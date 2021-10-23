openbase logo
Strider

Strider Screenshot

Overview

Strider is an Open Source Continuous Deployment / Continuous Integration platform. It is written in Node.js and Ember.js and uses MongoDB as a backing store. It is published under the BSD license.

Strider is extremely customizable through plugins.

Getting Started

Check out the guides or see the strider app README for additional instructions.
For live help check out Strider's Gitter.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Support & Help

We are responsive to Github Issues - please don't hesitate submitting your issues here!

For live help check out Strider's Gitter.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide.

