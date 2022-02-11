This is the repository the Stremio media center uses for all translation strings.
Any help with contributing additional translations would be extremely helpful!
For contributing, use
en_US as a starting point because it's always
guaranteed to include all the translation strings.
Thank you!
Please, always sync and pull your repository before making any edits.
Clone this repo, copy en-US.json as a starting point into your language's locale file, following IETF standard. To test in the app, start Stremio like:
# for windows
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\LNV\Stremio\Stremio.exe . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON
# for mac
/Applications/Stremio.app/Contents/MacOS/Electron . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON
|Culture
|Name
|Contributors
|bg-BG
|Bulgarian
|@Ivshti
|ca-CA
|Catalan
|@xeanhort
|da-DK
|Danish
|@Holsted777
|de-DE
|German
|@Atalanttore
|el-GR
|Greek
|@pentakalos
|es-ES
|Spanish
|@Decc98, @FernandoUY, @cosmoscalibur, @robertlluberes, @fightsthumbs and Federico Erbetta
|eu-ES
|Basque
|@ionlizarazu
|fr-FR
|French
|@Nath74k, @greg0ire and @tymmesyde
|he-IL
|Hebrew
|@kornbed, @yishaiguedj1, @icecore2, @YanivBir
|hu-HU
|Hungarian
|@pterdi
|hr-HR
|Croatian
|@boljsa
|id-ID
|Indonesian
|@danangtomo, @harysetyopermadi, @rioarjuna, @haikalrr
|it-IT
|Italian
|@pippo73, @zurdyo, @archetipo95, @penguinFSS
|mk-MK
|Macedonian
|Ivan Fonchev
|my-BM
|Melayu
|Abdul Muhaimin Che Sohor
|nl-NL
|Dutch
|@Rubenoo, @Tbizla and @tjorim
|nn-NO
|Norwegian, Nynorsk
|@skanin
|nb-NO
|Norwegian, Bokmål
|@skanin
|pl-PL
|Polish
|@yknomeh
|pt-BR
|Brazilian Portuguese
|@loopbackbr, @luanhssa, @leonardosnt, @John-Luke, @kelvins, @davidsonsns, @fabianosantosnet, @andrerafaiel, @brunohgv, @poorlydefinedbehaviour and @di3goCS
|pt-PT
|Portuguese
|@henriquev16, @liqen, @iretan and @croquete1
|ru-RU
|Russian
|@thedp
|se-SE
|Swedish
|@erikdsjostrom
|sr-RS
|Serbian
|@m0k1, @RyanLinford
|tr-TR
|Turkish
|@ali-demirtas @rozehan
|zh-CN
|Chinese
|@shanyan-wcx
Feel free to add yourself!