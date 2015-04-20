Edit a string using $EDITOR from within your node app.

npm install string-editor

Usage

var edit = require ( 'string-editor' ); edit( 'hello world' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); });

Sometimes it can be useful to set an filename to help your editor to enable highlighting etc.

edit( 'var a = 42;' , 'app.js' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); })

Note that app.js will still be a tmp file

License

MIT