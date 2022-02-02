3DStreet creates 3D visualizations of your 2D Streetmix.net streets using A-Frame and WebXR. Developers can use the same core
street A-Frame component of 3DStreet for their own projects.
https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/my-awesome-street-name
3DStreet is built upon a custom A-Frame
street component which is also available for you to customize for your own custom A-Frame street scenes. The
street component takes a string of JSON and renders one or more "segments" (also known as lanes or slices) of a street and optionally buildings and ground to the left and right.
<html>
<head>
<title>Street Component!</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/1.2.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/3dstreet@0.2.13/dist/aframe-street-component.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene gltf-model="dracoDecoderPath: https://www.gstatic.com/draco/v1/decoders/;">
<a-entity id="mySimpleStreet" street streetmix-loader="streetmixStreetURL: https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/" ></a-entity>
</a-scene>
</body>
</html>
street Component API
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|JSON
|A string of JSON containing an array one or more segments (also known as slices) representing cross-section parts of a street. See basic-json.html for an example of proper usage
|''
|type
|A string representing the formatting of the JSON passed in the
JSON property
|'streetmixSegmentsFeet'
|left
|A string to determine which building variant to create for the left side of the street (heading outbound)
|''
|right
|A string to determine which building variant to create for the right side of the street (heading outbound).
|''
|showGround
|A boolean to determine if the ground associated with the specified building variant(s) in
left and
right should be created or not.
|true
|showStriping
|A boolean to determine if the lane stripings should be created or not.
|true
|length
|A number that sets the street's length in meters
|150
A default Streetmix.net cross-section view is oriented to show vehicles heading away from you as "outbound". The
street component follows this convention and when placed in a new A-Frame scene the default camera is looking toward the outbound direction of the generated street. The default rendering is 1:1 scale.
When
aframe-street-component.js is included on a page it automatically loads 3D models and other assets using the A-Frame asset loader by adding them to the scene's
a-assets block and defining mixins pointing to these assets. The
street component itself simply places entities with appropriate mixin names. For more information on the asset loader see this docs link.
streetmix-loader Component API
The
streetmix-loader component requests a Streetmix API response when given a unique street URL and then passes the segments array JSON as a string to the
street component (which is a dependency -- you must have the
street component on the same entity as that of the
streetmix-loader component).
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|streetmixStreetURL
|A string representing a "user facing" Streetmix street URL such as https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/
|''
|streetmixAPIURL
|A string representing the Streetmix API street URL such as https://streetmix.net/api/v1/streets/7a633310-e598-11e6-80db-ebe3de713876
|''
|showBuildings
|A Boolean that determines whether or not buildings are rendered
|true
Either 1 of the 2 properties are required. If both are provided the component will use streetmixAPIURL value and ignore streetmixStreetURL.
3DStreet does not yet support all of the street
segments found in Streetmix. You may find some segments don't display at all or are missing 3D elements. Here is a complete list:
|Streetmix Segment Type
|3DStreet Support?
|Variants
|Notes and Model Source
|sidewalk
|Yes - Partial
empty
|All variants show empty sidewalk, no pedestrian 3d models or density variants.
|sidewalk-lamp
|Yes - All
|Variants:
right,
left,
both Subvariants:
modern,
traditional,
pride
|Modern Lamp Post, License Google Poly CC Attrib; Traditional Lamp Post, License Google Poly CC Attrib
|bike-lane
|Yes - All
|Variants:
regular,
red,
green
|No bikes shown
|drive-lane
|Yes - Partial
car-type: "car" and "sharrow"
|Not supported:
car-type truck and autonomous vehicle
|turn-lane
|Yes - All
left
right
left-right-straight
shared
both
left-straight
right-straight
straight
|Note: there appears to be a bug with Streetmix.net rendering of
turn-lane-orientation variant in street cross section for
inbound - it appears to be inverted from the street's json database value. https://github.com/streetmix/streetmix/issues/683. Note: Shared turn lane does not exhibit proper segment lane markings.
|bus-lane
|Yes - Partial
shared (sharrow) variant not supported
|Model Credits: New Flyer XD40 Bus
|divider
|Yes - Partial
striped-buffer,
bollard
|striped-buffer is rendered for all variants. Original model credit: Flexi Guide 300 Safe Hit Post
|parking-lane
|Yes - Partial
parking-lane-direction and
parking-lane-orientation unsupported, parking delimiter markings unsupported
|sidewalk-tree
|Yes - All
palm-tree,
big
|Supports palm tree and normal ("big") street tree. Palm Tree: License Google Poly CC Attrib, Model Source, Street Tree: License Sketchfab "Standard", Polygon City Pack
|sidewalk-bench
|Yes - Partial
left,
right
|"center" bench not supported.
|sidewalk-bike-rack
|Yes - Partial
|Doesn't support height -- always at sidewalk level. No bike model yet, just the rack. Model credits: Bike Rack by illustrationlogic, License CC BY NC SA 4.0
|sidewalk-wayfinding
|Yes - Partial
small,
medium,
large variants all render same object
|All size variants render the same simple wayfinding obelisk shape with texture based on original NYC design from Pentagram..
|parklet
|No
|light-rail
|Yes - All
grass variant displays as green color asphalt
|Model credits: Siemens Avenio, License CC BY NC SA 4.0; Train track 2 black, License Google Poly CC BY
|streetcar
|Yes - All
grass variant displays as green color asphalt
|Model credit: Godarville Tram, License Turbo Squid Royalty Free
|transit-shelter
|Yes - Partial
|Doesn't support height -- always at sidewalk level.
|train
|No
|No support planned, not a public Streetmix segment type.
|scooter
|Yes - All
|Variants:
regular,
red,
green
|No scooters shown. (Treated identically to a bike lane.)
|scooter-drop-zone
|No
|bikeshare
|Yes
left
right
|Rendered every 100 meters. Original model credit
|food-truck
|No
|flex-zone
|No
|flex-zone-curb
|No
"Buildings" are lots and/or objects rendered on either side of the street to add to the setting.
|Streetmix Building Variants
|3DStreet Support?
|Notes
|grass
|Yes
|https://www.textures.com/download/grass0052/12094
|fence
|Yes
|Fence Model: Paid Royalty Free License CGTrader.com T&Cs Paragraph 21 for construction fence Low-poly 3D model
|parking-lot
|Yes
|https://www.textures.com/download/roads0111/53096
|waterfront
|Yes
|Credit to @Lady_Ada_King for a-ocean-plane; @threejs for water normal jpeg; cgskies for sky image (paid license). Seawall Models: License Sketchfab "Standard" from Polygon City Pack
|residential
|Yes
|Buildings: License Synty Store EULA from Polygon Town Pack. Does not support varying floors as specified by Streetmix JSON.
|narrow
|Yes - partial
|wide
|Yes - partial
The 3DStreet codebase is offered under the GNU Affero General Public License v3, as specified in the LICENSE file.
Assets such as 3D models, textures, and audio are offered under the Creative Commons By Attribution Non-Commercial License, unless a more specific license is specified for each asset in the documentation on this page.
Contact k@3d.st for commercial licensing.
See this link for more information about the custom components developed and modified for the project.