Form element autosizing, the way it should be!
min/max-width/height constraints, transitions
<script> element
This method is optimal if you don't need much control, and would rather avoid writing any JS.
Just include the script anywhere in the page:
<script src="https://stretchy.verou.me/dist/stretchy.iife.min.js" async></script>
If you include Stretchy this way it will run automatically and you don’t need to do anything else (unless you want to customize which elements it applies to).
This method is ideal if you are including Stretchy as a dependency on a larger project and want to prevent any side effects.
import * as Stretchy from "https://stretchy.verou.me/dist/stretchy.min.js";
Stretchy.init();
A CommonJS build is also available.
require("stretchy") should work on Node.
All three of the above methods can be used with your own local files as well. You can download Stretchy here.
npm works like you’d expect too:
npm install stretchy
By default, Stretchy resizes all
<textarea>s,
<select> menus with no
size attribute and
<input> elements that are text fields (e.g. with no
type attribute, or with one equal to
text,
tel,
url).
To limit that set further you can set an additional filter, via a CSS selector. There are two ways to specify a filter: via HTML attributes (if you'd prefer to avoid writing JS) or via JS.
Use the
data-stretchy-filter attribute, on any element. Note that this means you can use the attribute on the
<script> element that calls Stretchy itself, in which case you can also shorten its name to
data-filter.
For example, to restrict it to elements that either have the
foo class or are inside another element that does, you could use
data-stretchy-filter=".foo, .foo *" on an element or call Stretchy like this:
<script src="stretchy.min.js" data-filter=".foo, .foo *" async></script>
If you specify the
data-stretchy-filter attribute on multiple elements, the last value (in source order) wins.
data-filter directly on Stretchy’s
<script> element takes priority over any
data-stretchy-filter declaration.
If you want to avoid modifying the markup, you can use JavaScript instead:
Stretchy.selectors.filter = ".foo, .foo *";
Note that if you are including Stretchy via a
<script> element, it will run as soon as the document is ready, which may be before you’ve set a filter.
You need to ensure that line runs after Stretchy has loaded (so that the
Stretchy object is available) and before the DOM is ready.
To avoid this hassle, I'd recommend using attributes to set the filter if you include Stretchy that way, or including Stretchy as a module if you want
to customize its settings via JS.
Stretchy has a spartan API, since in most cases you don’t need to call it at all. Stretchy works via event delegation and detects new elements via mutation observers, so you do not need to call any API methods for adding new elements via scripting (e.g. AJAX).
If needed, these are Stretchy’s API methods:
|Property or Method
|Description
init([root])
|Resize controls inside a given element, and monitor for changes.
root can be any
Node, including Shadow roots.
resize(element)
|Autosize one element based on its content. Note that this does not set up any event listeners, it just calculates and sets the right dimension (width or height, depending on the type of control) once.
resizeAll([elements \| selector, [root]])
|Apply
Stretchy.resize() to a collection of elements, or all Stretchy is set to apply to, if no argument is provided.
resizes(element)
|Can Stretchy be used on this particular element? (checks if element is in the DOM, if it's of the right type and if it matches the selector filter provided by
data-stretchy-selector, if the attribute is set.
selectors.base
|CSS selector to tell Stretchy which elements can be resized. Defaults to
input, select, textarea. Main use case for modifying this is in case you have a custom element that behaves like these and want Stretchy to stop ignoring it. If you just want to filter which elements Stetchy resizes, use
filter below.
selectors.filter
|CSS selector that elements need to match to be resized.
active
|Boolean. Set to
false to temporarily disable Stretchy globally.`
All modern browsers. For details, see .browserslistrc
Stretchy v1 worked in Chrome, FF 3.6, IE9, Opera, Safari, Android & more.
Stretchy.resize() on new elements.
<input> elements, due to it misreporting
scrollWidth. If this matters to you, you can use this polyfill by Greg Whitworth (under development).