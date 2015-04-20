Edit a string using $EDITOR from within your node app.
npm install string-editor
var edit = require('string-editor');
// this launches your $EDITOR with a tmp file containing "hello world"
edit('hello world', function(err, result) {
// when you are done editing result will contain the string
console.log(result);
});
Sometimes it can be useful to set an filename to help your editor to enable highlighting etc.
// we pass app.js as a filename to help with highlighting
edit('var a = 42;', 'app.js', function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
})
Note that
app.js will still be a tmp file
MIT