Throws errors when performance sensitive DOM APIs are called out of 'phase'.
strictdom.phase('measure');
element.clientWidth; // does not throw
strictdom.phase('mutate');
element.innerHTML = 'foo'; // does not throw
strictdom.phase('measure');
element.innerHTML = 'foo'; // throws
strictdom.phase('mutate');
element.clientWidth; // throws
strictdom is a low-level tool for higher-level libraries to digest. Libraries such as
fastdom are designed to make writing performant (DOM) JavaScript easier.
fastdom can use
strictdom to inform when DOM APIs are being called at the wrong time, catching costly mistakes.
document.execCommand()
document.elementFromPoint()
document.elementsFromPoint()
document.scrollingElement()
Node#appendChild()
Node#insertBefore()
Node#removeChild()
Node#textContent
Element#scrollIntoView()
Element#scrollBy()
Element#scrollTo()
Element#getClientRects()
Element#getBoundingClientRect()
Element#clientLeft
Element#clientWidth
Element#clientHeight
Element#scrollLeft
Element#scrollTop
Element#scrollWidth
Element#scrollHeight
Element#innerHTML
Element#outerHTML
Element#insertAdjacentHTML
Element#remove()
Element#setAttribute()
Element#removeAttribute()
Element#className
Element#classList
HTMLElement.offsetLeft
HTMLElement.offsetTop
HTMLElement.offsetWidth
HTMLElement.offsetHeight
HTMLElement.offsetParent
HTMLElement.innerText
HTMLElement.outerText
HTMLElement.focus()
HTMLElement.blur()
HTMLElement.style
CharacterData#remove()
CharacterData#data
Range#getClientRects()
Range#getBoundingClientRect()
MouseEvent#layerX
MouseEvent#layerY
MouseEvent#offsetY
HTMLButtonElement#reportValidity()
HTMLDialogElement#showModal()
HTMLImageElement#width
HTMLImageElement#height
HTMLImageElement#x
HTMLImageElement#y
HTMLInputElement#reportValidity()
HTMLKeygenElement#reportValidity()
SVGSVGElement#currentScale()
window#getComputedStyle()
window#innerWidth
window#innerHeight
window#scrollX
window#scrollY
window#scrollBy()
window#scrollTo()
window#scroll()
element#dataset. Need cross-browser technique of observing
element.dataset.foo = .... Proxy could work, but only available in Gecko.
window.scrollY) is lame. Need something that is more robust (no sniffing), that doesn't cause reflow like
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() does.
This project was forked from
esprehn/fx-framework.
