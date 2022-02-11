This is the repository the Stremio media center uses for all translation strings.

How to contribute

Any help with contributing additional translations would be extremely helpful! For contributing, use en_US as a starting point because it's always guaranteed to include all the translation strings. Thank you!

Please, always sync and pull your repository before making any edits.

How to test in the app

Clone this repo, copy en-US.json as a starting point into your language's locale file, following IETF standard. To test in the app, start Stremio like:

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\LNV\Stremio\Stremio.exe . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON /Applications/Stremio.app/Contents/MacOS/Electron . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON

Translation credits

Feel free to add yourself!