node.js file streams that roll over when they reach a maximum size, or a date/time.
npm install streamroller
var rollers = require('streamroller');
var stream = new rollers.RollingFileStream('myfile', 1024, 3);
stream.write("stuff");
stream.end();
The streams behave the same as standard node.js streams, except that when certain conditions are met they will rename the current file to a backup and start writing to a new file.
filename \<string>
maxSize \<integer> - defaults to
MAX_SAFE_INTEGER - the size in bytes to trigger a rollover
numBackups \<integer> - defaults to
1 - the number of old files to keep (excluding the hot file)
options \<Object>
encoding \<string> - defaults to
'utf8'
mode \<integer> - defaults to
0o600 (see node.js file modes)
flags \<string> - defaults to
'a' (see node.js file flags)
compress \<boolean> - defaults to
false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have
.gz extension)
keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to
false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files (
file.log becomes
file.1.log instead of
file.log.1).
fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to
'.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log
.1 or abc
.1.log (keepFileExt)
This returns a
WritableStream. When the current file being written to (given by
filename) gets up to or larger than
maxSize, then the current file will be renamed to
filename.1 and a new file will start being written to. Up to
numBackups of old files are maintained, so if
numBackups is 3 then there will be 4 files:
filename filename.1 filename.2 filename.3
When filename size >= maxSize then:
filename -> filename.1 filename.1 -> filename.2 filename.2 -> filename.3 filename.3 gets overwritten filename is a new file
filename \<string>
pattern \<string> - defaults to
yyyy-MM-dd - the date pattern to trigger rolling (see below)
options \<Object>
encoding \<string> - defaults to
'utf8'
mode \<integer> - defaults to
0o600 (see node.js file modes)
flags \<string> - defaults to
'a' (see node.js file flags)
compress \<boolean> - defaults to
false - compress the backup files using gzip (backup files will have
.gz extension)
keepFileExt \<boolean> - defaults to
false - preserve the file extension when rotating log files (
file.log becomes
file.2017-05-30.log instead of
file.log.2017-05-30).
fileNameSep \<string> - defaults to
'.' - the filename separator when rolling. e.g.: abc.log
.2013-08-30 or abc
.2013-08-30.log (keepFileExt)
alwaysIncludePattern \<boolean> - defaults to
false - extend the initial file with the pattern
daysToKeep
numBackups \<integer> - defaults to
1 - the number of old files that matches the pattern to keep (excluding the hot file)
This returns a
WritableStream. When the current time, formatted as
pattern, changes then the current file will be renamed to
filename.formattedDate where
formattedDate is the result of processing the date through the pattern, and a new file will begin to be written. Streamroller uses date-format to format dates, and the
pattern should use the date-format format. e.g. with a
pattern of
"yyyy-MM-dd", and assuming today is August 29, 2013 then writing to the stream today will just write to
filename. At midnight (or more precisely, at the next file write after midnight),
filename will be renamed to
filename.2013-08-29 and a new
filename will be created. If
options.alwaysIncludePattern is true, then the initial file will be
filename.2013-08-29 and no renaming will occur at midnight, but a new file will be written to with the name
filename.2013-08-30.