openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

streamroller

by log4js-node
2.2.4 (see all)

node.js file streams that roll over when they reach a maximum size, or a date/time.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8M

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

streamroller

node.js file streams that roll over when they reach a maximum size, or a date/time.

npm install streamroller

usage

var rollers = require('streamroller');
var stream = new rollers.RollingFileStream('myfile', 1024, 3);
stream.write("stuff");
stream.end();

The streams behave the same as standard node.js streams, except that when certain conditions are met they will rename the current file to a backup and start writing to a new file.

new RollingFileStream(filename [, maxSize, numBackups, options])

  • filename \<string>
  • maxSize \<integer> - defaults to MAX_SAFE_INTEGER - the size in bytes to trigger a rollover
  • numBackups \<integer> - defaults to 1 - the number of old files to keep (excluding the hot file)
  • options \<Object>
    • encoding \<string> - defaults to 'utf8'
    • mode \<integer> - defaults to 0o600 (see node.js file modes)
    • flags \<string> - defaults to 'a' (see node.js file flags)
    • compress \<boolean> - defaults to false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have .gz extension)
    • keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files (file.log becomes file.1.log instead of file.log.1).
    • fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to '.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log.1 or abc.1.log (keepFileExt)

This returns a WritableStream. When the current file being written to (given by filename) gets up to or larger than maxSize, then the current file will be renamed to filename.1 and a new file will start being written to. Up to numBackups of old files are maintained, so if numBackups is 3 then there will be 4 files:

     filename
     filename.1
     filename.2
     filename.3

When filename size >= maxSize then:

     filename -> filename.1
     filename.1 -> filename.2
     filename.2 -> filename.3
     filename.3 gets overwritten
     filename is a new file

new DateRollingFileStream(filename [, pattern, options])

  • filename \<string>
  • pattern \<string> - defaults to yyyy-MM-dd - the date pattern to trigger rolling (see below)
  • options \<Object>
    • encoding \<string> - defaults to 'utf8'
    • mode \<integer> - defaults to 0o600 (see node.js file modes)
    • flags \<string> - defaults to 'a' (see node.js file flags)
    • compress \<boolean> - defaults to false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have .gz extension)
    • keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files (file.log becomes file.2017-05-30.log instead of file.log.2017-05-30).
    • fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to '.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log.2013-08-30 or abc.2013-08-30.log (keepFileExt)
    • alwaysIncludePattern \<boolean> - defaults to false - extend the initial file with the pattern
    • daysToKeep numBackups \<integer> - defaults to 1 - the number of old files that matches the pattern to keep (excluding the hot file)

This returns a WritableStream. When the current time, formatted as pattern, changes then the current file will be renamed to filename.formattedDate where formattedDate is the result of processing the date through the pattern, and a new file will begin to be written. Streamroller uses date-format to format dates, and the pattern should use the date-format format. e.g. with a pattern of "yyyy-MM-dd", and assuming today is August 29, 2013 then writing to the stream today will just write to filename. At midnight (or more precisely, at the next file write after midnight), filename will be renamed to filename.2013-08-29 and a new filename will be created. If options.alwaysIncludePattern is true, then the initial file will be filename.2013-08-29 and no renaming will occur at midnight, but a new file will be written to with the name filename.2013-08-30.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial