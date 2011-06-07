strftime for JavaScript. Works in (at least) node.js and browsers. Supports localization and timezones. Most standard specifiers from C are supported as well as some other extensions from Ruby.
node:
npm install strftime
bower install strftime
component install samsonjs/strftime
yarn:
yarn add strftime
Or you can copy strftime.js wherever you want to use it, whether that's with a <script> tag or
require or anything else.
var strftime = require('strftime') // not required in browsers
console.log(strftime('%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S')) // => April 28, 2011 18:21:08
console.log(strftime('%F %T', new Date(1307472705067))) // => 2011-06-07 18:51:45
If you want to localize it:
var strftime = require('strftime') // not required in browsers
var it_IT = {
identifier: 'it-IT',
days: ['domenica', 'lunedi', 'martedi', 'mercoledi', 'giovedi', 'venerdi', 'sabato'],
shortDays: ['dom', 'lun', 'mar', 'mer', 'gio', 'ven', 'sab'],
months: ['gennaio', 'febbraio', 'marzo', 'aprile', 'maggio', 'giugno', 'luglio', 'agosto', 'settembre', 'ottobre', 'novembre', 'dicembre'],
shortMonths: ['gen', 'feb', 'mar', 'apr', 'mag', 'giu', 'lug', 'ago', 'set', 'ott', 'nov', 'dic'],
AM: 'AM',
PM: 'PM',
am: 'am',
pm: 'pm',
formats: {
D: '%m/%d/%y',
F: '%Y-%m-%d',
R: '%H:%M',
X: '%T',
c: '%a %b %d %X %Y',
r: '%I:%M:%S %p',
T: '%H:%M:%S',
v: '%e-%b-%Y',
x: '%D'
}
}
var strftimeIT = strftime.localize(it_IT)
console.log(strftimeIT('%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S')) // => aprile 28, 2011 18:21:08
console.log(strftimeIT('%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S', new Date(1307472705067))) // => giugno 7, 2011 18:51:45
Some locales are bundled and can be used like so:
var strftime = require('strftime') // not required in browsers
var strftimeIT = strftime.localizeByIdentifier('it_IT')
console.log(strftimeIT('%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S')) // => aprile 28, 2011 18:21:08
console.log(strftimeIT('%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S', new Date(1307472705067))) // => giugno 7, 2011 18:51:45
The full list of bundled locales is below.
Time zones can be passed in as an offset from GMT in minutes.
var strftime = require('strftime') // not required in browsers
var strftimePDT = strftime.timezone(-420)
var strftimeCEST = strftime.timezone(120)
console.log(strftimePDT('%B %d, %y %H:%M:%S', new Date(1307472705067))) // => June 07, 11 11:51:45
console.log(strftimeCEST('%F %T', new Date(1307472705067))) // => 2011-06-07 20:51:45
Alternatively you can use the timezone format used by ISO 8601,
+HHMM or
-HHMM.
var strftime = require('strftime') // not required in browsers
var strftimePDT = strftime.timezone('-0700')
var strftimeCEST = strftime.timezone('+0200')
console.log(strftimePDT('%F %T', new Date(1307472705067))) // => 2011-06-07 11:51:45
console.log(strftimeCEST('%F %T', new Date(1307472705067))) // => 2011-06-07 20:51:45
Extensions from Ruby are noted in the following list.
Unsupported specifiers are rendered without the percent sign.
e.g.
%q becomes
q. Use
%% to get a literal
% sign.
%a %b %d %X %Y %Z in en_US (based on locale)
%m/%d/%y in en_US (based on locale)
%Y-%m-%d in en_US (based on locale)
%H:%M in en_US (based on locale)
%I:%M:%S %p in en_US (based on locale)
%H:%M:%S in en_US (based on locale)
%e-%b-%Y in en_US (based on locale)
%T or
%r in en_US (based on locale)
%D in en_US (based on locale)
For more detail see
man 3 strftime as the format specifiers should behave identically. If behaviour differs please file a bug.
Any specifier can be modified with
-,
_,
0, or
: as well, as in Ruby. Using
%- will omit any leading zeroes or spaces,
%_ will force spaces for padding instead of the default, and
%0 will force zeroes for padding. There's some redundancy here as
%-d and
%e have the same result, but it solves some awkwardness with formats like
%l. Using
%: for time zone offset, as in
%:z will insert a colon as a delimiter.
