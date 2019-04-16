A fast string hashing function for Node.JS. The particular algorithm is quite similar to djb2 , by Dan Bernstein and available here. Differences include iterating over the string backwards (as that is faster in JavaScript) and using the XOR operator instead of the addition operator (as described at that page and because it obviates the need for modular arithmetic in JavaScript).

The hashing function returns a number between 0 and 4294967295 (inclusive).

Thanks to cscott for reminding us how integers work in JavaScript.

Example

npm install string-hash or yarn add string-hash , then:

const stringHash = require ( "string-hash" ); console .log(stringHash( "foo" ));

Note that the return value is always an unsigned, 32-bit integer.

License

To the extend possible by law, The Dark Sky Company, LLC has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this library.