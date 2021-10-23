



Overview

Strider is an Open Source Continuous Deployment / Continuous Integration platform. It is written in Node.js and Ember.js and uses MongoDB as a backing store. It is published under the BSD license.

Strider is extremely customizable through plugins.

Getting Started

Check out the guides or see the strider app README for additional instructions.

For live help check out Strider's Gitter.

Support & Help

We are responsive to Github Issues - please don't hesitate submitting your issues here!

Contributing

See the Contributing guide.