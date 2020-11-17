A simple way to keep track of the speed of your readable streams.
const StreamSpeed = require('streamspeed');
let rs = fs.createReadStream('somefile.avi');
let ss = new StreamSpeed();
ss.add(rs);
// Listen for events emitted by streamspeed on the given stream.
ss.on('speed', (speed) => {
console.log('Reading at', speed, 'bytes per second');
});
Keep track of a group of streams
let group = new Streamspeed();
group.add(stream1);
group.add(stream2);
group.add(stream3);
group.on('speed', (speed) => {
console.log('now reading at', speed, 'bps');
});
A group that can be used to watch several streams. Will emit
speed events.
options can have the following properties,
timeUnit - Defaults to
1000 for speed per second. If you want another unit such as per hour, use
1000 * 60 * 60.
range - The time in ms to calculate speed over. Defaults to
1000. The longer this is, the more stable speed will be for a big stream. The shorter it is, the more responsive it is to sudden speed changes.
Adds stream to group.
Removes stream from group.
Get current speed.
Get an individual's stream's current speed.
Returns a list of all streams in the group.
Helper method to convert
bytes to a human readable string.
StreamSpeed.toHuman(1500); // 1.46KB
StreamSpeed.toHuman(1024 * 1024); // 1MB
StreamSpeed.toHuman(1024 * 1024 * 20.5, { timeUnit: 's' }); // 20.5MB/s
StreamSpeed.toHuman(1024 * 1024 * 20.5, { precision: 3 }); // 20.50MB
number - Speed at which streams in the group are being read.
Will be emitted every time a stream is read and only if there is a change in speed.
npm install streamspeed
Tests are written with mocha
npm test