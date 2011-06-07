strftime

strftime for JavaScript. Works in (at least) node.js and browsers. Supports localization and timezones. Most standard specifiers from C are supported as well as some other extensions from Ruby.

Installation

node:

npm install strftime

bower:

bower install strftime

component:

component install samsonjs/strftime

yarn:

yarn add strftime

Or you can copy strftime.js wherever you want to use it, whether that's with a <script> tag or require or anything else.

Changelog

Usage

var strftime = require ( 'strftime' ) console .log(strftime( '%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S' )) console .log(strftime( '%F %T' , new Date ( 1307472705067 )))

If you want to localize it:

var strftime = require ( 'strftime' ) var it_IT = { identifier : 'it-IT' , days : [ 'domenica' , 'lunedi' , 'martedi' , 'mercoledi' , 'giovedi' , 'venerdi' , 'sabato' ], shortDays : [ 'dom' , 'lun' , 'mar' , 'mer' , 'gio' , 'ven' , 'sab' ], months : [ 'gennaio' , 'febbraio' , 'marzo' , 'aprile' , 'maggio' , 'giugno' , 'luglio' , 'agosto' , 'settembre' , 'ottobre' , 'novembre' , 'dicembre' ], shortMonths : [ 'gen' , 'feb' , 'mar' , 'apr' , 'mag' , 'giu' , 'lug' , 'ago' , 'set' , 'ott' , 'nov' , 'dic' ], AM : 'AM' , PM : 'PM' , am : 'am' , pm : 'pm' , formats : { D : '%m/%d/%y' , F : '%Y-%m-%d' , R : '%H:%M' , X : '%T' , c : '%a %b %d %X %Y' , r : '%I:%M:%S %p' , T : '%H:%M:%S' , v : '%e-%b-%Y' , x : '%D' } } var strftimeIT = strftime.localize(it_IT) console .log(strftimeIT( '%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S' )) console .log(strftimeIT( '%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S' , new Date ( 1307472705067 )))

Some locales are bundled and can be used like so:

var strftime = require ( 'strftime' ) var strftimeIT = strftime.localizeByIdentifier( 'it_IT' ) console .log(strftimeIT( '%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S' )) console .log(strftimeIT( '%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S' , new Date ( 1307472705067 )))

The full list of bundled locales is below.

Time zones can be passed in as an offset from GMT in minutes.

var strftime = require ( 'strftime' ) var strftimePDT = strftime.timezone( -420 ) var strftimeCEST = strftime.timezone( 120 ) console .log(strftimePDT( '%B %d, %y %H:%M:%S' , new Date ( 1307472705067 ))) console .log(strftimeCEST( '%F %T' , new Date ( 1307472705067 )))

Alternatively you can use the timezone format used by ISO 8601, +HHMM or -HHMM .

var strftime = require ( 'strftime' ) var strftimePDT = strftime.timezone( '-0700' ) var strftimeCEST = strftime.timezone( '+0200' ) console .log(strftimePDT( '%F %T' , new Date ( 1307472705067 ))) console .log(strftimeCEST( '%F %T' , new Date ( 1307472705067 )))

Supported Specifiers

Extensions from Ruby are noted in the following list.

Unsupported specifiers are rendered without the percent sign. e.g. %q becomes q . Use %% to get a literal % sign.

A: full weekday name

a: abbreviated weekday name

B: full month name

b: abbreviated month name

C: AD century (year / 100), padded to 2 digits

c: equivalent to %a %b %d %X %Y %Z in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) D: equivalent to %m/%d/%y in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) d: day of the month, padded to 2 digits (01-31)

e: day of the month, padded with a leading space for single digit values (1-31)

F: equivalent to %Y-%m-%d in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) H: the hour (24-hour clock), padded to 2 digits (00-23)

h: the same as %b (abbreviated month name)

I: the hour (12-hour clock), padded to 2 digits (01-12)

j: day of the year, padded to 3 digits (001-366)

k: the hour (24-hour clock), padded with a leading space for single digit values (0-23)

L: the milliseconds, padded to 3 digits [Ruby extension]

l: the hour (12-hour clock), padded with a leading space for single digit values (1-12)

M: the minute, padded to 2 digits (00-59)

m: the month, padded to 2 digits (01-12)

n: newline character

o: day of the month as an ordinal (without padding), e.g. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, ...

P: "am" or "pm" in lowercase (Ruby extension, based on locale)

p: "AM" or "PM" (based on locale)

R: equivalent to %H:%M in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) r: equivalent to %I:%M:%S %p in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) S: the second, padded to 2 digits (00-60)

s: the number of seconds since the Epoch, UTC

T: equivalent to %H:%M:%S in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) t: tab character

U: week number of the year, Sunday as the first day of the week, padded to 2 digits (00-53)

u: the weekday, Monday as the first day of the week (1-7)

v: equivalent to %e-%b-%Y in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) W: week number of the year, Monday as the first day of the week, padded to 2 digits (00-53)

w: the weekday, Sunday as the first day of the week (0-6)

X: equivalent to %T or %r in en_US (based on locale)

or in en_US (based on locale) x: equivalent to %D in en_US (based on locale)

in en_US (based on locale) Y: the year with the century

y: the year without the century (00-99)

Z: the time zone name, replaced with an empty string if it is not found

z: the time zone offset from UTC, with a leading plus sign for UTC and zones east of UTC and a minus sign for those west of UTC, hours and minutes follow each padded to 2 digits and with no delimiter between them

For more detail see man 3 strftime as the format specifiers should behave identically. If behaviour differs please file a bug.

Any specifier can be modified with - , _ , 0 , or : as well, as in Ruby. Using %- will omit any leading zeroes or spaces, %_ will force spaces for padding instead of the default, and %0 will force zeroes for padding. There's some redundancy here as %-d and %e have the same result, but it solves some awkwardness with formats like %l . Using %: for time zone offset, as in %:z will insert a colon as a delimiter.

Bundled Locales

de_DE

en_CA

en_US

es_MX

fr_FR

it_IT

nl_NL

pt_BR

ru_RU

tr_TR

zh_CN

Contributors

License

Copyright 2010 - 2021 Sami Samhuri sami@samhuri.net

MIT license