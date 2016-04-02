#string-mask

A string formatter and validator based on masks.

INSTALLATION

With npm:

npm install --save string-mask

With bower:

bower install --save string-mask

SPECIAL MASK CHARACTERS

Character Description 0 Any numbers 9 Any numbers (Optional) # Any numbers (recursive) A Any alphanumeric character a Any alphanumeric character (Optional) Not implemented yet S Any letter U Any letter (All lower case character will be mapped to uppercase) L Any letter (All upper case character will be mapped to lowercase) $ Escape character, used to escape any of the special formatting characters.

Special characters types

Optional characters: Used to parse characters that cold exist in the source string or not. See Date and time.

Recursive characters: Used to parse patterns that repeat in the end or in the start of the source string. See Two decimal number with thousands separators

Note: Any character of the mask positioned after a recursive character will be handled as a non special character.

USAGE

Use it creating an mask instance with the StringMask contructor:

var mask = new StringMask( 'some mask' , optionsObject); var maskedValue = mask.apply( 'some value string' ); var isValid = mask.validate( 'some value string to validate' );

Or by the static interface:

var maskedValue = StringMask.apply( 'some value string' , 'some mask' , optionsObject); var isValid = StringMask.validate( 'some value string' , 'some mask' , optionsObject); var result = StringMask.process( 'some value string' , 'some mask' , optionsObject);

Some masks examples

Number

var formatter = new StringMask( '#0' ); var result = formatter.apply( '123' );

Two decimal number with thousands separators

var formatter = new StringMask( '#.##0,00' , { reverse : true }); var result = formatter.apply( '100123456' ); result = formatter.apply( '6' );

Phone number

var formatter = new StringMask( '+00 (00) 0000-0000' ); var result = formatter.apply( '553122222222' );

Percentage

var formatter = new StringMask( '#0,00%' ); var result = formatter.apply( '001' );

Brazilian CPF number

var formatter = new StringMask( '000.000.000-00' ); var result = formatter.apply( '12965815620' );

var formatter = new StringMask( '90/90/9900' ); var result = formatter.apply( '1187' );

Convert Case

var formatter = new StringMask( 'UUUUUUUUUUUUU' ); var result = formatter.apply( 'To Upper Case' );

var formatter = new StringMask( 'LLLLLLLLLLLLL' ); var result = formatter.apply( 'To Lower Case' );

International Bank Number

var formatter = new StringMask( 'UUAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAAA AAA' ); var result = formatter.apply( 'FR761111900069410000AA33222' );

CONTRIBUTING

We'd love for you to contribute to our source code! We just ask to:

Write tests for the new feature or bug fix that you are solving

Ensure all tests pass before send the pull-request (Use: $ gulp pre-push )

) Use commit messages following the commit conventions of angular.js Git Commit Guidelines

Pull requests will not be merged if: has not unit tests reduce the code coverage not passing in the $gulp pre-push task



LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Campos

Licensed under the MIT license.