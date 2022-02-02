3DStreet

3DStreet creates 3D visualizations of your 2D Streetmix.net streets using A-Frame and WebXR. Developers can use the same core street A-Frame component of 3DStreet for their own projects.

Quick Start - How to make your own 3D street:

First, use Streetmix.net to create a street design. (Streetmix is a tool that lets you design, remix, and share your neighborhood street. More information about Streetmix here.)

Then, save a Streetmix street after making an account to generate a unique URL for your street looking something like this: https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/my-awesome-street-name

Load https://github.3d.st/, paste in your street URL, and press enter or the refresh button.

See your Streetmix street in 3D! See instant changes to your work: Switch back to a Streetmix.net tab, make changes to your street, then reload the 3DStreet page to see the edits applied.

For more information, please see our 3DStreet and Streetmix Tutorial.

A-Frame component

3DStreet is built upon a custom A-Frame street component which is also available for you to customize for your own custom A-Frame street scenes. The street component takes a string of JSON and renders one or more "segments" (also known as lanes or slices) of a street and optionally buildings and ground to the left and right.

Usage Example

< html > < head > < title > Street Component! </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/1.2.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/3dstreet@0.2.13/dist/aframe-street-component.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene gltf-model = "dracoDecoderPath: https://www.gstatic.com/draco/v1/decoders/;" > < a-entity id = "mySimpleStreet" street streetmix-loader = "streetmixStreetURL: https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

A-Frame street Component API

Property Description Default Value JSON A string of JSON containing an array one or more segments (also known as slices) representing cross-section parts of a street. See basic-json.html for an example of proper usage '' type A string representing the formatting of the JSON passed in the JSON property 'streetmixSegmentsFeet' left A string to determine which building variant to create for the left side of the street (heading outbound) '' right A string to determine which building variant to create for the right side of the street (heading outbound). '' showGround A boolean to determine if the ground associated with the specified building variant(s) in left and right should be created or not. true showStriping A boolean to determine if the lane stripings should be created or not. true length A number that sets the street's length in meters 150

Orientation and Scale

A default Streetmix.net cross-section view is oriented to show vehicles heading away from you as "outbound". The street component follows this convention and when placed in a new A-Frame scene the default camera is looking toward the outbound direction of the generated street. The default rendering is 1:1 scale.

Automatic Asset Loading

When aframe-street-component.js is included on a page it automatically loads 3D models and other assets using the A-Frame asset loader by adding them to the scene's a-assets block and defining mixins pointing to these assets. The street component itself simply places entities with appropriate mixin names. For more information on the asset loader see this docs link.

A-Frame streetmix-loader Component API

The streetmix-loader component requests a Streetmix API response when given a unique street URL and then passes the segments array JSON as a string to the street component (which is a dependency -- you must have the street component on the same entity as that of the streetmix-loader component).

Property Description Default Value streetmixStreetURL A string representing a "user facing" Streetmix street URL such as https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/ '' streetmixAPIURL A string representing the Streetmix API street URL such as https://streetmix.net/api/v1/streets/7a633310-e598-11e6-80db-ebe3de713876 '' showBuildings A Boolean that determines whether or not buildings are rendered true

Either 1 of the 2 properties are required. If both are provided the component will use streetmixAPIURL value and ignore streetmixStreetURL.

List of Supported Segment Types

3DStreet does not yet support all of the street segments found in Streetmix. You may find some segments don't display at all or are missing 3D elements. Here is a complete list:

List of Building Variants

"Buildings" are lots and/or objects rendered on either side of the street to add to the setting.

License

The 3DStreet codebase is offered under the GNU Affero General Public License v3, as specified in the LICENSE file.

Assets such as 3D models, textures, and audio are offered under the Creative Commons By Attribution Non-Commercial License, unless a more specific license is specified for each asset in the documentation on this page.

Contact k@3d.st for commercial licensing.

Developer Docs

See this link for more information about the custom components developed and modified for the project.

Model Credits

Audio Credits