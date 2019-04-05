string-format is a small JavaScript library for formatting strings, based on Python's str.format() . For example:

> const user = { . firstName: 'Jane' , . lastName: 'Smith' , . email: 'jsmith@example.com' , . }

> '"{firstName} {lastName}" <{email}>' .format (user) '"Jane Smith" <jsmith@example.com>'

The equivalent concatenation:

> '"' + user.firstName + ' ' + user.lastName + '" <' + user.email + '>' '"Jane Smith" <jsmith@example.com>'

Installation

Node

Install: npm install string-format Require: const format = require ( 'string-format' )

Browser

Define window.format : < script src = "path/to/string-format.js" > </ script >

Modes

string-format can be used in two modes: function mode and method mode.

Function mode

> format ( 'Hello, {}!' , 'Alice' ) 'Hello, Alice!'

In this mode the first argument is a template string and the remaining arguments are values to be interpolated.

Method mode

> 'Hello, {}!' .format ( 'Alice' ) 'Hello, Alice!'

In this mode values to be interpolated are supplied to the format method of a template string. This mode is not enabled by default. The method must first be defined via format.extend :

> format.extend ( String .prototype, {})

format (template, $0, $1, …, $N) and template.format ($0, $1, …, $N) can then be used interchangeably.

format (template, $0, $1, …, $N)

Returns the result of replacing each {…} placeholder in the template string with its corresponding replacement.

Placeholders may contain numbers which refer to positional arguments:

> '{0}, you have {1} unread message{2}' .format ( 'Holly' , 2 , 's' ) 'Holly, you have 2 unread messages'

Unmatched placeholders produce no output:

> '{0}, you have {1} unread message{2}' .format ( 'Steve' , 1 ) 'Steve, you have 1 unread message'

A format string may reference a positional argument multiple times:

> "The name's {1}. {0} {1}." .format ( 'James' , 'Bond' ) "The name's Bond. James Bond."

Positional arguments may be referenced implicitly:

> '{}, you have {} unread message{}' .format ( 'Steve' , 1 ) 'Steve, you have 1 unread message'

A format string must not contain both implicit and explicit references:

> 'My name is {} {}. Do you like the name {0}?' .format ( 'Lemony' , 'Snicket' ) ! ValueError: cannot switch from implicit to explicit numbering

{{ and }} in format strings produce { and } :

> '{{}} creates an empty {} in {}' .format ( 'dictionary' , 'Python' ) '{} creates an empty dictionary in Python'

Dot notation may be used to reference object properties:

> const bobby = { firstName : 'Bobby' , lastName : 'Fischer' } > const garry = { firstName : 'Garry' , lastName : 'Kasparov' } > '{0.firstName} {0.lastName} vs. {1.firstName} {1.lastName}' .format (bobby, garry) 'Bobby Fischer vs. Garry Kasparov'

0. may be omitted when referencing a property of {0} :

> const repo = { owner : 'davidchambers' , slug : 'string-format' } > 'https://github.com/{owner}/{slug}' .format (repo) 'https://github.com/davidchambers/string-format'

If the referenced property is a method, it is invoked with no arguments to determine the replacement:

> const sheldon = { . firstName: 'Sheldon' , . lastName: 'Cooper' , . dob: new Date ( '1970-01-01' ), . fullName: function ( ) { return this .firstName + ' ' + this .lastName }, . quip: function ( ) { return 'Bazinga!' }, . } > '{fullName} was born at precisely {dob.toISOString}' .format (sheldon) 'Sheldon Cooper was born at precisely 1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z' > "I've always wanted to go to a goth club. {quip.toUpperCase}" .format (sheldon) "I've always wanted to go to a goth club. BAZINGA!"

This function takes an object mapping names to transformers and returns a formatting function. A transformer is applied if its name appears, prefixed with ! , after a field name in a template string.

> const fmt = format.create ({ . escape: s => . s.replace ( /[&<>"'`]/g , c => '&#' + c.charCodeAt ( 0 ) + ';' ), . upper: s => . s.toUpperCase (), . }) > fmt ( 'Hello, {!upper}!' , 'Alice' ) 'Hello, ALICE!' > fmt ( '<a href="{url!escape}">{name!escape}</a>' , { . name: 'Anchor & Hope' , . url: 'http://anchorandhopesf.com/' , . }) '<a href="http://anchorandhopesf.com/">Anchor & Hope</a>'

This function takes a prototype (presumably String.prototype ) and an object mapping names to transformers, and defines a format method on the prototype. A transformer is applied if its name appears, prefixed with ! , after a field name in a template string.

> format.extend ( String .prototype, { . escape: s => . s.replace ( /[&<>"'`]/g , c => '&#' + c.charCodeAt ( 0 ) + ';' ), . upper: s => . s.toUpperCase (), . }) > 'Hello, {!upper}!' .format ( 'Alice' ) 'Hello, ALICE!' > '<a href="{url!escape}">{name!escape}</a>' .format ({ . name: 'Anchor & Hope' , . url: 'http://anchorandhopesf.com/' , . }) '<a href="http://anchorandhopesf.com/">Anchor & Hope</a>'

Running the test suite