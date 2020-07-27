Streams test library
streamtest is a set of utils to test your stream based modules accross various
stream implementations of NodeJS.
In fact, this repository's tests is a perfect example of its own usage ;).
First install
streamtest in your project:
npm install --save-dev streamtest
Then, use it:
var StreamTest = require('streamtest');
describe('My Stream Lib', function() {
// Iterating through versions
StreamTest.versions.forEach(function(version) {
describe('for ' + version + ' streams', function() {
// here goes your code
it('should work', function(done) {
StreamTest[version].fromChunks(['a ', 'chunk', 'and', 'another'])
.pipe(myTestedStream)
.pipe(StreamTest[version].toText(function(err, text) {
if(err) {
done(err);
}
assert.equal(text, 'the text as i should be');
done();
}));
});
});
});
});
StreamTest.versions:Array
List of supported versions (currently v1 and v2).
StreamTest[version]:Object
Object available for each version containing the following methods.
StreamTest[version].fromChunks(chunks:Array, timeout:Number)
Create a readable stream streaming
chunks each
timeout milliseconds and then
end. Usefull for testing buffer based streams.
StreamTest[version].fromObjects(objects:Array, timeout:Number)
Create a readable stream streaming
objects each
timeout milliseconds and
then end. Usefull for testing objectMode based streams.
StreamTest[version].fromErroredChunks(err:Error, chunks:Array, timeout:Number)
Create a readable stream streaming
chunks each
timeout milliseconds, emit
the
err error and then end. Usefull for testing buffer based streams.
StreamTest[version].fromErroredObjects(err:Error, objects:Array, timeout:Number)
Create a readable stream streaming
objects each
timeout milliseconds, emit
the
err error and then end. Usefull for testing objectMode based streams.
StreamTest[version].toChunks(cb:Function)
Create a writable stream collecting written
chunks and calling the
cb
function when it finishes.
The
cb function take in an error and an Array of chunks.
StreamTest[version].toObjects(cb:Function)
Create a writable stream collecting written
chunks and calling the
cb
function when it finishes.
The
cb function take in an error and an Array of objects.
StreamTest[version].toText(cb:Function)
Create a writable stream collecting written
chunks and calling the
cb
function when it finishes with the whole content converted to text.
The
cb function take in an error and a string.
Feel free to submit us your improvements. To do so, you must accept to publish your code under the MIT license.
To start contributing, first run the following to setup the development environment:
git clone git@github.com:nfroidure/streamtest.git
cd streamtest
npm install
Then, run the tests:
npm test