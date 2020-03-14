:rocket: Flexible REST Tests

🔗 Connect multiple requests: Example Embed an authorization token you got as a response from a login request in your following requests automatically

📝 YAML Syntax: Write all of your tests in YAML files

🎉 Easy to understand: You'll understand the concept in seconds and be able to start instantly (seriously!)

Run some Tests

npm i -g @strest/cli strest tests/success/postman.strest.yml

Getting Started in your own environment

yarn global add @strest/cli

npm i -g @strest/cli

docker run -it eykrehbein/strest:latest strest tests/success/chaining/ docker run -it --env STREST_URL=https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com -v ${PWD} :/app/data eykrehbein/strest:latest strest /data/tests/success/Env/

We'll be using the postman-echo test API in this tutorial.

To get started, we're using this file (The extension needs to be .strest.yml or .strest.yaml )

version: 2 requests: testRequest: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/get method: GET queryString: - name: foo1 value: bar1 - name: foo2 value: bar2

To run the test, open your terminal and type

strest tests/success/postman.strest.yml

You may also run multiple test files at the same time by pointing to the directory, where the files are stored

strest tests/success/chaining strest

Success! If you've done everything correctly, you'll get a response like this

[ Strest ] Found 4 test file(s) [ Strest ] Schema validation: 4 of 4 file(s) passed Executing tests in ./ ✔ Testing login succeeded (0.463s) ✔ Testing verify_login succeeded (0.32s) ✔ Testing verify_login_chained succeeded (0.233s) Executing tests in: ./var/ ✔ Testing chaining_var1 succeeded (0.128s) ✔ Testing chaining_var2 succeeded (0.131s) [ Strest ] ✨ Done in 1.337s

Writing .strest.yml test files

The examples in tests/success are used for testing this library. Read through the examples to see what is possible.

VS Code extension

Send requests directly from the yml file.

Documentation

Using & Connecting multiple requests

With traditional tools like Postman or Insomnia it's common to perform only a single request at a time. Moreover, you have to trigger each request on your own with a click on a button.

With Strest you're able to predefine a very well structured test file once, and every time you make any changes to your API you can test it with just one command in your terminal. Additionally, you can add hundreds or thousands of requests and endpoints which will run synchronously one after the other.

To create multiple requests, simply add multiple entries into the requests yaml object.

version: 2 requests: requestOne: ... requestTwo: ... requestThree: ...

Running this will result in something like

[ Strest ] Found 1 test file(s) [ Strest ] Schema validation: 1 of 1 file(s) passed ✔ Testing requestOne succeeded (0.1s) ✔ Testing requestTwo succeeded (0.32s) ✔ Testing requestThree succeeded (0.11s) [ Strest ] ✨ Done in 0.62s

Chaining multiple requests

What is meant by chaining multiple requests?

Chaining multiple requests means that you write a request and in each of the following requests you are able to use and insert any of the data that was responded by this request.

Each reponse is stored as a dictionary for future requests to use. The format is HAR. This format is used by browsers to store request and response history.

{ "login" : { "status" : 200 , "statusText" : "OK" , "headers" : { "content-type" : "application/json; charset=utf-8" , "date" : "Mon, 12 Nov 2018 19:04:52 GMT" , "vary" : "Accept-Encoding" , "content-length" : "22" , "connection" : "Close" }, "content" : { "authenticated" : true } } }

Chaining Example

requests: login: ... authNeeded: request: ... headers: - name: Authorization value: Bearer <$ login.content.authenticated $>

As you could see, the usage is very simple. Just use <$ requestName.content.jsonKey $> to use any of the JSON data that was retrieved from a previous request. If you want to use raw data, just use <$ requestName.content $> without any keys.

You can use this syntax anywhere regardless of whether it is inside of some string like https://localhost/posts/<$ postKey.content.key $>/... or as a standalone term like Authorization: <$ login.content.token $>

This can also be used across files as demonstrated here

JsonPath

Use JsonPath to extract specific data from previous. This library is used.

version: 2 requests: set_JsonPath: request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: firstName: John lastName: doe age: 26 address: streetAddress: 'naist street' city: Nara postalCode: 630 -0192 phoneNumbers: - {type: iPhone, number: 0123 -4567 -8888 } - {type: home, number: 0123 -4567 -8910 } JsonPath: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/get method: GET queryString: - name: foo value: <$ JsonPath("set_JsonPath.content.phoneNumbers[?(@.type == \"home\")].number") $> validate: - jsonpath: content.args.foo expect: 0123 -4567 -8910

Practice here

Using random values with Faker

If you need to generate some random values, you are able to do so by using Faker API templates.

Example - Faker

version: 2 requests: fake: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/get method: GET queryString: - name: first value: <$ Faker("name.firstName") $> - name: first_last value: <$ Faker("name.firstName") $> <$ Faker("name.lastName") $> log: true

Visit Faker.js Documentation for more methods

Replacing values with predefined environment variables

Example - Environment Variables

export STREST_URL=https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com strest tests/success/Env/environ.strest.yml

version: 2 requests: environment: request: url: <$ Env("STREST_URL") $>/todos/1 method: GET

Replacing values with predefined custom variables

Example - User Defined Variables

version: 2 variables: testUrl: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1 to_log: true requests: my_variable_request: request: url: <$ testUrl $> method: GET log: <$ to_log $>

Only Execute If

With Strest you can skip a response by setting a match criteria

version: 2 requests: if_Set: request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: foo: 1 skipped: if: operand: <$ if_Set.content.foo $> equals: 2 request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/2 method: GET executed: if: operand: <$ if_Set.content.foo $> equals: 1 request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/2 method: GET

Use strest file name as parameter in the tests

You can use the strest file name as a parameter in the tests .

note that the strest suffix is removed

Usage The file name for this example is postman-echo.strest.yml

version: 2 requests: test-file-name: request: url: https://<$ Filename() $>.com/get method: GET validate: - jsonpath: status expect: 200

You can insert dates times plus format them using the custom nunjucks date filter under the hood its a wrapper for momentjs so all its formatting is supported

Usage You can use the date filter inside a nunjuck brackets in the request and inside the validate parts.

requests: moment-in-request: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/get method: GET queryString: - name: foo value: <$ now | date('YYYY') $> validate: - jsonpath: content.args.foo expect: "<$ '2019-10-10' | date('YYYY') $>" moment-in-validate: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/time/format?timestamp=2019-10-10&format=YYYY method: GET validate: - jsonpath: content.format expect: "<$ '2019-10-10' | date('YYYY') $>"

Sending JSON requests from external files

If you have a JSON file that represents the body of your request, you can use the json option.

Strest will read the JSON file you have specified and add it to the body of the request, you won't even need to worry about the Content-Type header, Strest will take care of that for you.

version: 2 requests: jsonfile: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST json: tests/success/jsonfile/data.json log: true

Sending files and form data

Sending files and form data is easy, use params type in the postData prop.

version: 2 requests: postwithfile: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST postData: mimeType: multipart/form-data params: - name: userId value: "1" - name: avatar value: <$ file("tests/strest.png") $>

Response Validation

The immediate response is stored in HAR Format

With Strest you can validate responses with:

exact match (expect)

regex

type List of all valid Types

jsonschema

Read jsonpath for more info and see this file for more complex example

Expect

requests: example: ... validate: - jsonpath: content expect: "the response has to match this string exactly"

Type

version: 2 requests: typeValidate: request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos method: GET validate: - jsonpath: headers["content-type"] type: [ string ] - jsonpath: status type: [ boolean, string, number ] - jsonpath: content.0.userId type: [ number ]

Regex

Regex can be used to validate status code or any other returned param

version: 2 requests: codeValidate: request: url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos method: GET validate: - jsonpath: status regex: 2 \d+ - jsonpath: status regex: 2 [0-9]{2} - jsonpath: status regex: 2 .. - jsonpath: status regex: 2 .*

jsonschema

Validate the response using a specified json(yaml) schema. The schema can be defined in the variables portion or within the request.

version: 2 variables: schemaValidate: properties: fruits: type: array items: type: string vegetables: type: array items: "$ref" : "#/definitions/veggie" definitions: veggie: type: object required: - veggieName - veggieLike properties: veggieName: type: string veggieLike: type: boolean requests: jsonschema1: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: fruits: - apple - orange - pear vegetables: - veggieName: potato veggieLike: true - veggieName: broccoli veggieLike: false validate: - jsonpath: content.data jsonschema: <$ schemaValidate | dump | safe $> jsonschema2: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: fruits: - apple - orange - pear vegetables: - veggieName: potato veggieLike: true - veggieName: broccoli veggieLike: false validate: - jsonpath: content.data jsonschema: properties: fruits: type: array items: type: string vegetables: type: array items: "$ref" : "#/definitions/veggie" definitions: veggie: type: object required: - veggieName - veggieLike properties: veggieName: type: string veggieLike: type: boolean

Retry until validation succeeds

requests: waiter: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/time/now method: GET delay: 900 maxRetries: 30 validate: - jsonpath: status expect: 200 - jsonpath: content expect: "Tue, 09 Oct 2018 03:07:20 GMT"

export STREST_GMT_DATE=$(TZ=GMT-0 date --date= '15 seconds' --rfc-2822 | sed "s/+0000/GMT/g" ) strest tests/success/validate/maxRetries.strest.yml

Reusing Objects

stREST uses nunjucks to parse everything inside <$ $>

This allows passing complex objects between requests using the dump filter

version: 2 requests: objectSet: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: foo: bar baz: 1 log: true objectReset: request: url: https://postman-echo.com/post method: POST postData: mimeType: application/json text: new: <$ objectSet.content.data | dump | safe $> validate: - jsonpath: content.data expect: {"new":{"foo":"bar","baz":1}} log: true

Errors

Strest is a testing library so of course, you'll run into a few errors when testing an endpoint. Error handling is made very simple so can instantly see what caused an error and fix it. If a request fails, the process will be exited with exit code 1 and no other requests will be executed afterwards.

Example

[ Strest ] Found 1 test file(s) [ Strest ] Schema validation: 1 of 1 file(s) passed ✖ Testing test failed (0.2s) [ Validation ] The required item test wasn't found in the response data [ Strest ] ✨ Done in 0.245s

Allow Insecure certs

Boolean to allow:

insecure certificates

self-signed certificates

expired certificates

Example - Allow Insecure certs

allowInsecure: true requests: someRequest: ...

Print out the equivalent curl commands

To print out the equivalent curl commands for each request, add the following flag to the command

strest ... --output curl

Exiting on a failed request

By default, Strest will exit the process with an exit code 1 if any request failed. But you can also manipulate this by adding the -n or --no-exit flag into the command. This will instruct the program to go on with the following request if the request failed.

Bulk tests

Specify a list of tests or directories to execute.

strest tests/success/bulk.yml -b

Contents of bulk.yml:

- tests/success/postman.strest.yml - tests/success/two.strest.yml - tests/success/chaining/

Configuration

You can create a file in your Computer's home directory called .strestConfig.yml which will be the custom config for Strest.

config: primaryColor: "#2ed573" secondaryColor: "#ff4757" errorColor: "#576574"

License

Strest is MIT Licensed