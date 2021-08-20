Small and and simple (yet secure) library to encrypt and decrypt strings using PBKDF2 for key derivation and AES (defaulted to 256-bit / SHA512).
This project is open to updates by its users, I ensure that PRs are relevant to the community. In other words, if you find a bug or want a new feature, please help us by becoming one of the contributors ✌️ ! See the contributing section.
I've refactored out the usage of external libraries. These libraries used extra steps that only added unnecessary computational overhead with no cryptographic advantages.
These extra steps did cause enough byte differences as to make strings encrypted with v1 unable to be decrypted by v2.
keylen option has been removed and is now managed automagically by Node's
crypto native
module, depending on the chosen key digest.
String Crypto v2 allows for 12 more key digests, for a total of 20:
Please consider:
yarn add string-crypto
import StringCrypto from 'string-crypto';
const stringToProtect = 'What is the largest (rational) number n such that there are positive integers p, q, r such that 1 - 1/p - 1/q - 1/r = 1/n?';
const password = 'Oh-no,not-again';
const {
encryptString,
decryptString,
} = new StringCrypto();
let encryptedString = encryptString(stringToProtect, password);
console.log('Encrypted String:', encryptedString);
console.log('Decrypted String:', decryptString(encryptedString, password));
const options = {
salt: '2f0ijf2039j23r09j2fg45o9ng98um4o',
iterations: 10,
digest: 'sha512' as const, // one of: 'blake2b512' | 'blake2s256' | 'md4' | 'md5' | 'md5-sha1' | 'mdc2' | 'ripemd160' | 'sha1' | 'sha224' | 'sha256' | 'sha3-224' | 'sha3-256' | 'sha3-384' | 'sha3-512' | 'sha384' | 'sha512' | 'sha512-224' | 'sha512-256' | 'sm3' | 'whirlpool';
};
const {
encryptString: saferEncrypt,
decryptString: saferDecrypt,
} = new StringCrypto(options);
I chose Rollup to handle the transpiling, compression, and any other transformations needed to get your Typescript code running as quickly and performant as possible.
This repo uses
runkit.js to validate code sanity. Why? Because www.npmjs.com
uses Runkit to allow potential users to play with your module, live on
their browser, which is one of the best ways to convince someone to use your modules in their code.
Runkit will look for the
runkit.js by default and display that as the initial playground for the
user, so by making it the default validation method during development, this encourages proper
communication with the users of your code.
Development
yarn dev
Uses concurrently to run Rollup in watch mode (which means it will transpile to
dist when you
save changes to your code), as well as Nodemon to listen for changes in the
dist directory and
re-run the
runkit.js as you modify your source! This includes running node with the
--inspect
flag so you can inspect your code using Google Chrome Dev Tools
(by opening
chrome://inspect in your browser), you're welcome ;)
Build
yarn build
This command will build the
dist/index.js, uglified and tree-shaken so it loads/runs faster.
It also generates a source map and a
dist/index.d.ts type file for Typescript importing convenience.
Yes, thank you! This plugin is community-driven, most of its features are from different authors.
Please update the docs and tests and add your name to the
package.json file.
