openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

streetmix3d

by 3DStreet
0.0.8 (see all)

🚲🚶🚌 Web-based 3D visualization of streets using A-Frame

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Package no longer maintained. Use '3dstreet' package instead. See npmjs.com/package/3dstreet

Readme

3DStreet

Version License Build Status

Project site: https://3d.st/

Basic demo: https://github.3d.st/

Custom UI demo: https://app.3d.st/

3DStreet creates 3D visualizations of your 2D Streetmix.net streets using A-Frame and WebXR. Developers can use the same core street A-Frame component of 3DStreet for their own projects.

Quick Start - How to make your own 3D street:

  • First, use Streetmix.net to create a street design. (Streetmix is a tool that lets you design, remix, and share your neighborhood street. More information about Streetmix here.)
  • Then, save a Streetmix street after making an account to generate a unique URL for your street looking something like this: https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/my-awesome-street-name
  • Load https://github.3d.st/, paste in your street URL, and press enter or the refresh button.
  • See your Streetmix street in 3D! See instant changes to your work: Switch back to a Streetmix.net tab, make changes to your street, then reload the 3DStreet page to see the edits applied.
  • For more information, please see our 3DStreet and Streetmix Tutorial.

A-Frame component

3DStreet is built upon a custom A-Frame street component which is also available for you to customize for your own custom A-Frame street scenes. The street component takes a string of JSON and renders one or more "segments" (also known as lanes or slices) of a street and optionally buildings and ground to the left and right.

Usage Example

Remix 

<html>
  <head>
    <title>Street Component!</title>
    <script src="https://aframe.io/releases/1.2.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/3dstreet@0.2.13/dist/aframe-street-component.js"></script>
  </head>  
  <body>
    <a-scene gltf-model="dracoDecoderPath: https://www.gstatic.com/draco/v1/decoders/;">
      <a-entity id="mySimpleStreet" street streetmix-loader="streetmixStreetURL: https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/" ></a-entity>
    </a-scene>
  </body>
</html>

A-Frame street Component API

PropertyDescriptionDefault Value
JSONA string of JSON containing an array one or more segments (also known as slices) representing cross-section parts of a street. See basic-json.html for an example of proper usage''
typeA string representing the formatting of the JSON passed in the JSON property'streetmixSegmentsFeet'
leftA string to determine which building variant to create for the left side of the street (heading outbound)''
rightA string to determine which building variant to create for the right side of the street (heading outbound).''
showGroundA boolean to determine if the ground associated with the specified building variant(s) in left and right should be created or not.true
showStripingA boolean to determine if the lane stripings should be created or not.true
lengthA number that sets the street's length in meters150

Orientation and Scale

A default Streetmix.net cross-section view is oriented to show vehicles heading away from you as "outbound". The street component follows this convention and when placed in a new A-Frame scene the default camera is looking toward the outbound direction of the generated street. The default rendering is 1:1 scale.

Automatic Asset Loading

When aframe-street-component.js is included on a page it automatically loads 3D models and other assets using the A-Frame asset loader by adding them to the scene's a-assets block and defining mixins pointing to these assets. The street component itself simply places entities with appropriate mixin names. For more information on the asset loader see this docs link.

A-Frame streetmix-loader Component API

The streetmix-loader component requests a Streetmix API response when given a unique street URL and then passes the segments array JSON as a string to the street component (which is a dependency -- you must have the street component on the same entity as that of the streetmix-loader component).

PropertyDescriptionDefault Value
streetmixStreetURLA string representing a "user facing" Streetmix street URL such as https://streetmix.net/kfarr/3/''
streetmixAPIURLA string representing the Streetmix API street URL such as https://streetmix.net/api/v1/streets/7a633310-e598-11e6-80db-ebe3de713876''
showBuildingsA Boolean that determines whether or not buildings are renderedtrue

Either 1 of the 2 properties are required. If both are provided the component will use streetmixAPIURL value and ignore streetmixStreetURL.

List of Supported Segment Types

3DStreet does not yet support all of the street segments found in Streetmix. You may find some segments don't display at all or are missing 3D elements. Here is a complete list:

Streetmix Segment Type3DStreet Support?VariantsNotes and Model Source
sidewalkYes - PartialemptyAll variants show empty sidewalk, no pedestrian 3d models or density variants.
sidewalk-lampYes - AllVariants: right, left, both Subvariants: modern, traditional, prideModern Lamp Post, License Google Poly CC Attrib; Traditional Lamp Post, License Google Poly CC Attrib
bike-laneYes - AllVariants: regular, red, greenNo bikes shown
drive-laneYes - Partialcar-type: "car" and "sharrow"Not supported: car-type truck and autonomous vehicle
turn-laneYes - Allleft right left-right-straight shared both left-straight right-straight straightNote: there appears to be a bug with Streetmix.net rendering of turn-lane-orientation variant in street cross section for inbound - it appears to be inverted from the street's json database value. https://github.com/streetmix/streetmix/issues/683. Note: Shared turn lane does not exhibit proper segment lane markings.
bus-laneYes - Partialshared (sharrow) variant not supportedModel Credits: New Flyer XD40 Bus
dividerYes - Partialstriped-buffer, bollardstriped-buffer is rendered for all variants. Original model credit: Flexi Guide 300 Safe Hit Post
parking-laneYes - Partialparking-lane-direction and parking-lane-orientation unsupported, parking delimiter markings unsupported
sidewalk-treeYes - Allpalm-tree, bigSupports palm tree and normal ("big") street tree. Palm Tree: License Google Poly CC Attrib, Model Source, Street Tree: License Sketchfab "Standard", Polygon City Pack
sidewalk-benchYes - Partialleft, right"center" bench not supported.
sidewalk-bike-rackYes - PartialDoesn't support height -- always at sidewalk level. No bike model yet, just the rack. Model credits: Bike Rack by illustrationlogic, License CC BY NC SA 4.0
sidewalk-wayfindingYes - Partialsmall, medium, large variants all render same objectAll size variants render the same simple wayfinding obelisk shape with texture based on original NYC design from Pentagram..
parkletNo
light-railYes - Allgrass variant displays as green color asphaltModel credits: Siemens Avenio, License CC BY NC SA 4.0; Train track 2 black, License Google Poly CC BY
streetcarYes - Allgrass variant displays as green color asphaltModel credit: Godarville Tram, License Turbo Squid Royalty Free
transit-shelterYes - PartialDoesn't support height -- always at sidewalk level.
trainNoNo support planned, not a public Streetmix segment type.
scooterYes - AllVariants: regular, red, greenNo scooters shown. (Treated identically to a bike lane.)
scooter-drop-zoneNo
bikeshareYesleft rightRendered every 100 meters. Original model credit
food-truckNo
flex-zoneNo
flex-zone-curbNo

List of Building Variants

"Buildings" are lots and/or objects rendered on either side of the street to add to the setting.

Streetmix Building Variants3DStreet Support?Notes
grassYeshttps://www.textures.com/download/grass0052/12094
fenceYesFence Model: Paid Royalty Free License CGTrader.com T&Cs Paragraph 21 for construction fence Low-poly 3D model
parking-lotYeshttps://www.textures.com/download/roads0111/53096
waterfrontYesCredit to @Lady_Ada_King for a-ocean-plane; @threejs for water normal jpeg; cgskies for sky image (paid license). Seawall Models: License Sketchfab "Standard" from Polygon City Pack
residentialYesBuildings: License Synty Store EULA from Polygon Town Pack. Does not support varying floors as specified by Streetmix JSON.
narrowYes - partial
wideYes - partial

License

The 3DStreet codebase is offered under the GNU Affero General Public License v3, as specified in the LICENSE file.

Assets such as 3D models, textures, and audio are offered under the Creative Commons By Attribution Non-Commercial License, unless a more specific license is specified for each asset in the documentation on this page.

Contact k@3d.st for commercial licensing.

Developer Docs

See this link for more information about the custom components developed and modified for the project.

Model Credits

Audio Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial