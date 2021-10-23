Strider is an Open Source Continuous Deployment / Continuous Integration
platform. It is written in Node.js and Ember.js and uses MongoDB as a backing
store. It is published under the BSD license.
Strider is extremely customizable through plugins.
Check out the guides or see the strider app README for additional instructions.
For live help check out Strider's Gitter.
We are responsive to Github Issues - please don't hesitate submitting your issues here!
See the Contributing guide.