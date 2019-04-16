openbase logo
string-hash

by darkskyapp
1.1.3

Fast string hashing function for Node.JS.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Node.js Hashing, Node.js String Manipulation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

string-hash

A fast string hashing function for Node.JS. The particular algorithm is quite similar to djb2, by Dan Bernstein and available here. Differences include iterating over the string backwards (as that is faster in JavaScript) and using the XOR operator instead of the addition operator (as described at that page and because it obviates the need for modular arithmetic in JavaScript).

The hashing function returns a number between 0 and 4294967295 (inclusive).

Thanks to cscott for reminding us how integers work in JavaScript.

Example

npm install string-hash or yarn add string-hash, then:

const stringHash = require("string-hash");
console.log(stringHash("foo")); // prints "193420387"

Note that the return value is always an unsigned, 32-bit integer.

License

To the extend possible by law, The Dark Sky Company, LLC has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this library.

Alternatives

arg
argon2Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Performant
4Bleeding Edge
md5
md5a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
oh
object-hashGenerate hashes from javascript objects in node and the browser.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
11M
has
hashaHashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
has
hashringhashring is a consistent hashing algorithm for Node.js that is compatible with libketama and python's hash_ring package
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
108K
See 9 Alternatives

