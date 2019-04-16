A fast string hashing function for Node.JS. The particular algorithm is quite
similar to
djb2, by Dan Bernstein and available
here. Differences include iterating
over the string backwards (as that is faster in JavaScript) and using the XOR
operator instead of the addition operator (as described at that page and
because it obviates the need for modular arithmetic in JavaScript).
The hashing function returns a number between 0 and 4294967295 (inclusive).
Thanks to cscott for reminding us how integers work in JavaScript.
npm install string-hash or
yarn add string-hash, then:
const stringHash = require("string-hash");
console.log(stringHash("foo")); // prints "193420387"
Note that the return value is always an unsigned, 32-bit integer.
To the extend possible by law, The Dark Sky Company, LLC has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this library.