openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stremio-translations

by Stremio
1.43.2 (see all)

🌍 Translation strings used in the Stremio app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

132

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stremio-translations

This is the repository the Stremio media center uses for all translation strings.

How to contribute

Any help with contributing additional translations would be extremely helpful! For contributing, use en_US as a starting point because it's always guaranteed to include all the translation strings. Thank you!

Please, always sync and pull your repository before making any edits.

How to test in the app

Clone this repo, copy en-US.json as a starting point into your language's locale file, following IETF standard. To test in the app, start Stremio like:

# for windows
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\LNV\Stremio\Stremio.exe . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON

# for mac
/Applications/Stremio.app/Contents/MacOS/Electron . --translation=PATH_TO_JSON

Translation credits

CultureNameContributors
bg-BGBulgarian@Ivshti
ca-CACatalan@xeanhort
da-DKDanish@Holsted777
de-DEGerman@Atalanttore
el-GRGreek@pentakalos
es-ESSpanish@Decc98, @FernandoUY, @cosmoscalibur, @robertlluberes, @fightsthumbs and Federico Erbetta
eu-ESBasque@ionlizarazu
fr-FRFrench@Nath74k, @greg0ire and @tymmesyde
he-ILHebrew@kornbed, @yishaiguedj1, @icecore2, @YanivBir
hu-HUHungarian@pterdi
hr-HRCroatian@boljsa
id-IDIndonesian@danangtomo, @harysetyopermadi, @rioarjuna, @haikalrr
it-ITItalian@pippo73, @zurdyo, @archetipo95, @penguinFSS
mk-MKMacedonianIvan Fonchev
my-BMMelayuAbdul Muhaimin Che Sohor
nl-NLDutch@Rubenoo, @Tbizla and @tjorim
nn-NONorwegian, Nynorsk@skanin
nb-NONorwegian, Bokmål@skanin
pl-PLPolish@yknomeh
pt-BRBrazilian Portuguese@loopbackbr, @luanhssa, @leonardosnt, @John-Luke, @kelvins, @davidsonsns, @fabianosantosnet, @andrerafaiel, @brunohgv, @poorlydefinedbehaviour and @di3goCS
pt-PTPortuguese@henriquev16, @liqen, @iretan and @croquete1
ru-RURussian@thedp
se-SESwedish@erikdsjostrom
sr-RSSerbian@m0k1, @RyanLinford
tr-TRTurkish@ali-demirtas @rozehan
zh-CNChinese@shanyan-wcx

Feel free to add yourself!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial