stremio-addons

by Stremio
2.8.14 (see all)

OBSOLETE; GO TO https://github.com/stremio/stremio-addon-sdk

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OBSOLETE

Move over to stremio-addon-sdk

For the old README, see README-old.md

