strictdom

Throws errors when performance sensitive DOM APIs are called out of 'phase'.

strictdom.phase( 'measure' ); element.clientWidth; strictdom.phase( 'mutate' ); element.innerHTML = 'foo' ;

strictdom.phase( 'measure' ); element.innerHTML = 'foo' ; strictdom.phase( 'mutate' ); element.clientWidth;

How should I use it?

strictdom is a low-level tool for higher-level libraries to digest. Libraries such as fastdom are designed to make writing performant (DOM) JavaScript easier. fastdom can use strictdom to inform when DOM APIs are being called at the wrong time, catching costly mistakes.

APIs observed

document.execCommand()

document.elementFromPoint()

document.elementsFromPoint()

document.scrollingElement()

Node#appendChild()

Node#insertBefore()

Node#removeChild()

Node#textContent

Element#scrollIntoView()

Element#scrollBy()

Element#scrollTo()

Element#getClientRects()

Element#getBoundingClientRect()

Element#clientLeft

Element#clientWidth

Element#clientHeight

Element#scrollLeft

Element#scrollTop

Element#scrollWidth

Element#scrollHeight

Element#innerHTML

Element#outerHTML

Element#insertAdjacentHTML

Element#remove()

Element#setAttribute()

Element#removeAttribute()

Element#className

Element#classList

HTMLElement.offsetLeft

HTMLElement.offsetTop

HTMLElement.offsetWidth

HTMLElement.offsetHeight

HTMLElement.offsetParent

HTMLElement.innerText

HTMLElement.outerText

HTMLElement.focus()

HTMLElement.blur()

HTMLElement.style

CharacterData#remove()

CharacterData#data

Range#getClientRects()

Range#getBoundingClientRect()

MouseEvent#layerX

MouseEvent#layerY

`MouseEvent#offsetX

MouseEvent#offsetY

HTMLButtonElement#reportValidity()

HTMLDialogElement#showModal()

`HTMLFieldSetElement#reportValidity()

HTMLImageElement#width

HTMLImageElement#height

HTMLImageElement#x

HTMLImageElement#y

HTMLInputElement#reportValidity()

HTMLKeygenElement#reportValidity()

SVGSVGElement#currentScale()

window#getComputedStyle()

window#innerWidth

window#innerHeight

window#scrollX

window#scrollY

window#scrollBy()

window#scrollTo()

window#scroll()

Known issues

No support for element#dataset . Need cross-browser technique of observing element.dataset.foo = ... . Proxy could work, but only available in Gecko.

. Need cross-browser technique of observing . Proxy could work, but only available in Gecko. Detection for strange blink/webkit 'value' getters (eg. window.scrollY ) is lame. Need something that is more robust (no sniffing), that doesn't cause reflow like Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() does.

Credits

This project was forked from esprehn/fx-framework .

