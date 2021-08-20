String Crypto

Small and and simple (yet secure) library to encrypt and decrypt strings using PBKDF2 for key derivation and AES (defaulted to 256-bit / SHA512).

This project is open to updates by its users, I ensure that PRs are relevant to the community. In other words, if you find a bug or want a new feature, please help us by becoming one of the contributors ✌️ ! See the contributing section.

v2 Breaking Changes

🚨 This new version is unable to decrypt strings encrypted by v1!

I've refactored out the usage of external libraries. These libraries used extra steps that only added unnecessary computational overhead with no cryptographic advantages.

These extra steps did cause enough byte differences as to make strings encrypted with v1 unable to be decrypted by v2.

The keylen option has been removed and is now managed automagically by Node's crypto native module, depending on the chosen key digest.

v2 New Features

String Crypto v2 allows for 12 more key digests, for a total of 20:

blake2b512

blake2s256

md4

md5

md5-sha1

mdc2

ripemd160

sha1

sha224

sha256

sha3-224

sha3-256

sha3-384

sha3-512

sha384

sha512

sha512-224

sha512-256

sm3

whirlpool

Usage

yarn add string-crypto

import StringCrypto from 'string-crypto' ; const stringToProtect = 'What is the largest (rational) number n such that there are positive integers p, q, r such that 1 - 1/p - 1/q - 1/r = 1/n?' ; const password = 'Oh-no,not-again' ; const { encryptString, decryptString, } = new StringCrypto(); let encryptedString = encryptString(stringToProtect, password); console .log( 'Encrypted String:' , encryptedString); console .log( 'Decrypted String:' , decryptString(encryptedString, password));

Options

const options = { salt: '2f0ijf2039j23r09j2fg45o9ng98um4o' , iterations: 10 , digest: 'sha512' as const , }; const { encryptString: saferEncrypt, decryptString: saferDecrypt, } = new StringCrypto(options);

Development and build scripts

I chose Rollup to handle the transpiling, compression, and any other transformations needed to get your Typescript code running as quickly and performant as possible.

This repo uses runkit.js to validate code sanity. Why? Because www.npmjs.com uses Runkit to allow potential users to play with your module, live on their browser, which is one of the best ways to convince someone to use your modules in their code. Runkit will look for the runkit.js by default and display that as the initial playground for the user, so by making it the default validation method during development, this encourages proper communication with the users of your code.

Development

yarn dev

Uses concurrently to run Rollup in watch mode (which means it will transpile to dist when you save changes to your code), as well as Nodemon to listen for changes in the dist directory and re-run the runkit.js as you modify your source! This includes running node with the --inspect flag so you can inspect your code using Google Chrome Dev Tools (by opening chrome://inspect in your browser), you're welcome ;)

Build

yarn build

This command will build the dist/index.js , uglified and tree-shaken so it loads/runs faster.

It also generates a source map and a dist/index.d.ts type file for Typescript importing convenience.

Contributing

Yes, thank you! This plugin is community-driven, most of its features are from different authors. Please update the docs and tests and add your name to the package.json file.

Contributors ✨

