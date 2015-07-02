String formatting for Node.js and AngularJS.
v0.0.7
The following describes how to install
strformat in both Node.js using
npm and AngularJS using
bower.
Install
strformat using npm.
npm install strformat --save
Then use the
strformat fuction exported by the module.
var strformat = require('strformat');
var name = {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
};
var fullName = strformat('{first} {last}', name);
Install
strformat using bower.
bower install strformat --save
Declare a dependency on the
strformat module.
var app = angular.module('app', ['strformat']);
Then use the function exported by the
strformat factory.
app.controller('AppCtrl', function($scope, strformat) {
var name = {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
};
$scope.fullName = strformat('{first} {last}', name);
});
strformat(str, args...)
Replaces the placeholders in
str with the substitution values in
args....
The
args... parameter can be an object, an array, or a list of values.
If the second parameter is an object, then the placeholders are in the form of
{<property>} where the
<property> is a property of the object.
(Please see the Advanced Topics section for nested properties as well as
multiple object replacement values.)
If the second parameter is an array or a list of values, then the placeholders
are in the form of
{<n>} where
<n> is either the array index or the
positional index of the substitution value in the argument list.
Placeholders are escaped by doubling them (e.g., {{0}}). Any placeholder not matching an argument is left alone.
Returns the formatted string.
For all examples, the
strformat function is exported by the
strformat module
or returned by the
strformat factory in the
strformat AngularJS module.
var name = {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
};
var fullName = strformat('Your full name is {first} {last}.', name);
console.log(fullName);
Output:
Your full name is John Smith.
var code = [404, 'Not Found'];
var status = strformat('status code {0} is "{1}"', code);
console.log(status);
Output:
status code 404 is "Not Found"
var message = strformat('please press {0} for {1}', 'F1', 'help');
console.log(message);
Output:
please press F1 for help
Object property replacement can be nested. For example, given the object
var contact = {
name: {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
},
phone: {
work: '123-4567',
home: '555-1212'
}
};
Then the following will resolve as expected:
strformat('Your full name is {name.first} {name.last}', contact);
This also works with indexed properties:
strformat('{0}: {1.phone.home}', 'Home Phone', contact);
When the number of additional arguments is greater than one, a positional index value must be the first item in any replacement specifier.
strformat('{0.1} {1.0}', [4, 5], [7, 8]);
This results in the string '5 7' since the first components index the arguments by position while the second components select the array element.
$ npm test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Frank Hellwig
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.