941 0000 AA33 222

CONTRIBUTING

We'd love for you to contribute to our source code! We just ask to:

  • Write tests for the new feature or bug fix that you are solving
  • Ensure all tests pass before send the pull-request (Use: $ gulp pre-push)
  • Use commit messages following the commit conventions of angular.js Git Commit Guidelines
  • Pull requests will not be merged if:
    • has not unit tests
    • reduce the code coverage
    • not passing in the $gulp pre-push task

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Campos

Licensed under the MIT license.

