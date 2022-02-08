streamroller

node.js file streams that roll over when they reach a maximum size, or a date/time.

npm install streamroller

usage

var rollers = require ( 'streamroller' ); var stream = new rollers.RollingFileStream( 'myfile' , 1024 , 3 ); stream.write( "stuff" ); stream.end();

The streams behave the same as standard node.js streams, except that when certain conditions are met they will rename the current file to a backup and start writing to a new file.

new RollingFileStream(filename [, maxSize, numBackups, options])

filename \<string>

\<string> maxSize \<integer> - defaults to MAX_SAFE_INTEGER - the size in bytes to trigger a rollover

\<integer> - defaults to - the size in bytes to trigger a rollover numBackups \<integer> - defaults to 1 - the number of old files to keep (excluding the hot file)

\<integer> - defaults to - the number of old files to keep (excluding the hot file) options \<Object> encoding \<string> - defaults to 'utf8' mode \<integer> - defaults to 0o600 (see node.js file modes) flags \<string> - defaults to 'a' (see node.js file flags) compress \<boolean> - defaults to false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have .gz extension) keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files ( file.log becomes file.1.log instead of file.log.1 ). fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to '.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log . 1 or abc . 1.log (keepFileExt)

\<Object>

This returns a WritableStream . When the current file being written to (given by filename ) gets up to or larger than maxSize , then the current file will be renamed to filename.1 and a new file will start being written to. Up to numBackups of old files are maintained, so if numBackups is 3 then there will be 4 files:

filename filename.1 filename.2 filename.3

When filename size >= maxSize then:

filename -> filename.1 filename.1 -> filename.2 filename.2 -> filename.3 filename.3 gets overwritten filename is a new file

filename \<string>

\<string> pattern \<string> - defaults to yyyy-MM-dd - the date pattern to trigger rolling (see below)

\<string> - defaults to - the date pattern to trigger rolling (see below) options \<Object> encoding \<string> - defaults to 'utf8' mode \<integer> - defaults to 0o600 (see node.js file modes) flags \<string> - defaults to 'a' (see node.js file flags) compress \<boolean> - defaults to false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have .gz extension) keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files ( file.log becomes file.2017-05-30.log instead of file.log.2017-05-30 ). fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to '.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log . 2013-08-30 or abc . 2013-08-30.log (keepFileExt) alwaysIncludePattern \<boolean> - defaults to false - extend the initial file with the pattern daysToKeep numBackups \<integer> - defaults to 1 - the number of old files that matches the pattern to keep (excluding the hot file)

\<Object>